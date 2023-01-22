 Skip to content
(Jalopnik)   "We did attempt to use stop sticks, but they were not terribly effective on the tractor"   (jalopnik.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Police car, Crime, Traffic, John Deere tractor, North Carolina, Automobile, low-speed chase, Ronnie Hicks  
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/unimpressed
 
DrEMHmrk2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Nothing runs like a Deere.
 
Calico_Jack
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Did they try saying a Mass?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Aim him towards a sharp curve.
 
zez
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"Police claim the driver of the stolen tractor is one Ronnie Hicks"

You-all are brutalizing me!
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Wanted for questioning.

thumbs.coleka.comView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
They could just wait for him to die of gonorrhea.
 
Snargi
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
They are lucky he wasn't a Ukrainian farmer.
 
BFletch651
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Read that is "chop sticks"

Thought, "well, yeah."
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Original Fark link (borrow the smart/funny)
 
pounddawg
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Need yakety sax in the background.
 
