(ABC News)   DoJ: "Hey, Abbott"   (abcnews.go.com)
    Abbott Laboratories' infant formula plant, Infant, Baby bottle, Baby food, Justice Department, United States Department of Justice, discovery of Cronobacter  
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I hate that guy.

Obscure?
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Were they using real infants?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Not the abbott I was hoping the DOJ had targeted, unfortunately...
 
brokenbiscuits [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Somaticasual: Not the abbott I was hoping the DOJ had targeted, unfortunately...


I, too, was hoping they were coming for Hatewheels.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

HugeMistake: Were they using real infants?


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hopefully we have learned not to put ourselves in a situation where a failure at one single location puts us into a national shortage of something as critical as baby formula.

And yeah, go ahead and funny this comment because it's us and doing the same stupid shiat over and over and over again and expecting a different result  is just how we roll.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

mistahtom: I hate that guy.

Obscure?


i.ytimg.comView Full Size


But the real one is:
3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
shinji3i
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Sweet, they're looking into the whole "He's brazenly doing human trafficking thing and could be easily charged for it."

*clicks link*

I forgot what timeline I lived in.

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

rnatalie: mistahtom: I hate that guy.

Obscure?

[i.ytimg.com image 480x360]

But the real one is:
[3.bp.blogspot.com image 145x200]


People complimented my Spaceballs: The Face Mask today so I'm getting a kick.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

rnatalie: mistahtom: I hate that guy.

Obscure?

[i.ytimg.com image 480x360]


Robin Hood: Men in Tights - Hey Abbott!
Youtube 2QjZR-jI7J4
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Bloody hell. I was drinking baby formula because the water was tainted.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The discovery of Cronobacter sakazakii bacteria inside Abbott's Sturgis plant prompted a massive voluntary formula recall in February, after four babies who had consumed Abbott's formula contracted a Cronobacter infection.

Fark user imageView Full Size

It was the chronoton particles that gave it away.
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

LewDux: rnatalie: mistahtom: I hate that guy.

Obscure?

[i.ytimg.com image 480x360]

[YouTube video: Robin Hood: Men in Tights - Hey Abbott!]


That is a line that never fails to get a guffaw from me, no matter how many times I watch that movie.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Bloody hell. I was drinking baby formula because the water was tainted.


And I've been licking taint because the water was baby formula!
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

LewDux: rnatalie: mistahtom: I hate that guy.

Obscure?

[i.ytimg.com image 480x360]

[YouTube video: Robin Hood: Men in Tights - Hey Abbott!]


Thanks! Couldn't remember what movie that was for a sec.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Hey Moe, Hey Moe!
 
jake3988 [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

mistahtom: I hate that guy.

Obscure?


Robin hood:Men in tights is not obscure.  But i approve of this comment.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 1 minute ago  
In before someone says

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
