(Some Guy)   Boy goes inside shipping crate while playing hide and seek with friends. What could go wrong?   (theonlinecitizen.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
On one hand, you got out of Bangladesh.
On the other... You're in Malaysia.

Least it wasn't Ohio
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
imgix.ranker.comView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Hide and seek around shipping containers... hmmmmmm
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He got a bigger crowd than Geraldo.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Transmogrified into a tiger?
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Only clip I could find that wasn't in French

https://www.reddit.com/r/funny/comments/3f4fz9/shiat_like_this_is_why_i_love_malcolm_in_the_middle/
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No word on how he survived for 5 days with no water?
 
EnglishMajor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No mention of worried parents. Then again, this is Bangladesh so they may not be around.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, he won then?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still beats flying
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: No word on how he survived for 5 days with no water?


Stillsuit, obviously.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: So, he won then?


No. They found him. Didn't you read the article?
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

MythDragon: No word on how he survived for 5 days with no water?


He drank his own urine and the blood of plague rats
 
Muso
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user image
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Compact Travel Size
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That is far less wrong than I expected things to go. I was expecting a dead body after a weeks-long transoceanic shipment.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
At least he wasn't zippered into a suitcase while playing Hide n Seek.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

MythDragon: No word on how he survived for 5 days with no water?


From Bangladesh, he wasn't a big drinker. You know, because it's all bleck
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
jmr61
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

MythDragon: No word on how he survived for 5 days with no water?


That's at the edge of survivability for a healthy person. Some die sooner, some have survived longer.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
