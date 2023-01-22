 Skip to content
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
'Murica.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Holy fark!
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
ACAB......another day ends in Y.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
According to this article from December "SWAT team members were forced to shoot him" after he "engaged in a verbal altercation with officers and ... confronted officers."

Huh.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

WickerNipple: According to this article from December "SWAT team members were forced to shoot him" after he "engaged in a verbal altercation with officers and ... confronted officers."

Huh.


"Come out of your house with your hands up"
*suspect comes out of the house with his hands up*
"He was coming right for us!!!"  *BANG*
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Lawsuit

Charges against the police who opened fire.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

labman: Lawsuit

Charges against the police who opened fire.


...are two things that won't happen
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

propasaurus: labman: Lawsuit

Charges against the police who opened fire.

...are two things that won't happen


....because of Qualified Immunity™.

/he'll get maybe a quarter million from the city, and not a penny from the cops
//all of it will be taxable, and none of it will be tax deductible
///some of it will go to his lawyer
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Things like this are why I don't give a shiat when a cop gets killed on duty.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark] [SwearJar]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



If the FUCKING pigs weren't caught on camera this would just be another cover up by lying fucking pigs murdering people. They would have all SWORN to the part in yellow and the murderer would have skated.

Now he's in REAL trouble and could even receive a strongly worded letter while on paid vacation.

THE POLICE ARE NOT YOUR FRIENDS.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

WickerNipple: According to this article from December "SWAT team members were forced to shoot him" after he "engaged in a verbal altercation with officers and ... confronted officers."

Huh.


The video shows this is an outright lie (which makes sense since cops said it).

BUT even if it was true POLICE AREN"T ALLOWED TO SHOOT YOU FOR MOUTHING OFF YOU farkING PIGS.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Abolish. The. Police.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Biden says we need to give the pigs more money!
 
HempHead
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Wait a minute. Was this guy White??

Have the cops got tired of just shooting black people?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Too much man...buffalo.
 
blackminded
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Why didn't he just comply?
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Another group of chickenshiat cowards with badges.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

WickerNipple: According to this article from December "SWAT team members were forced to shoot him" after he "engaged in a verbal altercation with officers and ... confronted officers."

Huh.


Crime Reporting: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Youtube kCOnGjvYKI0
 
Explodo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Never trust a cop.  If I'm on a jury and an officer testifies I will absolutely assume they're lying.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

WickerNipple: According to this article from December "SWAT team members were forced to shoot him" after he "engaged in a verbal altercation with officers and ... confronted officers."

Huh.


My mom used to swat me when I talked back
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Attempted murder caught on camera not withstanding, that dude is pretty tough.  If someone shot me multiple times in the chest, I'd probably just lay there crying and begging for death.
 
squidloe
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm sure #12 will be here shortly to explain how this was a good shoot.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This is why I have an AK-47 with two 30 round mags when I answer the door. You biatches are going to have to earn it. What's that? UPS?

BLAMBLAMBLAMBLAM
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
WOW every cop involved in this should be fired and charged with attempted murder.  Where was the verbal confrontation? that they said in the statement?
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Watching this man drag himself to the door after being farking SHOT just because he was still trying to do his best to comply with them, JFC.

JFC.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

HempHead: Wait a minute. Was this guy White??

Have the cops got tired of just shooting black people?


Police shoot poor people, always have.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

blackminded: Why didn't he just comply?


The same thing people are told to do when confronted by muggers, car jackers, and rapists.  What a messed up country we live in that we have to be afraid of cops randomly murdering us for no reason, all because they were too pumped up on steroids and thought a flashlight or a cell phone was a gun.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
https://www.local3news.com/local-news/suspect-recovering-at-chattanooga-hospital-following-officer-involved-shooting-in-murphy/article_7c1eecd4-7b11-11ed-901a-9b12f43c3169.html

Fark user imageView Full Size


still no correction or follow-up
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
You know when cops are issued tasers and they have that unwritten rule dealio that they have to experience what a taser feels like?
I have an idea along those same lines that they should incorporate.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: [Fark user image 698x608]


If the farkING pigs weren't caught on camera this would just be another cover up by lying farking pigs murdering people. They would have all SWORN to the part in yellow and the murderer would have skated.

Now he's in REAL trouble and could even receive a strongly worded letter while on paid vacation.

THE POLICE ARE NOT YOUR FRIENDS.


This statement is outright acknowledging that it's okay for the police to shoot you if you engage in a VERBAL CONFRONTATION with them.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
A press release so full of b.s. that you could fertilize half the country and end world hunger.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

HempHead: Wait a minute. Was this guy White??

Have the cops got tired of just shooting black people?


Hey, show some respect.  These fine officers were just trying to earn their "Shot an unarmed man in a trail park" challenge badge!  Do you want them to be mocked at the company picnic?  Do you?!
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
:(  Poor dude. Fark.

He obviously lives in a tiny little apartment or trailer of something. All the cops had to do was hae a community liaison sit outside on a lawn chair with some donuts and a tablet, play Candy Crush and wait for him to leave. It's not like he can stay in there for very long. Why would they even need a SWAT team to begin with?
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Black_Lazerus: WOW every cop involved in this should be fired and charged with attempted murder.  Where was the verbal confrontation? that they said in the statement?


Fark user imageView Full Size


you mean the police would just lie about something like that?
 
snowjack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

HempHead: Wait a minute. Was this guy White??

Have the cops got tired of just shooting black people?


Well, he was in a trailer.
/s
 
johnny queso
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
lying murderous thugs
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

HempHead: Wait a minute. Was this guy White??

Have the cops got tired of just shooting black people?


No, Fark has just been lying to you. White people get shot, too, but it isn't as flashy in the headlines that way.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Cops are cowards. We're supposed to applaud them for doing a dangerous job, but they'll farking shoot you if they think the cellphone in your hand might be a weapon that you might point at them. Their job isn't dangerous, because they put their own safety first, every time. But ethically, it is always better for a cop to be shot than for them to shoot an innocent person, because ostensibly they signed up for that risk. Until they start enacting policies that actually put them at risk to protect the public, they should be treated as the cowardly tyrants that they are.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Explodo: Never trust a cop.  If I'm on a jury and an officer testifies I will absolutely assume they're lying.


When I went for jury duty: "SecondaryControl, do you have any issues or problems with believing the testimony of police officers"?

Yeah, I bought a house from <local chief of policce> - I don't think I'm predisposed to believe them.

/Got out of jury duty.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Attempted murder caught on camera not withstanding, that dude is pretty tough.  If someone shot me multiple times in the chest, I'd probably just lay there crying and begging for death.


based on past performance, there's a good chance none of them hit him.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Jesus farking Christ.

Given the way that that publicly released footage completely contradicts their statements, I would be going to bed. This isn't the first time they have (attempted to) murdered someone.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: HempHead: Wait a minute. Was this guy White??

Have the cops got tired of just shooting black people?

Hey, show some respect.  These fine officers were just trying to earn their "Shot an unarmed man in a trail park" challenge badge!  Do you want them to be mocked at the company picnic?  Do you?!


Challenge coins are weird because they encourage prolonging conflicts just to get trophies. the whole concept is batshiat.
 
blackminded
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

squidloe: I'm sure #12 will be here shortly to explain how this was a good shoot.


My last Internet Rage Blackout™ involved him. I like to think I've gotten better but...

/"triggered" feels like the wrong word here...
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
For the racists in the thread, I do believe this is the Tribal police force.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
What is he carrying? I'm guessing that someone thought it was a weapon and started the whole party, but I don't thjbk it's a flashlight, because it's shining the light out of the side. And it's not a phone because it's shaped wrong.

It's some kind of light source, but I can't figure out what it is.
 
stevecore
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Anytime cops tell you to feel bad for them cause their job is hard.  Tell them to fark off. Imagine being a citizen and shot. Way more dangerous
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: :(  Poor dude. Fark.

He obviously lives in a tiny little apartment or trailer of something. All the cops had to do was hae a community liaison sit outside on a lawn chair with some donuts and a tablet, play Candy Crush and wait for him to leave. It's not like he can stay in there for very long. Why would they even need a SWAT team to begin with?


The press release said they were investigating shots fired near the trailer.  But the cop on the loudspeaker was demanding a person to come out, that didn't match the name in the Twitter link.  Sounds like they were looking for someone and had the wrong address, and lied about it in the press release.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Cops suck. All of them. Until they condemn their blatantly thuggish coworkers, they are all losers.
 
