(NPR)   If you use plastic coffee pods, you're pretty much one of the worst human beings on Earth when it comes to the environment   (npr.org) divider line
65
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I ditched mine years ago as the whole system is massively wasteful and environmentally unsound.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's why I just snort powdered coffee.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"The planet will be here for a long, long, LONG time after we're gone, and it will heal itself, it will cleanse itself, 'cause that's what it does. It's a self-correcting system. The air and the water will recover, the earth will be renewed. And if it's true that plastic is not degradable, well, the planet will simply incorporate plastic into a new paradigm: the earth plus plastic.

"The earth doesn't share our prejudice toward plastic. Plastic came out of the earth. The earth probably sees plastic as just another one of its children. Could be the only reason the earth allowed us to be spawned from it in the first place. It wanted plastic for itself. Didn't know how to make it. Needed us. Could be the answer to our age-old egocentric philosophical question, "Why are we here?"

Plastic... asshole."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I use one of those refillable ones.
Am I still bad?
They are made out of plastic.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I make pour overs and use compostable filter papers that end up in my compost pile, which then goes into my garden. Its the chemex unbleached filter papers.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


me drinking my first of three compostable k-cup coffees for the day while searching up the annual volume of disposable diapers and aluminum lined plastic cartons sent to landfills.

this is like asking me to take a 3 minute shower while there are green golf courses in the farking desert.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too funny.  Completely unprompted and unrelated to TFA, someone just emailed me this:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the espresso pods are all aluminum, made out of 80% previously recycled aluminum.  I throw those in the trash too.
 
yellowjester [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I switched to

dancesafe.orgView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ebayimg.comView Full Size


After my Saeco 'super-automatic grinds its own beans, tamps the puck, and brews at 3 bar pressure espresso maker' I owned for 20+ years finally gave up the ghost, and parts are no longer available for it, I begrudgingly bought a Keurig because it was on sale for dirt cheap during the height of the pandemic, and ordered a set of 6 of these reusable baskets off Amazon.  It even came with a handy scooper/funnel thingie.

While the coffee it produces isn't quite as good as my old Saeco, it does the trick for now, and I don't feel bad about creating a ton of landfill while using it.

Also, if you do the math, using pre-filled K-cups, you're paying close to $25 a pound for coffee, which is insane.

I buy 20 ounce bricks of German roasted coffee for $7 at Aldi, and it makes a decent cuppa joe.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a double espresso in the morning.. no waste there, just beans and water. I drink tea for the rest of the day and the bags are biodegradable. I throw them into the woods when camping, too.

the company started providing free pods because they want everyone back in the office. I convinced them to at least provide free tea bags because tea pods are really, really bad.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: I drink tea for the rest of the day and the bags are biodegradable. I throw them into the woods when camping, too.


Set them out in the sun to dry out. They make great fire starters.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you use refillable metal or plastic k-cups, that seems like it walks back most of those issues. Definitely handy. And, a bit less overkill than making an entire pot for one cup.
 
RickTheVote
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: I ditched mine years ago as the whole system is massively wasteful and environmentally unsound.


That's crazy - I bought mine years ago BECAUSE the whole system is massively wasteful and environmentally unsound!
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
litespeed74
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I was listening to this story yesterday on the radio as I was driving my truck 4 miles round trip to get 2 lattes.  Even worse, I was in a drive -thru.
/my drip maker finally croaked
//at least I turned my truck off while sitting in the drive-thru
///Hopefully all the years of not buying pods made up for my gas guzzling coffee run
 
shinji3i
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

freddyV: I use one of those refillable ones.
Am I still bad?
They are made out of plastic.


Yes, but because of the murders not the plastic.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"But moderators also asked candidates about other individual measures: Did they support banning plastic straws? Would they tell people to eat less meat?

Warren wasn't having any of it.

'Oh, come on, give me a break,' Warren said in response to the lightbulb question, in one of the breakout moments of the night. 'This is exactly what the fossil fuel industry wants us to talk about. ... They want to be able to stir up a lot of controversy around your lightbulbs, around your straws, and around your cheeseburgers, when 70 percent of the pollution, of the carbon that we're throwing into the air, comes from three industries.'

As the New York Times noted, the industries Warren homed in on as most directly contributing to carbon pollution were 'the building industry, the electric power industry and the oil industry.'

Warren's response speaks to how the fossil fuel industry and other corporate giants are eager to shift the framing of subjects like lightbulbs and paper straws, in order to put the focus on consumer choice and deflect from the larger issue of reducing pollution.

[...]

'These corporations keep hiring the PR organizations ... so we don't look at who's still making the big bucks off polluting our Earth,' Warren emphasized.

She went on to describe how she'd go after fossil fuel companies, which she reiterated were deeply involved in influencing policy in Washington. 'The first thing we've got to do is we've got to attack this corruption head on in Washington and say enough of having the oil industry, the fossil fuel industry, write all of our laws in this area,' she said."

https://www.vox.com/2019/9/5/20850490/elizabeth-warren-climate-change-forum-2020
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I just don't throw them out at all.   Bag 'em and Tag 'em.
Someday someone will find a use for these thousands and thousands of pods and they will be so happy to find out I saved them.

Doing my part.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: Tr0mBoNe: I drink tea for the rest of the day and the bags are biodegradable. I throw them into the woods when camping, too.

Set them out in the sun to dry out. They make great fire starters.


that's a good call

once I made firestarters from dryer lint, egg cartons and expired coconut oil. they work really well for fall/winter camping but melt easily. one day I set one down in a fire pit, turned my back to get kindling and a squirrel stole it. all I saw was a fluffy tail diving into the bush.

I use paraffin now.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Any other ways I can work my way up nearer the top of the worst human beings ever?
 
6nome
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Any other ways I can work my way up nearer the top of the worst human beings ever?


Smoke cigarettes, do crossfit, and eat Chicago-style pizza.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

ThomasPaineTrain: That's why I just snort powdered coffee.


I like to sprinkle some on my a.m. Tide Pod.
 
dodecahedron [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: [i.ebayimg.com image 850x850]

After my Saeco 'super-automatic grinds its own beans, tamps the puck, and brews at 3 bar pressure espresso maker' I owned for 20+ years finally gave up the ghost, and parts are no longer available for it, I begrudgingly bought a Keurig because it was on sale for dirt cheap during the height of the pandemic, and ordered a set of 6 of these reusable baskets off Amazon.  It even came with a handy scooper/funnel thingie.

While the coffee it produces isn't quite as good as my old Saeco, it does the trick for now, and I don't feel bad about creating a ton of landfill while using it.

Also, if you do the math, using pre-filled K-cups, you're paying close to $25 a pound for coffee, which is insane.

I buy 20 ounce bricks of German roasted coffee for $7 at Aldi, and it makes a decent cuppa joe.


Aldi's organic whole bean coffee from Honduras is my jam. Low acid and really nice flavor.
 
AugieDoggyDaddy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
You'll take my Nespresso when you pry it from my cold dead hands.
 
aperson
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
My dad has a reusable pod for his Kerig that is made by a third party company.  Basically it's got a fine stainless steel mesh in the bottom, and you add your own coffee, put it in the machine, run it like normal, take it out, rinse, and repeat.
 
dodecahedron [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: If you use refillable metal or plastic k-cups, that seems like it walks back most of those issues. Definitely handy. And, a bit less overkill than making an entire pot for one cup.


What freak only drinks one cup?
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

6nome: maxandgrinch: Any other ways I can work my way up nearer the top of the worst human beings ever?

Smoke cigarettes, do crossfit, and eat Chicago-style pizza.



Simultaneously.
 
thornhill
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

AugieDoggyDaddy: You'll take my Nespresso when you pry it from my cold dead hands.


You can get a real espresso machine for not much more, and it's far superior (but you will also need a good burr grinder).
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, using one gallon of gasoline in your car produces 19.6 pounds of CO2.
 
aperson
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

yellowjester: I switched to

[dancesafe.org image 294x132]


But, if you don't sniff it through a paper straw then you are still a terrible person.
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: [i.ebayimg.com image 850x850]

After my Saeco 'super-automatic grinds its own beans, tamps the puck, and brews at 3 bar pressure espresso maker' I owned for 20+ years finally gave up the ghost, and parts are no longer available for it, I begrudgingly bought a Keurig because it was on sale for dirt cheap during the height of the pandemic, and ordered a set of 6 of these reusable baskets off Amazon.  It even came with a handy scooper/funnel thingie.

While the coffee it produces isn't quite as good as my old Saeco, it does the trick for now, and I don't feel bad about creating a ton of landfill while using it.

Also, if you do the math, using pre-filled K-cups, you're paying close to $25 a pound for coffee, which is insane.

I buy 20 ounce bricks of German roasted coffee for $7 at Aldi, and it makes a decent cuppa joe.


I use deez with ginger green tea bags that I slice open. Twofer a cup, 4 per 16 oz vacuum bottle. Hmmm... wonder how bad the teabags are in a landfill.

/*snk* "teabag"
//bloop
///bloopbloopbloopbloopbloop
 
Chajeungna
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

shinji3i: freddyV: I use one of those refillable ones.
Am I still bad?
They are made out of plastic.

Yes, but because of the murders not the plastic.


I bought my refillable K-cup pod from a certified Murder-Neutral company which pays an equivalent amount in Homicide Credits to an infertility clinic.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'll lay the larger sin on the purveyors of them.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Idgaf. I want to know why the coffee ☕ sucks. Even using the refillable one and coffee i liked didn't do a farking thing. 😒
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
*me reading about the trials and tribulations of coffee drinkers

bpb-us-e1.wpmucdn.comView Full Size
 
Manic Depressive Mouse [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Coffee pad cups aren't bad for the environment! You just need to clean them and wash them, then you can make attractive art like this:

Fark user imageView Full Size
or this
gardenandhome.co.zaView Full Size

Get the kids involved:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Oreamnos
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
My pods are aluminum, so suck it, Earth.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'll add it to the list. After 60+ years of having people tell me why I'm evil, it's getting pretty long, and I'm a nice guy.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I just get two spoonfuls of instant out of the glass jar each morning.  The only thing that gets thrown out is the glass jar once it is completely empty, and only because this area does not have glass recycling.  And the creamer bottle once I finish off the creamer.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Have you tried NOT drinking coffee?
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Super handy but the coffee made in the machines is meh. I switched to Community Coffee instant when I moved to Seattle and was the only person for months and months in the office after we failed to fix Covid. Not worth brewing a pot, and K cups coffee is inferior to that particular instant brew
 
gkcook
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: [i.ebayimg.com image 850x850]

After my Saeco 'super-automatic grinds its own beans, tamps the puck, and brews at 3 bar pressure espresso maker' I owned for 20+ years finally gave up the ghost, and parts are no longer available for it, I begrudgingly bought a Keurig because it was on sale for dirt cheap during the height of the pandemic, and ordered a set of 6 of these reusable baskets off Amazon.  It even came with a handy scooper/funnel thingie.

While the coffee it produces isn't quite as good as my old Saeco, it does the trick for now, and I don't feel bad about creating a ton of landfill while using it.

Also, if you do the math, using pre-filled K-cups, you're paying close to $25 a pound for coffee, which is insane.

I buy 20 ounce bricks of German roasted coffee for $7 at Aldi, and it makes a decent cuppa joe.



Yeah, I did the math years ago and K-cups just don't make since, even without considering the environmental impact.  Plus, the coffee they produce tastes like swill.  I can get fresh roasted coffee beans that haven't been sitting on a store shelf for months at my local shop for $15/lb or so.  If I am making coffee for myself I have a french press. If I need a large pot I have my Ninja Hot/Cold brew system.

Those reusable K-Cups where you add your own coffee are nice... but if you are going that route, why not just buy a real drip brew coffee pot?  You're already doing all the work anyway and they make tastier coffee since the water sits in the basket longer.

Also, they make drip brew coffee makers (like my Ninja) where you can take the carafe out and brew the coffee directly into your cup.  Basically like a Keurig but it takes slightly longer to brew.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

dodecahedron: Somaticasual: If you use refillable metal or plastic k-cups, that seems like it walks back most of those issues. Definitely handy. And, a bit less overkill than making an entire pot for one cup.

What freak only drinks one cup?



HEY, SOME OF US GETT  TW-WITCHY OTHERWISE <keyboard shakes>

//jk
 
Blahbbs [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

AugieDoggyDaddy: You'll take my Nespresso when you pry it from my cold dead hands.


My espresso pods I used this morning were... <gulp> made mostly of plastic.  Sorry, Mother Earth.

/Lavazzo Deciso
 
Oreamnos
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

thornhill: AugieDoggyDaddy: You'll take my Nespresso when you pry it from my cold dead hands.

You can get a real espresso machine for not much more, and it's far superior (but you will also need a good burr grinder).


While not doubt true, sometimes you want a coffee fast, and the quality is of secondary importance.
I followed a script once to make French Press, weighed out the coffee, weighed the water, checked the temperature of the water, etc., etc., counted the precise minutes & seconds...It produced a damn fine cup of coffee. But I am not in need of a ritual to make coffee, I just need a coffee to drink first thing in the morning.
 
stuffy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Hoodwinked! (10/12) Movie CLIP - Twitchy on Coffee (2005) HD
Youtube zVw5a4OjcIE

Why i don't drink coffee.
 
Oreamnos
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: Have you tried NOT drinking coffee?


It did not go well.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I bought a coffee maker that does both kcups and filter. I'm working my way through my pod inventory and when I'm done I'll go full filter coffee again.

It just tastes better and I can always make single cup filtered coffee.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: Too funny.  Completely unprompted and unrelated to TFA, someone just emailed me this:

[Fark user image image 850x238]


How do they use less water?   My wife makes a 10 cup coffee each day and drinks it all.   The amount of water she puts in is the same that comes out, she doesn't use the warmer thing at the bottom to keep the coffee warm.
I could see how it uses less coffee grinds but every time she uses one of those she uses 2 pods because the coffee is so weak.
I hate pods for the plastic use and the cost, usually .30 to .40 each which costs more than making an entire pot.

Those reusable ones are far better imo
 
