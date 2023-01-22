 Skip to content
(Twitter)   In case you needed to get your heart racing
    Scary, shot  
5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
OldRod
5 hours ago  
Wow!

It looks like some of those spectators are inside the ropes... what the fark, people?
 
no1curr
5 hours ago  
Needs more fish eye lens
 
question_dj
5 hours ago  
This run seems really... Slow.
 
Dave and the Mission
5 hours ago  

no1curr: Needs more fish eye lens


Before I knew anything about cameras, I thought the lyric in Limelight was:
"Living in the Fish Islands, Caught in the camera eye"
 
question_dj
5 hours ago  

question_dj: This run seems really... Slow.


This is a winning dh run. It's not an urban run, but the difference in speed is obvious.
 
GardenWeasel
5 hours ago  
I would have died about 50-60 times.
 
question_dj
5 hours ago  

question_dj: question_dj: This run seems really... Slow.

This is a winning dh run. It's not an urban run, but the difference in speed is obvious.


Derp
POV | Amaury Pierron's Insane WINNING Run in Lourdes
Youtube PCvrdZOk_kk
 
west.la.lawyer
5 hours ago  
Where the fark is that, Caracas?
 
Uchiha_Cycliste
5 hours ago  
That looks really fun.
 
Cake Hunter
5 hours ago  

west.la.lawyer: Where the fark is that, Caracas?


I don't know, but please don't call me that.
 
Ass_Master_Flash
5 hours ago  

Dave and the Mission: no1curr: Needs more fish eye lens

Before I knew anything about cameras, I thought the lyric in Limelight was:
"Living in the Fish Islands, Caught in the camera eye"


Tho the fish islands would probably be nicer
 
Uchiha_Cycliste
5 hours ago  

question_dj: question_dj: question_dj: This run seems really... Slow.

This is a winning dh run. It's not an urban run, but the difference in speed is obvious.

Derp[YouTube video: POV | Amaury Pierron's Insane WINNING Run in Lourdes]


That was a hot run.
 
hobnail
5 hours ago  

question_dj: question_dj: question_dj: This run seems really... Slow.

This is a winning dh run. It's not an urban run, but the difference in speed is obvious.

Derp[YouTube video: POV | Amaury Pierron's Insane WINNING Run in Lourdes]


Are you having fun talking to yourself?
 
TwowheelinTim
5 hours ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste: That looks really fun.


It look totally f*cking insane to me. Way beyond my abilities. Especially at that speed.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste
5 hours ago  

TwowheelinTim: Uchiha_Cycliste: That looks really fun.

It look totally f*cking insane to me. Way beyond my abilities. Especially at that speed.


I'm intimidated by the drop-in, and uncertain about sending the gap in the middle, but everything else looks like clean, solid fun
 
question_dj
5 hours ago  

hobnail: question_dj: question_dj: question_dj: This run seems really... Slow.

This is a winning dh run. It's not an urban run, but the difference in speed is obvious.

Derp[YouTube video: POV | Amaury Pierron's Insane WINNING Run in Lourdes]

Are you having fun talking to yourself?


Always.
 
bearded clamorer
4 hours ago  
Any idea what the elevation change is?
 
roddikinsathome
4 hours ago  
The slalom section scared the hell out of me. Good run tho.
 
Diagonal
4 hours ago  

bearded clamorer: Any idea what the elevation change is?


This much --
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo
3 hours ago  
Damn.

These videos mostly remind me that I used to take a lot of risks but now I'm old and can't run to the mailbox.
 
SpaceMonkey-66
3 hours ago  
Wow twitch wrong and you're f*****. Kudos to the dude who rode through this.
 
maxandgrinch
2 hours ago  
How many children tried riding down stairs the next day?
 
phygz
2 hours ago  

TwowheelinTim: Uchiha_Cycliste: That looks really fun.

It look totally f*cking insane to me. Way beyond my abilities. Especially at that speed.


I would have absolutely done that 30 years ago on a stumpjumper without shocks.

Today?
lol no
 
Tr0mBoNe
2 hours ago  
DNF, got lost.
 
Deveyn
2 hours ago  

west.la.lawyer: Where the fark is that, Caracas?


Medellin. One of my friends in Colombia sent me this video a while back.
 
LordOfThePings
2 hours ago  
Two right-hand hay bales in a row, not fair.
 
Sliding Carp
1 hour ago  
I'm pretty sure I couldn't even walk along the exposed part of that track without getting a little wobbly.
 
Sliding Carp
1 hour ago  

question_dj: question_dj: question_dj: This run seems really... Slow.

This is a winning dh run. It's not an urban run, but the difference in speed is obvious.

Derp[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/PCvrdZOk_kk?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


What are the actual speeds involved in that insanity?  Instant death if you hit a rock and then get thrown into one of those very solid-looking trees, or is there a chance you could get out of the hospital some time?
 
question_dj
12 minutes ago  

Sliding Carp: question_dj: question_dj: question_dj: This run seems really... Slow.

This is a winning dh run. It's not an urban run, but the difference in speed is obvious.

Derp[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/PCvrdZOk_kk?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]

What are the actual speeds involved in that insanity?  Instant death if you hit a rock and then get thrown into one of those very solid-looking trees, or is there a chance you could get out of the hospital some time?


Oh Jesus, it's a lot. Like 35, 40mph?
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
5 minutes ago  

bearded clamorer: Any idea what the elevation change is?


It's the difference between the starting elevation and the ending elevation.
 
NM Volunteer
5 minutes ago  
More dangerous and more impressive than being a cop.
 
wxboy
4 minutes ago  
This video brought to you by your local hospital.
 
NM Volunteer
4 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: Uchiha_Cycliste: That looks really fun.

It look totally f*cking insane to me. Way beyond my abilities. Especially at that speed.


I'm mostly thinking about how elevated and steep it all is, like one accident and that person would be tumbling down a hundred feet or so.
 
question_dj
2 minutes ago  
Still not an urban mtb run, but absolutely insane

Aaron Gwin Chainless Win Leogang 2015 World Cup DH MTB
Youtube y8ryQOiX05k
 
TwowheelinTim
1 minute ago  

question_dj: Sliding Carp: question_dj: question_dj: question_dj: This run seems really... Slow.

This is a winning dh run. It's not an urban run, but the difference in speed is obvious.

Derp[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/PCvrdZOk_kk?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]

What are the actual speeds involved in that insanity?  Instant death if you hit a rock and then get thrown into one of those very solid-looking trees, or is there a chance you could get out of the hospital some time?

Oh Jesus, it's a lot. Like 35, 40mph?


On a run like that they're probably hitting close to 40 on the faster sections but not a whole lot more.

Fastest I've ever gone on a bicycle was a hair over 50 mph with a full touring rig but it was on wide, clean, smooooooth pavement dropping out of Medicine Bow National Forest into Laramie WY. It was quite thrilling.
 
