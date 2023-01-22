 Skip to content
(The US Sun)   Couple claiming to be 'time travellers from 2027' share footage that 'proves they're alone' in the world ...or something   (the-sun.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
When you photoshop the same picture of yourself into multiple pictures, I'm gonna have doubts.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
His postings began during covid lockdown?

Gee, where would one find empty public places to film in, during lockdown?

Such proof.
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
In another clip, she adds: "I am a scientist, my strong point is nuclear physics."

"Strong point" probably means something different in 2027.  Its clear that Strong Bad and The Cheat finally take over the world.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Sheesh, in The Sun?  Now I doubt that time travel exists.
 
Bob_Laublaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The woman who claims she is a scientists has posted a series of videos

Nothing is more credible than being multiple scientists
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.insider.comView Full Size
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Exile On Beale Street: [i.insider.com image 501x250]


That was a movie worth watching.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Alright! But only if they're willing to share stock tips....
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

dionysusaur: Exile On Beale Street: [i.insider.com image 501x250]

That was a movie worth watching.


It sure is. 
Safety Not Guaranteed Official Trailer #1 - Aubrey Plaza, Mark Duplass Movie (2012) HD
Youtube 73jSnAs7mq8
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: Alright! But only if they're willing to share stock tips....


The trick is to roast the bones first, then slowly heat them in water to a simmer
 
Aubrey Plaza's Panty Hamster
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Exile On Beale Street: dionysusaur: Exile On Beale Street: [i.insider.com image 501x250]

That was a movie worth watching.

It sure is. [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/73jSnAs7mq8]


Aw yeah!
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Look, after China invaded Taiwan everything turned to shiat. Russia, the Balkan Empire, Governor Curtis, the Moon relandings, the Martian Plague, Jeff Bezos and the Amazonians, the Amazonian Wars, the Brazil Conflagrations, the water rationing, the oxygen rationing, Ocean Biome Collapse.

2027 was straight up farking paradise compared to 2051.
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Time travel -- it's the ONLY explanation!

/Oh, wait

Remove Tourists From Photos In Photoshop - Stack Mode Tutorial
Youtube -lkBMVYH8Fw
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I've seen this before.  Just don't go backwards in time, that's where the cleaning crew is busy working.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kb7rky [TotalFark] [SwearJar]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
There's only one time traveler, and he's really smart about not revealing a lot about what happens in the future.

Right, Drew?

/all kidding aside...this idiotic "I'm A Time Traveller"(sic) shit REALLY needs to stop. The first few times, it was funny...now, that horse has been beaten into a thick red paste.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
They're both liars, of course.
 
EJ25T
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Umm... who's running that power plant in the 3rd picture of the header image?
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If he started it in 2024, there should still be billions of dead bodies everywhere.

Also, if you leave an aircraft outside for several years with no maintenance, it's going to degrade. So, even if he WAS there in real life rather than photoshopped in, the aircraft is in too go of a shape for it to have been left alone for several years.
 
basicstock
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

hlehmann: They're both liars, of course.


George Santos, time traveler, is not a liar.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Exile On Beale Street: dionysusaur: Exile On Beale Street: [i.insider.com image 501x250]

That was a movie worth watching.

It sure is. [YouTube video: Safety Not Guaranteed Official Trailer #1 - Aubrey Plaza, Mark Duplass Movie (2012) HD]


I will have to watch that. I find Aubrey Plaza relevant to my interests.
 
Lurky McLurkerton
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Buttforce [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Exile On Beale Street: [i.insider.com image 501x250]


I was with that party on that fateful day.  The end result of our journey was to unmake our own departure.  Only we remember that final stand against the progenitors, our mullets dripping with sweat and blood, our day-glo pink and yellow wife beaters (official time squad uniform/regulation haircuts) smeared with the rust-grey of dead nanites.  We were heroes, and no one will ever know of our sacrifice.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So a plane on the tarmac and a mall that has been closed for the night? If the world was empty, power stations would have long since failed. Without maintenance, the things don't run forever. And why would that mall be so clean? It's not hermetically sealed. This guy's is really bad at this is what I'm saying.
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Ok if he's by himself in the future, who wins the 2027 Super Bowl?   Be easy to tell if he lying in 4 years.
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm disappointed with my life.

I like to pretend.

Simple as that.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
If they printed it in the Sun, it must be true.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Lurky McLurkerton: [Fark user image image 828x596]


The funny part about this little thing is that 2016 absolutely sucked. It wasn't good. Everyone died and Trump got elected. If it had been 2015, this would have been epic...
 
WTP 2
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
this is so full of B.S. this is what should be shut down not the other garbage that they did shut down, but was right !
 
chitownmike
‘’ less than a minute ago  

minnesotaboy: I'm off my meds

Simple as that.


Ftfy
 
