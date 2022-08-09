 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Day 333 of WW3: A close ally of Putin in the Orc Duma has warned that the world faces a "global catastrophe" if Washington and NATO countries supply weapons that threaten Russian territories. Broken record. It's your Sunday Ukraine war discussion   (theguardian.com) divider line
    NATO, Leopard 2, Ukraine, Leopard tank, Poland, Chobham armour, Ukrainians, Leopard 1  
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
OK, we've got 13 guesses on Orc troop casualties, so far, which is a good start to raising money for World Central Kitchen this morning.

Still waiting on JoyR!der for a guess.

freakdiablo should probably reconsider their guess.

hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dudes...Ukraine is already conducting ops in your back yard, or did you think that all that infrastructure and all those factories were just catching fire by accident?

Ukraine doesn't need missiles and artillery to hurt you across borders. More efficient, to be sure, yeah, but more in order to keep your rail and troops ON your side of the border, as opposed to just lighting up rando neighborhoods and shelling cities for the fun of it. Y'all got the lock on that this time.
 
American Decency Association [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Interesting change today with a Nato AWAC lurking off Belarus rather than southern Ukraine.
 
Hellkite85
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm wondering how much longer can Russia keep up this terrible and ill-planned invasion? They are losing bad.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


If you know any Ukrainians in need or in the war zone, see the top of the (continued) post for links for them.

You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes' (in the "continued" post)). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff', (in the "continued" post)

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment before splitting it in two). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://old.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/


I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below)

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

A girl raising funds for drones for her brother's unit in Bakhmut: https://twitter.com/daryazorka/status/1607915420757159936

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua (new URL https://savelife.in.ua/en/ but breaks Fark's link checker)

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

The Vest Project (protective gear): https://thevestproject.com

Frontline Care, supplies for troops: https://eng.frontline-care.com

Protection of the Future: https://www.maibutnie.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS: https://armysos.com.ua

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org

Teaching / aiding troops? https://www.themozartgroup.com/


Humanitarian aid:

Generators: https://www.generatorsforukraine.co.uk

Refugee support in Lviv: https://femwork.org/en/support-us/

Medical supplies & humanitarian aid: https://unitedhelpukraine.org

Prosthetics: (US/Colorado) https://limbsforliberty.com

Training volunteer paramedics: https://www.hospitallers.life/needs-hospitallers

SMART Medical Aid: https://smartmedicalaid.org

Magnolia, searching for missing children: https://magnolia.org.ua/en/content/donate

Ukraine Trust Chain: https://www.ukrainetrustchain.org/donate

Clothing for wounded soldiers: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2pHGe7F2yr

Future for Ukraine: https://ffu.foundation/en

Helping hospitals: https://donorbox.org/lievschreiber and https://www.usukrainianactivists.org

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Helping amputees (UK): https://www.limbcare.org

Teenager filling backpacks for refugee kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Help Ukrainians with disabilities: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-disabled-ukrainians

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://goodbread.com.ua/en-be

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://uanimals.org/en/yak-dopomohty/https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Repair Together: https://taplink.cc/repairtogether
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

Refugee assistance:
Halifax: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara: https://amdforhope.com/
New York: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate

If you can read Ukrainian, more are listed at https://m.fark.com/comments/12688596/157897438


(Continued in another post because of link limits)
 
chucknasty [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
that is a lot of dead Russians. please tell me Ukraine is just toeing their charred bodies over the border. perhaps the Russians will turn the sledgehammer on their officers.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Hellkite85: I'm wondering how much longer can Russia keep up this terrible and ill-planned invasion? They are losing bad.


Simply going by the tone of the news it sounds like Russia has somehow managed to stabilize the lines and aren't being pushed back as aggressively.
 
Unsung_Hero [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Yeah, the poor world; we might find out what it's like to live in a global community where Russia isn't constantly trying to make things worse for everyone else.

/Whatever shall we do?
 
Ishkur [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
What, you mean like nukes?

Because the US has had nukes in Turkey since 1959, pointed at Moscow for over 60 years. It's really not possible to threaten Russian territory any more than that.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm traveling so you'll get the text version

It has been
0
Days
Since Putin
Threatened
Nuclear war.
 
gyorg
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Dudes...Ukraine is already conducting ops in your back yard, or did you think that all that infrastructure and all those factories were just catching fire by accident?

Ukraine doesn't need missiles and artillery to hurt you across borders. More efficient, to be sure, yeah, but more in order to keep your rail and troops ON your side of the border, as opposed to just lighting up rando neighborhoods and shelling cities for the fun of it. Y'all got the lock on that this time.


As someone suggested of pictures of putting air defense in the middle of Moscow, it isn't about stopping threats, it's about trying to convince the population they're actually threatened.
 
gyorg
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Hellkite85: I'm wondering how much longer can Russia keep up this terrible and ill-planned invasion? They are losing bad.


I suspect a long time. Lots of money, lots of people, and no internal opposition.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Good morning, everyone!
I've just fed Caffo his morning grounds, so I wanted to explain more about my "personal deadline."
I'm one of the publishers caught in the bind created by Wizards of the Coast OGL farkery. The rules I use were made open under the OGL years ago, but if Wizards can snap their fingers and make it go away, that option does too. Most publishers are pursuing replacement options, but the owners of these rules seem content to just let it go away.
So I'm busy knocking things out as fast as I can (I just sent one item off for art approval last night). Everything will stay up after the OGL goes into limbo, but I'll be writing like crazy until then.
If you're interested, check out Heavy Gear D6 and let me know what you think!
 
Oneiros
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links (continued)

If you know any Ukrainians in need:

Give them this link: https://mobile.twitter.com/Flash43191300/status/1558794397868859393
(If anyone has a link to that info that's hotlinked, please let me know).

The resistance newspaper for people in occupied areas: https://sprotyv.mod.gov.ua/portfolio/newspaper/

For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.

Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .

To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .

Female warriors needing uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .

Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian

Free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures


Other notes & ways to help:

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/. Some employers may even be able to set up an automatic donation.

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

Many charities list how to donate through bank transfers.  This may cost a couple of dollars depending on your bank, but keeps them from losing significant fees to credit card companies.

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Volunteer Match ( https://www.volunteermatch.org/search?v=true&k=Ukraine&onloc=false ), Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.orghttps://klopotenko.com/en ;https://www.valyastasteofhome.com/12-authentic-ukrainian-recipes/

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825 or https://www.enginprogram.org

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukrainehttps://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLL7h_otRo2v9j1fPVfVkibCjFbmLlThjx

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (Embroidered shirts for Valentine's Day? But consider shipping time):

Shirts, candy, and such (UK): https://agiftfromukraine.com/shop/
Art made from salvaged war bits: https://auctions.ukraineaidops.org/victory-gallery-online-store/Campaign/Details
Keychains from destroyed aircraft: https://www.dronesforukraine.fund
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Reporting From Ukraine's online store: https://uasupporter.com/collections
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Housewares / accessories (Ukraine): https://guniaproject.com
Shirts and such (Germany): https://www.seedshirt.de/shop/ukraineaidops.org
Clothing (Texas; imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
Games studios in Ukraine: Frogwares; SarniGames ; nightcatstudios ; Best Way ; N-Game Studios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.  (Until Feb 20, as they've canceled it)

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
Px6S.  For those digging through the russian news feeds: https://www.bellingcat.com/resources/2022/11/23/how-to-maintain-mental-hygiene-as-an-open-source-researcher/
 
Unsung_Hero [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

gyorg: hubiestubert: Dudes...Ukraine is already conducting ops in your back yard, or did you think that all that infrastructure and all those factories were just catching fire by accident?

Ukraine doesn't need missiles and artillery to hurt you across borders. More efficient, to be sure, yeah, but more in order to keep your rail and troops ON your side of the border, as opposed to just lighting up rando neighborhoods and shelling cities for the fun of it. Y'all got the lock on that this time.

As someone suggested of pictures of putting air defense in the middle of Moscow, it isn't about stopping threats, it's about trying to convince the population they're actually threatened.


Which cuts both ways.  As domestic propaganda to support mobilization, but also as Ukrainian propaganda letting the Russian people know they're not immune to consequences and that the invasion of Ukraine is not going well.
 
DrD'isInfotainment [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It looks like Putin wants a do over and is planning a repeat of last February's invasion, but this time with Belarus going all in. I wonder if Poland has a shiatton of heavy armor poised on Luka's border ready to go in and crush his regime if he so much as sets foot in Ukraine.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

gyorg: hubiestubert: Dudes...Ukraine is already conducting ops in your back yard, or did you think that all that infrastructure and all those factories were just catching fire by accident?

Ukraine doesn't need missiles and artillery to hurt you across borders. More efficient, to be sure, yeah, but more in order to keep your rail and troops ON your side of the border, as opposed to just lighting up rando neighborhoods and shelling cities for the fun of it. Y'all got the lock on that this time.

As someone suggested of pictures of putting air defense in the middle of Moscow, it isn't about stopping threats, it's about trying to convince the population they're actually threatened.


They are threatened. Just not by NATO or Kyiv. And anti air defenses won't protect anyone from window falls or polonium tea.
 
Aquapope
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Hellkite85: I'm wondering how much longer can Russia keep up this terrible and ill-planned invasion? They are losing bad.


They can't have much left in the way of hardware or warm bodies.  I just don't get why the oligarchs haven't offed Putin, or at least talked him into some sense.  He's costing them a fortune.  There are no peace talks on the horizon, Ukraine isn't looking to settle this soon, short of a full Russian withdrawal.  So this looks to only get much worse for Putin.  I can't imagine anybody in Moscow with any kind of real power thinks he can win in Ukraine soon, or that Russia won't be in a shiat condition if they somehow do win down the road.  I just don't get why Putin is still walking, talking and giving orders that people obey.
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Aquapope: Hellkite85: I'm wondering how much longer can Russia keep up this terrible and ill-planned invasion? They are losing bad.

They can't have much left in the way of hardware or warm bodies.  I just don't get why the oligarchs haven't offed Putin, or at least talked him into some sense.  He's costing them a fortune.  There are no peace talks on the horizon, Ukraine isn't looking to settle this soon, short of a full Russian withdrawal.  So this looks to only get much worse for Putin.  I can't imagine anybody in Moscow with any kind of real power thinks he can win in Ukraine soon, or that Russia won't be in a shiat condition if they somehow do win down the road.  I just don't get why Putin is still walking, talking and giving orders that people obey.


Because no one wants to be killed taking him out?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Okay. Brought coffee in. Arranging for those big coffee machines, but delivery is slow.

FYI, Caffo is lactose intolerant so knock it off with the creamer.
 
