 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Deslidefied)   These are the world's most famous streets and why they are. Strangely missing is one full of puppets that is home to a giant pigeon   (deslide.clusterfake.net) divider line
45
    More: Interesting, Internet, World Wide Web, new window, viewed site's URL, number of slides, Uniform Resource Locator, Slide guitar, Uniform Resource Identifier  
•       •       •

956 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Jan 2023 at 10:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



45 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Canton ave, in Yinzerville
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Lombard Street is the most iconic street of the Californian metropolis. The most famous section of the road is on the "Russian Hill", a stretch where the roadway has eight steep hairpin bends that have earned it the recognition of "the most winding road in the world"

Lombard isn't the most winding (or crookedest) street in the world.  In fact, it's not even the crookedest street in San Francisco.  It's simply photogenic.

Anyway, you cankeepyour streets, they may be fine, but for mineI want to feel alive, and settle down in my

Felix Figueroa and His Orchestra - Pico & Sepulveda
Youtube iyz3g3vRb-8
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
List fails a bit without the Royal Mile (Scotland) and Orchard Road (Singapore), but the most glaring omission, much more famous for NY than 5th Avenue...

Fark user imageView Full Size


How the fark do you not include Broadway?!?
 
Farkonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would have also accepted French Highway D338 AKA: The Mulsanne Straight.
 
Get Rich or Try Dyin'
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bourbon Street?
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Route 66 would like a word.
 
broadwayLamb [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr.Fey: List fails a bit without the Royal Mile (Scotland) and Orchard Road (Singapore), but the most glaring omission, much more famous for NY than 5th Avenue...

[Fark user image 272x185]

How the fark do you not include Broadway?!?


Came to make this point...
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Get Rich or Try Dyin': Bourbon Street?


Came here to mention that, Beale St. in Memphis,  and Michigan Avenue in Chicago.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Get Rich or Try Dyin': Bourbon Street?


Beale street? This list is super short. Is it a five street slideshow?

Writer definitely not on Easy Street or Electric Avenue.
 
BeadHack
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Peachtree Street in Atlanta, Georgia. Ah, you ask, but which one? (Over 70 by last count.)
 
jackmalice [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Lombard Sreet in San Francisco is only a block long and is utterly pointless.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Famous how? Even the original MSN page doesn't really seem to try to justify why these 8 in particular over other possibilities. E.g. NYC Broadway? Was that just to avoid having three NYC entries?  How long and wide does it need to be to qualify? Does it have to be worldwide famous?  Do people in Europe really generally know about Lombard Street?  Do people in the US generally know about La Rambla or Via Monte Napoleone? Does nowhere in Asia or South America have a famous street roughly equivalent to any of these? Do they have to be 'destinations' or just well-known?

I'm beginning to question the rigor of MSN's ranking system.
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
U2 - Where The Streets Have No Name (Official Music Video)
Youtube GzZWSrr5wFI
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Undercover - Baker Street (Official Video)
Youtube WP5GlfF2rB4
 
TUFAschistEH
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

We've had famous, but what about infamous?
 
wxboy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
In more recent times, 8 Mile on the edge of Detroit.
 
LadySusan [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Famous how? Even the original MSN page doesn't really seem to try to justify why these 8 in particular over other possibilities. E.g. NYC Broadway? Was that just to avoid having three NYC entries?  How long and wide does it need to be to qualify? Does it have to be worldwide famous?  Do people in Europe really generally know about Lombard Street?  Do people in the US generally know about La Rambla or Via Monte Napoleone? Does nowhere in Asia or South America have a famous street roughly equivalent to any of these? Do they have to be 'destinations' or just well-known?

I'm beginning to question the rigor of MSN's ranking system.


Let's see what ChatGPT says
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Lakeshore Drive, Mulholland, Sunset, PCH, US1
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
rd.comView Full Size
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Dead Man's Curve (1963 Version)
Youtube yrCuMPeSu9s
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Strangely short and arbitrary list. Is there a length limit? If not, Route 66 and the 101 (Pacific Coast Highway) both seem like glaring omissions. List is also missing Broadway, Bourbon and Beale Streets, and a certain Pennsylvania Avenue. And that's just in the US. Abroad; Downing Street, Orchard Road, Ginza, and Canal Street all seem worthy inclusions.
 
Slypork
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Aliotta Haynes & Jeremiah - Lake Shore Drive
Youtube YOrdtmG2IMM
 
kb7rky [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Lombard St., San Francisco, CA:

img-s-msn-com.akamaized.netView Full Size


"...the most winding road in the world..."

A CHALLENGER APPEARS:

Fark user imageView Full Size


You know the song, "Hot Rod Lincoln"? It's an homage to the Old Spiral Highway in Lewiston, ID
 
Slypork
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Ventura Highway
Youtube tnV7dTXlXxs
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

TUFAschistEH: [Fark user image 276x182]
We've had famous, but what about infamous?


alpsroads.netView Full Size


c8.alamy.comView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

(okay that one's local)


archpaper.comView Full Size
 
Slypork
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
On The Street Where You Live (Remastered)
Youtube eWKtVEemj7w
 
H31N0US
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Shakedown Street?
Acacia Avenue?
Electric Avenue?
The Boulevard of Broken Dreams?
Highway to Hell?
Lost Highway?
The streets that have no name?

Come on, list. Go home, you're drunk.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Classic Sesame Street - People In Your Neighborhood Fisherman and Farmer
Youtube 3tWvm8CNNFw
 
foo monkey
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
While taken from Wall Street, this is a picture of Broad Street.

img-s-msn-com.akamaized.netView Full Size
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Mulholland Drive, Natchez Trace, Dixie Highway, Highway 61, Watling Street, Appian Way, Via Dolorosa, Royal Mile (Edinburgh), Penny Lane, the pilgrimage of Santiago de Compostela, Jermyn Street, Threadneedle Street, Fleet Street.

And "La Rambla" is spelled with an "s"   ... Las Ramblas. (As in, "I had my pocket picked on Las Ramblas.")
 
foo monkey
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Abbey Road live camera.  You can watch tourists fark up traffic all day long taking pictures crossing the street.

https://www.earthcam.com/world/england/london/abbeyroad/?cam=abbeyroad_uk
 
macadamnut
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
𝟒K - Baldwin Street - Dunedin / New Zealand - World's steepest street
Youtube fS8rj4oz-6c
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"Yep. This is *definitely* Lower Wacker Drive."
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: Mulholland Drive, Natchez Trace, Dixie Highway, Highway 61, Watling Street, Appian Way, Via Dolorosa, Royal Mile (Edinburgh), Penny Lane, the pilgrimage of Santiago de Compostela, Jermyn Street, Threadneedle Street, Fleet Street.

And "La Rambla" is spelled with an "s"   ... Las Ramblas. (As in, "I had my pocket picked on Las Ramblas.")


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Abbey Road live camera.  You can watch tourists fark up traffic all day long taking pictures crossing the street.

https://www.earthcam.com/world/england/london/abbeyroad/?cam=abbeyroad_uk


Thanks!  I just watch for about 30 seconds, and sure enough a girl posed while her friend took a picture.

Too funny.

/would have to have to drive through there regularly
 
wxboy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: foo monkey: Abbey Road live camera.  You can watch tourists fark up traffic all day long taking pictures crossing the street.

https://www.earthcam.com/world/england/london/abbeyroad/?cam=abbeyroad_uk

Thanks!  I just watch for about 30 seconds, and sure enough a girl posed while her friend took a picture.

Too funny.

/would have to have to drive through there regularly


Same, it was less than a minute for me.
 
DrEMHmrk2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Here to vouch for Duval Street in Key West and Ocean Drive in Miami.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: yakmans_dad: Mulholland Drive, Natchez Trace, Dixie Highway, Highway 61, Watling Street, Appian Way, Via Dolorosa, Royal Mile (Edinburgh), Penny Lane, the pilgrimage of Santiago de Compostela, Jermyn Street, Threadneedle Street, Fleet Street.

And "La Rambla" is spelled with an "s"   ... Las Ramblas. (As in, "I had my pocket picked on Las Ramblas.")

[Fark user image 756x586]


Sorry. Las Ramblas is the area.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Get Rich or Try Dyin': Bourbon Street?

Came here to mention that, Beale St. in Memphis,  and Michigan Avenue in Chicago.


I've been to all of those, but none on the linked list. Maybe I need to get out more.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Thosw: "Yep. This is *definitely* Lower Wacker Drive."


The first time we went to Chicago we got stuck down in that area. We'd follow -- we thought -- the maps and signage -- and no matter what we did, 3 minutes later we'd be right back there. It was annoying, then comic, then frightening, then simply annoying again. It's been 40 years or more so I couldn't accurately say how many times we did the circuit. but "cheeseburger cheeseburger" isn't quite as comic as it used to be.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
pyxis.nymag.comView Full Size


Oh wait. Doh. Never mind.
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Van Nuys Blvd., back in the days when cruising was allowed.  My years slotted toward the end of it.  There was even a (bad) film made about it.  Start at the Bob's Big Boy (now demolished) up to Roscoe, back down to Burbank Blvd., turn around, or hit, yes, the 101 and go home, or DuPars for food.  Pretty much like American Graffiti.  Here's a nice photo essay from '72, a little before my time, but captures what it was like.  Hot rods, low riders, classic chops, motorcycles, boats, booze, the possibility of sex, taunting police, all against a seemingly never-ending stretch of strip malls, auto shops, diners warmed with asphalt that's baked all day in the San Fernando Valley heat.

Ain't pretty, but for me, for a single street, probably packed more excitement/value/joy per hour than any other.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 45 of 45 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.