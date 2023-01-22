 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Malpractice suit costs hospital two arms and two legs
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Nothing tops the supreme arrogance of doctors.  That's why you should always get a second opinion, because doctors will never admit to a misdiagnoses, even after you are dead and an autopsy proves their incompetence.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No amount of money can right that wrong.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Mistakes cost money. Yes. Things cost money. Welcome to the real world.

Jesus I hate people.

There should be no caps on awards for things that ruin people's lives.
 
snowjack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I heard they're calling her Leia.
FTFA: The girl will receive part of the settlement in a lump sum, and will receive the remainder annually for the rest of her life.

Good, then she'll be protected from members of her family squandering it before she reaches adulthood.
 
ccsears [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Loucifer
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Lump sum? Is that supposed to be funny!?
 
anuran
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fortunately, Republican lawmakers work tirelessly to ensure that outrageously large awards like this will be a thing of the past, so innocent insurance company shareholders will not lose a penny in dividends or stock price. Thank you, Republican lawmakers.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

I'm gonna go out on a limb here and say they didn't mean it that way.

As to how this could've happened in the first place, I'm as stumped as anyone else here.

/one ticket to hell, please
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Or Bob.
 
I'm an excellent driver [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Nothing tops the supreme arrogance of doctors.  That's why you should always get a second opinion, because doctors will never admit to a misdiagnoses, even after you are dead and an autopsy proves their incompetence.


Well, there is something to top the arrogance of doctors.  That is the hard coded legal denials and cover up of any medical malpractice within the UK National Health Service.   They never admit to even the most obvious of malpractice, it takes years of lawyers and legal challenges to get them to even admit the facts, never mind the fark ups.  This is a lot to do with the way it is Government controlled and how regional health authorities can hide and destroy evidence.  Just Google NHS widespread malpractice and you will find thousands of cases of people EO g killed or having life changing outcomes due to medical malpractice that took years to be brought to justice.

The government of the day is more than happy with the criminal behaviors of the hospitals that are hiding and legally challenging the way they are killing patients, because ultimately they are on the hook for any compensation that gets awarded.

Medical malpractice is a problem everywhere, government sanctioned cover-ups and avoidance of responsibility is a speciality of the NHS.
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
What do you call .... You mother farkers if you don't get back to work
 
dascott
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Tort reform!
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'm stumped as to how the doctors could miss this diagnosis.  I'm gonna go out on a limb and say doctors are probably overworked. Dealing with life or death situations while tired is a real handicap in the medical profession. You have to give a hand to the hospital for admitting fault. They certainly didn't tap dance around the subject. I'm just waiting for the other shoe to drop and the hospital fights the payout on the lawsuit.
 
