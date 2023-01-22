 Skip to content
(Metro) Firefighters to go on strike to ensure safety (metro.co.uk)
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the same people who claim "we don't have the money". Will vote themselves a pay raise.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tory MP for Bassetlaw, Brendan Clarke-Smith, suggested struggling fire service staff reliant on food banks 'learn how to budget'.

So they have libertarians there too?   Why do I get the feeling he has his own personal police and fire department?
 
Elfich
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this related to the strange rules that fire fighters can't nap while "on duty" and waiting for a call? So the firefighters have to stay awake and when they get a call they are exhausted because they can't nap?
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They have a legitimate point.

There's "Insurance" and then there's insurance. Fire Fighters universally pay out dividends that far outweigh their cost in terms of lives and property saved. There's legitimate math in how much damage occurred with responders intervening. Assuming they prevented half the overall damage (which IMO is a really, really pessimistic estimate) then responders in the US saved a bit over 20 billion in losses.

I hate that it's coming to it, but when people take infrastructure for granted, who can blame those who keep that alive for wanting a reasonable cut? We don't get to collectively say in the same breath, "we value you!" And "sorry, no COLA this year."

/They can't live on pizza...
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'We give up family Christmases, family parties, we can be working on our children's birthdays,' the father of two says.

Tough shiat.
You knew what the job entailed.
Put your big boy pants on.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We had to destroy the village in order to save it."
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: 'We give up family Christmases, family parties, we can be working on our children's birthdays,' the father of two says.

Tough shiat.
You knew what the job entailed.
Put your big boy pants on.


Hvac service techs seen rocking in a corner muttering to themselves
 
mederu
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: 'We give up family Christmases, family parties, we can be working on our children's birthdays,' the father of two says.

Tough shiat.
You knew what the job entailed.
Put your big boy pants on.


I'm hope you hear the same line when your shiat is on fire or need removal from a car wreck.
You're a big boy, take care if it yourself. Oh, you can't? Maybe you shouldn't rag on people who can.

Now hurry up, someone wants large fries with their order.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Someone tell us again how British Tories are to the left of American Republicans.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Let them strike
Let it burn

Since either party no longer cares
 
