(WFLA Tampa Bay)   50-person riot breaks loose in behavioral health treatment center for children, adolescents. Looks like better treatment methods needed   (wfla.com) divider line
    Florida, Youth detention center, NBC, NBC affiliate WPTV, MARTIN COUNTY, Sandy Pines Treatment Center, Coroner, juvenile detention center, Sheriff  
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
In total, 12 minors were arrested in the riot, including the escapees.

That's the Florida spirit 👍🏽
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If I was an escapee, I'd say I was scared for my life and fleeing the rioters. Which is exactly what a number of them were probably doing.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
How many hours/days before stories of abuse get out?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Were these "rioters" or "oath keepers"?
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Should have wired 'em up so we could have a good ol' JRC shock-o-rama.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Floriduh. We would have also accepted Texas as an answer.
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Just a Pepsi
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
What is the minimum number of participants for a riot?  Is a group too small to identify as a riot called a kerfuffle?
 
dryknife
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I've seen those places,as a visitor not as a patient.  They never provided any worthwhile treatment.  It was simply a holding place that they didn't call jail.  Pretty much useless possibly compounded the mental health problems.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
A total meltdown in a Child and Adolescent unit? This is my shocked face.

If the place had a staff ratio of less than 3:1, it was a matter of time. I am surprised they scooped up the escapees that quickly.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: I've seen those places,as a visitor not as a patient.  They never provided any worthwhile treatment.  It was simply a holding place that they didn't call jail.  Pretty much useless possibly compounded the mental health problems.


Nobody got time or money for proper treatment.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: I've seen those places,as a visitor not as a patient.  They never provided any worthwhile treatment.  It was simply a holding place that they didn't call jail.  Pretty much useless possibly compounded the mental health problems.


Anybody that funnies this is an idiot. I know what they are like from the inside and this is the truth. Facilities are better now at engaging patients during the day but One Flew Over still applies, minus the lobotomies.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
A lot of experts here, as usual.

How many of you have actually spent any time in these facilities. I mean, everyone knows exactly what happened, but I'm betting you have no actual real experience. It's like foster care, you see shiat on TV and movies and suddenly you have all of the answers. No, there isn't absue running rampant. Yes, it happens, but everyone acts like there's just a line out of the door of the abuse room. There are plenty of people who are in this field exactly to help out others, and Fark shiats all over them every chance they get.
 
DHT3
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Went to the hospital's website....is a UHS facility, of course. They are....not a high end/effective company...
Links below to their facility in Alaska:

https://www.adn.com/alaska-news/anchorage/2022/10/11/two-alaska-families-say-the-children-they-sent-to-north-star-were-sexually-abused-at-the-psychiatric-hospital/

https://www.adn.com/alaska-news/2022/09/28/federal-inspectors-fault-assaults-escapes-improper-use-of-locked-seclusion-at-north-star-youth-psychiatric-hospital/

https://alaskapublic.org/2022/11/27/inside-the-deepening-dysfunction-at-north-star-psychiatric-hospital/

https://alaskapublic.org/2022/12/27/too-many-alaska-children-are-unnecessarily-institutionalized-says-u-s-department-of-justice/
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

johnphantom: OgreMagi: I've seen those places,as a visitor not as a patient.  They never provided any worthwhile treatment.  It was simply a holding place that they didn't call jail.  Pretty much useless possibly compounded the mental health problems.

Anybody that funnies this is an idiot. I know what they are like from the inside and this is the truth. Facilities are better now at engaging patients during the day but One Flew Over still applies, minus the lobotomies.


Any psychiatric facility holding more then 20 adolescents at a time is suspiciously too large to be a good idea. It's not a freaking boarding school. Messed-up kids can't just be warehoused in bunkbeds like summer camp. They need time and space and some controls on their social interactions. After 20 kids, it's impossible to micro-manage their friendships and alliances and conflicts (which is a big part of what they need).
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
There's trouble down at the cracker factory
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: A lot of experts here, as usual.

How many of you have actually spent any time in these facilities. I mean, everyone knows exactly what happened, but I'm betting you have no actual real experience. It's like foster care, you see shiat on TV and movies and suddenly you have all of the answers. No, there isn't absue running rampant. Yes, it happens, but everyone acts like there's just a line out of the door of the abuse room. There are plenty of people who are in this field exactly to help out others, and Fark shiats all over them every chance they get.


I've done budgets for them. I have a couple of relatives that have worked staff. 

The patients are broken kids. Most have physical and sexual abuse histories. Much of their behavior is learned survival stuff and they look on the staff often as just another abuser in the line (even though most have their best interests at heart). Many will not be successful adults, and that is just realtiy.
 
Snort
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
A Florida kiddie prison is a dehumanizing place?

I am completely surprised by this.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: What is the minimum number of participants for a riot?  Is a group too small to identify as a riot called a kerfuffle?


That's the beauty of a kerfiffle, nobody really knows what it is so anything can be, or not be, a kerfuffle. kerfuffle
 
nick_papagiorgio [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: I've seen those places,as a visitor not as a patient.  They never provided any worthwhile treatment.  It was simply a holding place that they didn't call jail.  Pretty much useless possibly compounded the mental health problems.


Thank you for your comment. As a former officer at a facility much like the one referenced, fark off.

We're not useless and there's are a plethora of reasons why good people don't want to be teachers, babysit, or hear about your pithy comments for $11 an hour.

/here are my scars
 
pounddawg
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

nick_papagiorgio: OgreMagi: I've seen those places,as a visitor not as a patient.  They never provided any worthwhile treatment.  It was simply a holding place that they didn't call jail.  Pretty much useless possibly compounded the mental health problems.

Thank you for your comment. As a former officer at a facility much like the one referenced, fark off.

We're not useless and there's are a plethora of reasons why good people don't want to be teachers, babysit, or hear about your pithy comments for $11 an hour.

/here are my scars


I had a family member who was sexually abused in one of those facilities, so you can go fark off yourself.
 
pdieten
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: johnphantom: OgreMagi: I've seen those places,as a visitor not as a patient.  They never provided any worthwhile treatment.  It was simply a holding place that they didn't call jail.  Pretty much useless possibly compounded the mental health problems.

Anybody that funnies this is an idiot. I know what they are like from the inside and this is the truth. Facilities are better now at engaging patients during the day but One Flew Over still applies, minus the lobotomies.

Any psychiatric facility holding more then 20 adolescents at a time is suspiciously too large to be a good idea. It's not a freaking boarding school. Messed-up kids can't just be warehoused in bunkbeds like summer camp. They need time and space and some controls on their social interactions. After 20 kids, it's impossible to micro-manage their friendships and alliances and conflicts (which is a big part of what they need).


Who is going to work in all these facilities?

Before you say "pay them more", let's think about whether any amount of money is enough to get enough functional adults to do this for a living to meet the apparent demand.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

rnatalie: Should have wired 'em up so we could have a good ol' JRC shock-o-rama.


Oh my God I remember that thread. 😂
 
johnphantom
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: nick_papagiorgio: OgreMagi: I've seen those places,as a visitor not as a patient.  They never provided any worthwhile treatment.  It was simply a holding place that they didn't call jail.  Pretty much useless possibly compounded the mental health problems.

Thank you for your comment. As a former officer at a facility much like the one referenced, fark off.

We're not useless and there's are a plethora of reasons why good people don't want to be teachers, babysit, or hear about your pithy comments for $11 an hour.

/here are my scars

I had a family member who was sexually abused in one of those facilities, so you can go fark off yourself.


In my fairly extensive experience I'd say around 15%-20% of the staff were malignant. Most were there just for the job, but some cared a bit. I can remember being in an adolescent unit joking around with one young staff member while we looked down into the adolescent girls unit windows, when we were supposed to go to bed, and the girls were undressing. Group therapy run by a nurse like in One Flew Over is the extent of mental health care we got, along with drugs. Lots and lots of drugs. I know it sounds like conspiracy theory, but I and many others that have been in those places have tasted the taste of oral Thorazine in the orange juice.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

pounddawg: [media-amazon.com image 767x519]


Great movie.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

nick_papagiorgio: OgreMagi: I've seen those places,as a visitor not as a patient.  They never provided any worthwhile treatment.  It was simply a holding place that they didn't call jail.  Pretty much useless possibly compounded the mental health problems.

Thank you for your comment. As a former officer at a facility much like the one referenced, fark off.

We're not useless and there's are a plethora of reasons why good people don't want to be teachers, babysit, or hear about your pithy comments for $11 an hour.

/here are my scars


ACAB includes you.
 
