 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   Now none of us will be able to get over Macchu Picchu   (npr.org) divider line
6
    More: Sad, Cusco, Inca Empire, Machu Picchu, Peru, Lima, Tourism in Peru, famed ancient ruins of Machu Picchu, anti-government protester challenges  
•       •       •

452 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Jan 2023 at 12:50 PM (19 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Macchu Picchu man
I want to be a Macchu Picchu man
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Admit it. A lot of us Farkers would...

/Including me
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
There is a small city at the base of the mountain, I'm guessing that's where the tourists are. I got to visit in 2013 it was really cool, and another thing to tick off my bucket list.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
memesmonkey.comView Full Size
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Mom went there a couple of years ago. Fantastic.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
That is a place I wanted to visit, but time, health and to a lesser extent money prevents us from going there.

Getting older prevents us from doing a lot of things.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.