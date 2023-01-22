 Skip to content
(WHEC Rochester)   Burglarizing six homes while on parole is really dumb. In a neighborhood full of surveillance cameras, while wearing a court mandated GPS monitor and keeping the loot in your house? Rochester accomplishment unlocked   (whec.com) divider line
    26-year-old Jamal Birden  
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Criminal genius right here. If only he also filmed it himself too and/or posted abit
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Criminal genius right here. If only he also filmed it himself too and/or posted about on TikTok or whatever

//Stupid fat fingers
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Having recently moved here to Rochester...the city's criminal element do lack a certain...level of sophistication. But then again, that might be the Masshole I became talking. Even in Western Mass, we had solid mobbed up guys and proper organized crime, and Rochester...I haven't discerned a real pattern yet for crime, save that it DOES tend to respect neighborhood borders pretty well.

I'm literally a few blocks from some questionable areas. From two different directions, but my neighborhood has a weird buffer and that might have something to do with the schools, churches, mosque and synagogue ploppped right in the middle, along with the library. It's not exactly a tony neighborhood by any means, but it's got some nice folks all around, and working families and couples.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

As someone who moved away from Rochester four years ago...completely agreed.  People from one neighborhood tend to stay away from others.  It's like a little patchwork town where everyone stays to their own Salvatore's Pizza (blech) and going "into the city" is a big deal.

/hope you've had a chance to try a garbage plate or a Bill Gray's burger
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

I was...not impressed by the garbage plate. I mean, I can see the appeal, especially late at night and still drunk or high, but maybe that's just all that Masshole thing coming through again.

I will have to put a Bill Gray's burger on the list though. I've been slowly working through the food in the area. Sticky Lips was fair BBQ, for being Yankee BBQ. There are some great Afro-Caribbean places so far though, and my daughter's boyfriend put us into some decent Chinese joints. I do appreciate the Asian Market out here.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Garbage plates and similar are fun when you're young enough to eat any damn thing and it's all good.  I look at that and think, "Ow."
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schaller's out by the lake is the best in my book.

/Haven't lived there since 1988, I moved and never looked back.
//Salvatore's is better than most pizza in the country, but I was more of a Pontillo's kid
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
limeyfellow
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Just a shame he was allowed to ruin 6 families homes in the process and no one noticed his gps tracker at all the burglaries until much later.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
There's stupid, there's criminally stupid, and then there's this guy.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Was he stupid?  Or did he not want to be a part of the rat race, and deliberately went on a crime spree so he could go back to jail and live on someone else's nickel?
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

I'll have to check out Pontillo's. Salvatore's isn't bad. Not great, but it's more than serviceable.

I really miss my old joint back in Mass though. The kitchen staff were all from El Salvador--and their papusas were absolutely off the hook--but something about El Salvadorans making pizza just...worked. Dough was salted just right, not too doughy, not too thin, they just had a great touch. And it was a hole in the wall sort of local place, but delivered. I haven't found that kind of joint out here yet.
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
What did I do?
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
