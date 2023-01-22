 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera) China has good and bad news about its COVID outbreak: The Lunar New Year travel rush will unlikely to lead to a surge ...because the virus has already infected 80 percent of population
    Scary, Rural area, Infectious disease, Population, Rural, Wu Zunyou, Infection, Rural culture, Hospital  
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Metabolic health is vitally important.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Good thing, too, because as we all know you can only get COVID once and when you do get it you're sick for exactly 5 days and then are 100% fine forever.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

NaTuRal IMMunITy!!11!
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Ran into some of that bullshiat yesterday. One third of our population are drooling idiots.
 
incendi [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

One third... and rising...
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

And eventually Covid will reduce it.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone into the pile.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 1 hour ago  

You are underestimating.  See Carlos Cipolla.
 
COVID19
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hi there. i love you, all of you, you are such wonderful hosts
 
Mister Peejay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

You mean the big gay pile from South Park, right?
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm trying to imagine what 80% of a countries population having long term COVID issues could do for a nation even like China. I can't see much good coming out of this for them having their heads in the sand like they have been.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hold onto your hats, we ain't seen nothing yet. china is so farked
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have friends in Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen. Within days of the restrictions being lifted, they all got sick. Almost everyone they knew got sick seemingly as fast. Just insane levels of transmission. Good news is all of them had relatively mild cases and recovered fully, as far as they can tell.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

*hisses and defensively sprays alcohol hand sanitizer*
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Here... take this [Windows ME CD] and see what you can make of it in your next mutation. May as well have some fun since I'm stuck in a living medical drama pandemic these days.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The entire world is farked.
 
Explodo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My wife is a teacher.  Last week they had six teachers out with covid.  My wife was one of them.  She tested positive Monday.  I tested positive yesterday.  Thankfully, we're both hearty and healthy folk.  The worst part for both of us was the lower back pain.  Other than that it feels like a bad cold.  It also made our ankles itch really bad.  I mentioned my itchy lower leg to my wife yesterday and she showed me where she had scratched her ankle raw.  It's strange stuff.
 
AlphaG33k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is bad, because it means it will take longer, and cost slightly more to get cheap chinese products in my hands.

terrible!
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We really could have just given everyone 3 or 4 weeks of food at the beginning of this, worked from home and we'd have been done in 2020. But...Arbeit Macht Frei
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interesting how fast dictator Xi went from:

Xi: Zero COVID! Lock you in!
People: Protests.
Xi: OK, no rules, everyone die!
People: Burning grandma's body in the parking lot

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2023-01-03/bodies-pile-up-in-china-as-covid-surge-overwhelms-crematoriums?leadSource=uverify%20wall
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

China's government is a lot more fragile than they portray it as.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Explodo: My wife is a teacher.  Last week they had six teachers out with covid.  My wife was one of them.  She tested positive Monday.  I tested positive yesterday.  Thankfully, we're both hearty and healthy folk.  The worst part for both of us was the lower back pain.  Other than that it feels like a bad cold.  It also made our ankles itch really bad.  I mentioned my itchy lower leg to my wife yesterday and she showed me where she had scratched her ankle raw.  It's strange stuff.


The ankle itch, that's circulation and or blood sugar.
People should really watch what they eat while having c19. In order to offset the inflammation/what not that it does.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

That was where I was going.

Yes, I was on my way to the big gay sex pile.
 
alex10294
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We'll, we can at least calculate transmission rate and mortality in an unvaccinated population now.  Plus we can check how long they're partially protected, by looking at when the next wave hits.
 
gyorg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's china's population x 80% x 3% (right guess at case fatality rate) and then x 10 (30% long covid rate)?
 
Artist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Had it in June-fully vaxxed 'n masked. Besides the coughing, brain fog, exhaustion, I was so thirsty. Like, 9-10 large glasses of water a day and not having to run to bathroom at all. Fog is a lot better, but things are still odd.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
They could not do a decent vaccination campaign, the public got pissed about the zero covid policy. So they are going through immunity via infection. The dead elderly won't be around to bankrupt their country when there are not enough young people to care for them. Without those honored elders holding them back, China will be able to leap forward.
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

33,888,000 dead.
338,880,000 long COVID.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
This is going to prove to be a very costly experiment.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

You're right. So, 50%?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Carlo_M._Cipolla
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

kbronsito: They could not do a decent vaccination campaign, the public got pissed about the zero covid policy. So they are going through immunity via infection. The dead elderly won't be around to bankrupt their country when there are not enough young people to care for them. Without those honored elders holding them back, China will be able to leap forward.


That's... actually got some precedent for it. It's said the the Black Death opened the door to the Renaissance and the Reformation by, among other things, concentrating assets among existing survivors.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Let's see...

80% * The Population of China = 1 Brazilian

Can somebody check my math?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Can be, not the only thing though.  If it persists then get it checked, don't want to assume and let something go untreated accidentally
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

COVID commonly causes brain damage, cognitive decline.

So COVID is also making new ones.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

We also saw major life improvements for the working class.
 
Artist
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Much like the Great Resignation of COVID. People are rightly fed up with Saint Regan "economics" for the obscenely wealthy and the changes have only just begun. It's going to be very interesting the next few decades.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Good luck. It's not the acute infection that's a real risk for most people. It's what (maybe) happens about 4 weeks after. That's when any potential damage by ACE2 receptor infections rear their ugly head.

For me it was fatigue and random fevers. Our 15 year old now has anxiety. Her friend's sense of smell is damaged.
 
Loren
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Yup.  Everyone we are in contact with over there has gotten it by now.  There's not really any reason to protect yourself, the threat level is high enough that you can't really avoid it.  At least it's Omicron rather than the original, that should halve the death toll.  That 60,000 number is bogus, though.

The zero covid policy simply doesn't work against Omicron--they can't maintain the required separation.  They had no choice but to throw in the towel.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Population of China: 1.412 billion
Population of Brazil: 214.3 million

15.2% * The Population of China = 1 Brazillion
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Jury's still out on that. May not have a lasting impact.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

...and who was going to deliver that food?
it's crazy how the laptop class doesn't consider that the working class exists
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Yeah. And?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
synithium
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
COVID is a completionist at heart, going for the perfect score.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

It's been centuries.
 
