(BBC)   Sixpence Quite The Richer   (bbc.co.uk)
12
•       •       •

12 Comments     (+0 »)
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well kiss me.

/couldn't think of anything clever
//snowy sunday morning blahs
///Three. Three is important.
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That chick sure was cute.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Oh Dritannia!
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's like raiiin on your wedding day.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

All The World - Fauxliage
Youtube 9CrS4CnYu40
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

That chick also farked.  She rode albert like he was a prize stallion.  After he died, she had their bed engraved with not their wedding dates, but the exact dates they first and last farked in it.  She also despised her children because when she was at the end of each pregnancy, and immediately after, she couldn't fark Albert.  That cross expression in her later photos is the look of a frustrated nympho
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hail Drittania!
Drittiana rules the draves!
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Couldn't find one with "Miss Sixpence Please".
Fark user imageView Full Size


If you haven't seen it, Topsy Turvy is a fantastic film.
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Who are the Dritons?

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
A10Mechanic
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Well we all are! We are all Dritons! And I am your king.
 
HairBolus [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

I think that comment was about Leigh Nash .
Fark user imageView Full Size


Sixpence None The Richer - Kiss Me (Official HQ)
Youtube 8N-qO3sPMjc

I was so disappointed when I found out that the group was a Christian Music band.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

More like oh, BritTANNER!!
 
