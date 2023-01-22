 Skip to content
(CBS News)
    Los Angeles County, California, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Police, The Los Angeles Times, Rowland Heights, California, Monterey Park, Clam House seafood barbecue restaurant, Won Choi  
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED!

SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED!!

SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED!!!

*It will be studied by future civilizations to try to figure out how Americans destroyed their own democracy.
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Madison wrote in 1798 : Kill them all and our Supreme Court has upheld this proud tradition.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This happened not far from where I live. I just watched a local press conference about this...10 confirmed dead. :(
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here is a witty line:

Anyone against gun control should drop dead.


Maybe not that witty just true
 
Lorelle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Live local TV coverage.
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Firearms manufacturers will stop producing consumer-level guns or jack the prices up by 10^4
 
Spiritual Pagan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'If the gun violence was directed towards the rich, the Republicans would have a universal gun law signed within an hour' -

George Carlimn
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about just numbering them?

This is #33.

"Lemon, it's January.".
 
H31N0US
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, it looks like the gun was "well regulated", which we have all be told by 2nd Amendment scholars means "in good working order" in the "language of the day".

I hate these people more and more every passing shooting.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone who wants to own a gun shouldn't be allowed to own one.
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Khorne approves
 
TheFoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First one of the year, good job America, we made it 22 days!  USA USA USA!🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

/s
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Asian Boyz? They'd be the ones out there at a lunar festival and shooting at a dance club.

Guess we'll find out later if they catch the farkers.
 
Fishmongers' Daughters
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

NathanAllen: Anyone who wants to own a gun shouldn't be allowed to own one.


Dunno man, a trans friend of mine just said she's thinking about getting a gun for the first time and I can't really blame her. She's reading about all the trans/drag events that get targeted by right wing groups and how sometimes armed counter-protestors show up and scare the right-wingers off.

I think you're supposing that nobody is actually under threat and that people just want guns because they're power hungry.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I can think of a movie quote that applies, but I don't want to get banned.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

NathanAllen: Anyone who wants to own a gun shouldn't be allowed to own one.


I've thought about it just so I can defend myself against right wing assholes.

But in the back of my mind I know that's a fallacy...if it ever came to point that LEO just completely throws in with the fascists and lets them pwn the libs at will, my gun would be of little consequence.
 
Best in this World [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I know that there are good, decent people out there who responsibly own and use guns, and that they are the vast majority of owners. I acknowledge all of that.

What I have trouble squaring is how their right to own guns is more important than the damage done by the minority of gun owners who murder and maim the rest of us. The only conclusion I can arrive at is that I'd rather get rid of the mass shootings and a private citizen's right to own guns. Even though gun owners would lose their rights that harm is less than the harm done by those who kill with guns, so it's a net positive.

Repeal the 2nd Amendment.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I assume this is another Battletech lawsuit update.  I know, we are ALL tired of this.

It is so pervasive we have to fight the FASA drones that flood the Ukraine war threads every day.
 
TheFoz
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Asian Boyz? They'd be the ones out there at a lunar festival and shooting at a dance club.

Guess we'll find out later if they catch the farkers.


I was just thinking it's been nearly 5 hours since Fark had a good "let's wildly speculate on the races and political ideals of those involved!"

Guess it's my lucky day!
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Lunartic kills 10 at Lunar New Years Festival.
 
AtomPeepers
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Goddamn, that is not how I wanted to start my Sunday morning.

We are so far beyond thoughts and prayers. We have to do something we have to take action to stop this kind of shiat happening from in our country on a near daily basis..

Seems rather fitting I was reading the infant gospel of Thomas just before. Young Jesus, straight up, murders quite a few of his playmates in it. One of them messed up a water puddle that he was making clay birds come alive from, and essentially he, Sodom and Gomorrah is the kid turning into dust right there for the offense.

That really does seem more like the type of guy that our society worships
 
chucknasty [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
let me guess, the shooter is a racist MAGAt that hates asians because of a pandemic he thinks is a hoax.
 
Dryad
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Bslim: SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED!

SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED!!

SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED!!!

*It will be studied by future civilizations to try to figure out how Americans destroyed their own democracy.


BAN AND SEIZE!

BAN AND SEIZE!

BAN AND SEIZE!!!

*The NRA nutjobs are not the only people with deeply unpopular and rigidly inflexible positions acting to hold back sane gun control
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Dryad: Bslim: SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED!

SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED!!

SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED!!!

*It will be studied by future civilizations to try to figure out how Americans destroyed their own democracy.

BAN AND SEIZE!

BAN AND SEIZE!

BAN AND SEIZE!!!

*The NRA nutjobs are not the only people with deeply unpopular and rigidly inflexible positions acting to hold back sane gun control


Wut?
 
Dryad
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Best in this World: I know that there are good, decent people out there who responsibly own and use guns, and that they are the vast majority of owners. I acknowledge all of that.

What I have trouble squaring is how their right to own guns is more important than the damage done by the minority of gun owners who murder and maim the rest of us. The only conclusion I can arrive at is that I'd rather get rid of the mass shootings and a private citizen's right to own guns. Even though gun owners would lose their rights that harm is less than the harm done by those who kill with guns, so it's a net positive.

Repeal the 2nd Amendment.


Except there is no pathway for that in a democracy where for better or worse there is still strong support for private gun ownership.
You have to either;
1) accept that rather strong if not complete gun regulation can still be achieved while leaving the 2nd in place,
or
2) start working toward convincing the majority of the population guns are more harm than good.
-
Sadly, attacking/demonizing the majority one would need to convince and ally with, all while pitching untenable and/or illegal solutions is all I see proposed, and that is simply not getting us anywhere
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That's loony
 
H31N0US
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Dryad: 1) accept that rather strong if not complete gun regulation can still be achieved while leaving the 2nd in place


If we followed the 2nd amendment to the letter, regulation isn't off the table. And part of that regulation could be any number of measures to keep automatic weapons out of the hands of the kind of people who would walk into a room full of strangers and open fire.

The gun nuts want none of that regulation. Zero.
 
Fishmongers' Daughters
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

H31N0US: NathanAllen: Anyone who wants to own a gun shouldn't be allowed to own one.

I've thought about it just so I can defend myself against right wing assholes.

But in the back of my mind I know that's a fallacy...if it ever came to point that LEO just completely throws in with the fascists and lets them pwn the libs at will, my gun would be of little consequence.


It's tough. My views on guns are changing and I'm not sure I'm being realistic or not.
On an individual level, I don't see the point. When I play out actual situations where a gun would protect me, in most of them it seems unrealistic I'd be able to get to it in time (mugging, home invasion, etc). Plus there's mental illness in my household and I don't want a gun to turn a momentary suicidal impulse into a suicide.

But. Right now, armed left wing groups are actively protecting at-risk folks from police and right wing terrorists across the US. And I have MAD respect for these people. They protect libraries hosting drag queen story hours, they show up at homeless camps targeted for police sweeps and stand between the tents and the cops long enough for folks to be able to grab their essential stuff: cell phones, IDs, etc - stuff that usually gets thrown out during sweeps.

It's not much but it's everything to the people under threat. I'm on a twitter break, but if you look up Elm Fork John Brown Gun Club you'll see examples of what I mean.
 
Dryad
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Fishmongers' Daughters: NathanAllen: Anyone who wants to own a gun shouldn't be allowed to own one.

Dunno man, a trans friend of mine just said she's thinking about getting a gun for the first time and I can't really blame her. She's reading about all the trans/drag events that get targeted by right wing groups and how sometimes armed counter-protestors show up and scare the right-wingers off.

I think you're supposing that nobody is actually under threat and that people just want guns because they're power hungry.


One of the largest demographics for handguns is women, trending toward older, educated and minority women.
They are also growing in popularity with the LBGTQ community, particularly in light of increased violence toward them.
They are simply not making pink concealment handguns for the tactical bubba market.
Same thing with concealment purses.
-
/Until you stop lumping all gun owners in the same category as MAGA militia nuts, getting anyone to listen to you isn't gonna happen.
i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Does this mean Ann Margaret's not coming?

Anne Margaret is Not Coming - Full Metal Jacket
Youtube U9iS32w3DjA
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

chucknasty: let me guess, the shooter is a racist MAGAt that hates asians because of a pandemic he thinks is a hoax.


Statistics would always say this is a white male conservative with access to guns and has a mental illness / condition / imbalance triggering a faulty justification for murder.

This one doesn't immediately feel like that but I'm no profiler.
 
Dryad
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

H31N0US: Dryad: 1) accept that rather strong if not complete gun regulation can still be achieved while leaving the 2nd in place

If we followed the 2nd amendment to the letter, regulation isn't off the table. And part of that regulation could be any number of measures to keep automatic weapons out of the hands of the kind of people who would walk into a room full of strangers and open fire.

The gun nuts want none of that regulation. Zero.


True. But gun ban nuts want none of it either. Anything short of total ban is 'gun humping' and evil.
My point is inflexibility on both extremes is limiting discussion of rational regulation options. They sure seem to work for Europe.
 
bubbadave1056
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Little Bunny says that's a very sad way to kick off the Year of the Rabbit.  WTF is wrong with you humans?

"Animals don't behave like men,' he said. 'If they have to fight, they fight; and if they have to kill they kill. But they don't sit down and set their wits to work to devise ways of spoiling other creatures' lives and hurting them. They have dignity and animality."  Richard Adams, Watership Down

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fat_free [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
A good first step would be to ban sales of AR-15 ammo to the general populace.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

H31N0US: NathanAllen: Anyone who wants to own a gun shouldn't be allowed to own one.

I've thought about it just so I can defend myself against right wing assholes.

But in the back of my mind I know that's a fallacy...if it ever came to point that LEO just completely throws in with the fascists and lets them pwn the libs at will, my gun would be of little consequence.


At least you don't just walk to the camps.

Get armed. Get all of your friends armed. The fascists are counting on you remaining unarmed.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

fat_free: A good first step would be to ban sales of AR-15 ammo to the general populace.


But then what r u gunna do when the bad hombres cum fer yer wimmin folk, smart guy?
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

H31N0US: NathanAllen: Anyone who wants to own a gun shouldn't be allowed to own one.

I've thought about it just so I can defend myself against right wing assholes.

But in the back of my mind I know that's a fallacy...if it ever came to point that LEO just completely throws in with the fascists and lets them pwn the libs at will, my gun would be of little consequence.


The cops in Ukraine were pro-Yanukovich; Muricuns just don't have the balls the Ukrainians do.

Oh, and these Tet reenactments are getting a little too historically accurate.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Dryad: Best in this World: I know that there are good, decent people out there who responsibly own and use guns, and that they are the vast majority of owners. I acknowledge all of that.

What I have trouble squaring is how their right to own guns is more important than the damage done by the minority of gun owners who murder and maim the rest of us. The only conclusion I can arrive at is that I'd rather get rid of the mass shootings and a private citizen's right to own guns. Even though gun owners would lose their rights that harm is less than the harm done by those who kill with guns, so it's a net positive.

Repeal the 2nd Amendment.

Except there is no pathway for that in a democracy where for better or worse there is still strong support for private gun ownership.
You have to either;
1) accept that rather strong if not complete gun regulation can still be achieved while leaving the 2nd in place,
or
2) start working toward convincing the majority of the population guns are more harm than good.
-
Sadly, attacking/demonizing the majority one would need to convince and ally with, all while pitching untenable and/or illegal solutions is all I see proposed, and that is simply not getting us anywhere


We could just make it so that you have to be shot with whatever firearm you want to purchase before being allowed to own it. Don't think about it too much, it makes so much sense that it can cause brain damage.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Dryad: H31N0US: Dryad: 1) accept that rather strong if not complete gun regulation can still be achieved while leaving the 2nd in place

If we followed the 2nd amendment to the letter, regulation isn't off the table. And part of that regulation could be any number of measures to keep automatic weapons out of the hands of the kind of people who would walk into a room full of strangers and open fire.

The gun nuts want none of that regulation. Zero.

True. But gun ban nuts want none of it either. Anything short of total ban is 'gun humping' and evil.
My point is inflexibility on both extremes is limiting discussion of rational regulation options. They sure seem to work for Europe.


Why should we moderate our position when the other side refuses to?
 
GreenSun
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Wait till you find out the shooter is part of the 0.7% of their community.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

bubbadave1056: Animals don't behave like men,' he said. 'If they have to fight, they fight; and if they have to kill they kill. But they don't sit down and set their wits to work to devise ways of spoiling other creatures' lives and hurting them.


I would like to introduce you to my daughter's cat. I am convinced she spends 99% of her waking moments thinking about ways to spoil the lives of my backyard's wildlife, for no good reason.
 
Kar98
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

fat_free: A good first step would be to ban sales of AR-15 ammo to the general populace.


Good luck with that:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_AR_platform_cartridges#AR-15_cartridges
 
Dryad
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

fat_free: A good first step would be to ban sales of AR-15 ammo to the general populace.


Which one? There are hundreds. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_AR_platform_cartridges
-
When people say they want to ban anything related at the AR-15, they always only show you a picture of a military M16.
They somehow never mention that the AR platform is an entire modular ecosystem of single shot, bolt action, pump action, semi-auto, and full-auto firearms that fire every common pistol cartridge, shotgun cartridge, hunting cartridge, target cartridge, -AND- of course that military cartridge, making it the single most common firearm platform in the U.S.
-
/So, what is it you think we should ban other than literally everything?
 
1015or50
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Dryad: Except there is no pathway for that in a democracy where for better or worse there is still strong support for private gun ownership.
You have to either;
1) accept that rather strong if not complete gun regulation can still be achieved while leaving the 2nd in place,
or
2) start working toward convincing the majority of the population guns are more harm than good.
-


Or
3) pack the supreme court with justices that will overturn previous decisions.
 
Dryad
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Dictatorial_Flair: Dryad: Best in this World: I know that there are good, decent people out there who responsibly own and use guns, and that they are the vast majority of owners. I acknowledge all of that.

What I have trouble squaring is how their right to own guns is more important than the damage done by the minority of gun owners who murder and maim the rest of us. The only conclusion I can arrive at is that I'd rather get rid of the mass shootings and a private citizen's right to own guns. Even though gun owners would lose their rights that harm is less than the harm done by those who kill with guns, so it's a net positive.

Repeal the 2nd Amendment.

Except there is no pathway for that in a democracy where for better or worse there is still strong support for private gun ownership.
You have to either;
1) accept that rather strong if not complete gun regulation can still be achieved while leaving the 2nd in place,
or
2) start working toward convincing the majority of the population guns are more harm than good.
-
Sadly, attacking/demonizing the majority one would need to convince and ally with, all while pitching untenable and/or illegal solutions is all I see proposed, and that is simply not getting us anywhere

We could just make it so that you have to be shot with whatever firearm you want to purchase before being allowed to own it. Don't think about it too much, it makes so much sense that it can cause brain damage.


So your vote is for insane, unworkable, unpopular, and illegal solutions.
/IOW, you want this mass shooting violence to continue unabated. Mass shooters everywhere thank you.
 
