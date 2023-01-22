 Skip to content
(DFW Star-Telegram)   46 people arrested in connection with sex trafficking ring, including a high school football coach and a youth pastor. But please, tell us again how drag queens are the problem   (amp.star-telegram.com) divider line
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Hey, Abbott... I'm thinking the border may not be your biggest problem in Texas
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
cdn.quotesgram.comView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Texas is a depraved state filled with perverted scum.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I can't tell from the article or the statements whether they arrested pimps or customers, or both.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
They use drag queens and gay people to distract from themselves... the real sexual predators.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
'Youth pastor' has always been synonymous with pedophile
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

OldRod: Hey, Abbott... I'm thinking the border may not be your biggest problem in Texas


The biggest problems in Texas seem to be Abbott, Paxton and Cruz.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Gee a fooseball coach and a youth molestor WE NEVER SEE THOSE PEOPLE WITH THEIR DICKS IN CHILDREN NO SIRREE
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Every accusation is a confession.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

OldRod: Hey, Abbott... I'm thinking the border may not be your biggest problem in Texas


Abbott will try shutting down these type of investigations. It ends up with too many conservative Republicans in prison.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Russ1642: 'Youth pastor' has always been synonymous with pedophile


My mom told me a cousin became a youth pastor. I asked when he was up for parole. It's a running gag.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Or maybe subby should tell us why prostitution should remain illegal, since he seems to think the rightwing hysteria over guys wearing dresses outweighs the continued moral crusade by religious farkwads who have criminalized access to a fundamental biological function
 
stevecore
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Gonna take a guess and assume they are "dem plants trying to make republicans look bad" again
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: I can't tell from the article or the statements whether they arrested pimps or customers, or both.


I am assuming customers.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The only reason why we don't have legal brothels nationwide where everything is regulated/taxed/safe is because our country is run by a mob of religious puckerbutts who want to clamp a chastity device onto everyone's junk while they themselves wallow in the most depraved sh*t imaginable.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: I can't tell from the article or the statements whether they arrested pimps or customers, or both.


They mention no pimps. They mention no victims. They mention no actual sex trafficking. Sounds like the typical sting where they target people trying to hire sex workers and then say they are busting human traffickers because that looks scandalous on TV.
 
jmr61
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: I can't tell from the article or the statements whether they arrested pimps or customers, or both.


Yeah, that story makes me think this is one of those deals where the arrests are going to amount to some guys getting a handy at the local tanning booth.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The focus on drag queens and transgender people is literally a result of right wing outrage farming and nation state war propaganda and compromat manipulation.

Literally, the Republican talking points on these matters comes straight from Russian war propaganda

American anti-LGBT groups eat this kind of shiat up. They wanted for years to have major world nations support their viewpoints, and finally they have a country not Uganda or Nigeria to point to and see "see! We were right All along!"
 
Mock26
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Were these people actually involved in trafficking people? Or were they all just picked up in a prostitution sting and the charge of sex trafficking was thrown on top of the charge for solicitation?
 
HempHead
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: I can't tell from the article or the statements whether they arrested pimps or customers, or both.


Customers.  Otherwise they would announce '16 girls rescued'.

Basically, they set up a prostitution sting using fake ads on rubmaps. There was no sex trafficking, but calling it sex trafficking allows them to gain federal funding for all of the 'overtime'.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
At this point, it's newsworthy when a youth pastor DOESN'T get caught sexually abusing kids.
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I have not once heard any of those GOP figureheads that talk about protecting children ever admonish any of these people for doing what they've done.  I 🤔 why.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
They need to make slavery a capital offense. And sex trafficking is very much slavery.

Let's start executing the people responsible.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Tailspin Tommy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Driver: OldRod: Hey, Abbott... I'm thinking the border may not be your biggest problem in Texas

The biggest problems in Texas seem to be Abbott, Paxton and Cruz.


The biggest problem is the people who voted Abbot, Paxton and Cruz into office.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

HempHead: Unobtanium: I can't tell from the article or the statements whether they arrested pimps or customers, or both.

Customers.  Otherwise they would announce '16 girls rescued'.

Basically, they set up a prostitution sting using fake ads on rubmaps. There was no sex trafficking, but calling it sex trafficking allows them to gain federal funding for all of the 'overtime'.


Hey, at least they aren't combining it with a blackmail scheme trying to get the guys they picked up to pay 10x the normal fine to keep their pictures out of the paper.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Law enforcement agencies participating in the operation included, the Arlington Police Department, Colleyville Police Department, Collin County Sheriff's Office, Dallas Police Department, Dallas County Sheriff's Department, Dallas County District Attorney Investigators, Flower Mound Police Department, Frisco Police Department, Irving Police Department, Midlothian Police Department, and the Tarrant County Human Trafficking Task Force.


With all those uniforms, badges, and weaponry, it's a miracle there was no game of capture the microphone and find the spotlight when the cameras showed up.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Jake Havechek: Texas is a depraved state filled with perverted scum.


Christians?
 
