 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   TikTokers discover survivorship bias   (bbc.com) divider line
19
    More: Facepalm, Thought, Mind, Psychology, Critical thinking, positive thinking, Cognition, luckiest person, daily affirmations - telling  
•       •       •

791 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Jan 2023 at 4:50 PM (57 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Hollie Thomas says she didn't believe in manifestation or spirituality until about five years ago."

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It's lucky if you weren't celebrating the Lunar New Year in LA.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Soon.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Every day, in every way, I'm getting better and better and better and better and better and better and better and better and better and better and better and better and better and better (your mother sucks cock in Hell) and better and better and better and better and better and better.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I had relatives and friends that were both positive, pious, and believed good things would come to them if they were generous. they both died young from cancer because america is a shiathole country
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"My tiktok timeline." What the hell is that?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
When I tell people I've lost 80+lbs in the last 18 months, without fail the first thing they say is, "Wow!  That's amazing!  How did you do it?"  Like there's some secret to it and I'm going to share it with them.  Well, there *IS* a secret to it and if you'd like to know more, head over to @foomonkey.  Make sure to Like and Subscribe!  #BLESSED
 
corn-bread
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Twenty something influencers trying to sell bullshiat to gullible fellow twenty somethings looking for a shortcut.
Film at 11.
 
jsmilky
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
vapid
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Now, the 20-year-old law student from Manchester is among those convinced she has Lucky Girl Syndrome.
"I think you can talk things into existence," she says.
"It could be the smallest things, like getting through all green traffic lights on your way to work."

Sigh.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
#BLEST

/cyexmix repubutardos
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size


/chexmix
 
emonk
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This is basically what the 1910 book "The Science of Getting Rich" was about.  That and embracing God Almighty.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Just ask her plastic surgeon and the Indians who coded her filters.
 
Focks
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
These lucky young women have something in common besides believing they are lucky by the looks of things.
 
genner
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: "My tiktok timeline." What the hell is that?


The worst timeline.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"And ever since I have, I feel like opportunities have just been flying at my face and everything has been working out."

media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.