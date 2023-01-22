 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mirror.co.uk)   The Aristocrats   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
17
    More: Strange, Sex offender, Constance Marten, Anchor Lane Bridge, Road, Manchester Evening News, sex offender partner Mark Gordon, London Borough of Newham, hard shoulder of the motorway  
•       •       •

1008 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Jan 2023 at 1:26 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Marten and Gordon were last sighted January 7 at East Ham station in Newham"

HAM.gif
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That entire situation seems suboptimal.....
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back Seat Placenta is the name of my all-male Go-Go's cover band.
 
Wessoman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Ties to the royals".

Yeah, the story involves a missing baby and a rapist, so yeah.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wessoman: "Ties to the royals".

Yeah, the story involves a missing baby and a rapist, so yeah.


Lorde - Royals (US Version)
Youtube nlcIKh6sBtc
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok, when I saw the pic with the woman's face and the pixels picture I thought penis.

That's just me. I had no idea that there was baby and placenta. Really, I'm sorry. Really sorry, I can't even.
 
shamen123
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it actually illegal to have a baby and not see a doctor?

I mean.. Its sure not advisable. But is it illegal? Enough to call the couple "on the run" ?

This has been all over the uk news so much and its gone from "concern for the child" to "he's a convicted rapist, keep an eye out for them" to "couple on the run" in just a few days.

I can't help but feel that if this was Charntelle the dancer from the local council estate, then we wouldn't be having all of this news coverage.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

macadamnut: Back Seat Placenta is the name of my all-male Go-Go's cover band.


The band formerly known as Drivin N Birthin?
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
They are understood to have first met in 2016 and have led an isolated life since, with former drama student Constance cutting off ties with her family and friends.

I didn't see a crime here besides omg she's had a baby with a convicted rapist and won't talk to her rich family and friends.
 
shamen123
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: They are understood to have first met in 2016 and have led an isolated life since, with former drama student Constance cutting off ties with her family and friends.

I didn't see a crime here besides omg she's had a baby with a convicted rapist and won't talk to her rich family and friends.


Exactly.
 
Snort
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Time for dead baby jokes!
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The couple left their car after it broke down and caught on fire

Phew, that must have been some child birth.

Oh, and aristo heifers need dodgy ebony luvin' too, I suppose.

Perhaps her drama ambitions ended like this?

Noel Coward "Mrs. Worthington" 1935 song "Don't put your daughter on the stage"
Youtube HEfxLIyf_IY
 
macadamnut
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: They are understood to have first met in 2016 and have led an isolated life since, with former drama student Constance cutting off ties with her family and friends.

I didn't see a crime here besides omg she's had a baby with a convicted rapist and won't talk to her rich family and friends.


She abandoned her burning car, and they'll always come after you for child endangerment after an unlicensed live birth event.  There are probably some fees to pay and a birth certificate and stuff.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

shamen123: Is it actually illegal to have a baby and not see a doctor?

I mean.. Its sure not advisable. But is it illegal? Enough to call the couple "on the run" ?

This has been all over the uk news so much and its gone from "concern for the child" to "he's a convicted rapist, keep an eye out for them" to "couple on the run" in just a few days.

I can't help but feel that if this was Charntelle the dancer from the local council estate, then we wouldn't be having all of this news coverage.


I don't know... You don't have to go to a hospital, and you don't have to use an actual doctor, you can use a midwife, or I E if those people that does water birth shiat.

I'm more curious why they feel the need to remind you over and over that the guy is a sex offender. It seems to ha E absolutely nothing at all to do with the story, and the guy has served his sentence. But they make sure to mention it like 3 or 4 times.
 
shamen123
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: shamen123: Is it actually illegal to have a baby and not see a doctor?

I mean.. Its sure not advisable. But is it illegal? Enough to call the couple "on the run" ?

This has been all over the uk news so much and its gone from "concern for the child" to "he's a convicted rapist, keep an eye out for them" to "couple on the run" in just a few days.

I can't help but feel that if this was Charntelle the dancer from the local council estate, then we wouldn't be having all of this news coverage.

I don't know... You don't have to go to a hospital, and you don't have to use an actual doctor, you can use a midwife, or I E if those people that does water birth shiat.

I'm more curious why they feel the need to remind you over and over that the guy is a sex offender. It seems to ha E absolutely nothing at all to do with the story, and the guy has served his sentence. But they make sure to mention it like 3 or 4 times.


Because the public are more likely to call in seeing a sex offender on the loose than they are some missing person
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

shamen123: Is it actually illegal to have a baby and not see a doctor?

I mean.. Its sure not advisable. But is it illegal? Enough to call the couple "on the run" ?

This has been all over the uk news so much and its gone from "concern for the child" to "he's a convicted rapist, keep an eye out for them" to "couple on the run" in just a few days.

I can't help but feel that if this was Charntelle the dancer from the local council estate, then we wouldn't be having all of this news coverage.


A black man has run off with a high born brood mare that has yet to be wed to another aristocratic family for political leverage and proper breeding. What's worse, is that this rapist criminal has now tainted the blue blooded gene pool and forever tarnished her reputation and now, she might never be sold... err married off to a proper aristocratic family of noble standing

WHAT MORE CRIMES DO YOU NEED?
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.