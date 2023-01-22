 Skip to content
(CBC)   Ninety-nine year old bedridden woman gets summons to appear in court   (cbc.ca)
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
/ jury duty CSB time

When I separated from the Army in 1988, I decided to take a vacation in the Florida Keys for a couple weeks before moving back to the Bay Area. After a couple years in San Francisco, though, I decided I'd rather take my chances with hurricanes and sunshine than earthquakes and fog, so I packed up and crossed the country back to Key West.

Flash forward a year and I get a letter forwarded from my dad (I used his address as a mail drop when I lived in SF) notifying me of jury duty. Apparently they didn't update their voter rolls that well back then (I had changed my registration from California to Florida when I moved) and still had me on their jury selection list. I chuckled and tossed it in the trash.

A few weeks later, I get another forwarded letter threatening me with a fine and possible legal action for failing to report for jury duty. So I sent them a certified letter letting them know I was a registered resident in Florida and obviously wasn't available for jury duty. I figured that would take care of it.

Nope.

Two weeks later, I get an official court summons (again forwarded by my obviously amused father) for failure to appear. So I decided to run up a bit of a long distance phone bill to my employer (this was 1991, no free long distance back then) and contacted the court. Once I got the right person on the phone, I explained I had no opposition to serving on a jury. In fact, I said, I would be greatly honored to serve, as I felt it was part of being a citizen. The only problem was transportation and lodging. I would need a round-trip airplane ticket and at least a decent hotel or motel room for the time I was in town for jury selection and duty, if I was picked.

The court clerk was a bit confused as why I would need an airplane ticket to get to the courthouse. I explained that it otherwise takes at least 4-5 days to drive from Key West to San Fran and I couldn't spend that much time on the road plus my car was really only reliable to get around a small island, not for cross-country travel.

Finally it dawned on them that my certified letter wasn't some sort of scam to get out of jury duty. I did ask them to send me a formal notice absolving me of any legal issues and politely requested they update their records. I did get the letter and assume they did remove my name from the voter/jury rolls, as I haven't been called since.

And I meant what I said about jury duty. The sad part, is that this was the only time I was ever called. Yep, the one guy who wants to serve on a jury never gets called.

Go figure.

/ end jury duty CSB
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I live in a high income area so I never get summoned.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm scheduled for jury duty this week, getting a kick, etc.
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So all her kid had to do was send an email explaining her situation and getting an exemption, and he couldnt be bothered
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Yes yes everyone involved pretty much screwed the pooch.  Just write her into the medically exempt database and be done with it you idiots - you're only making it worse at this point.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Concrete Donkey: So all her kid had to do was send an email explaining her situation and getting an exemption, and he couldnt be bothered


Tons of people do it to themselves and are then surprised when they learn what a bench warrant is, much less for anyone else.  Not surprised really
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Concrete Donkey: So all her kid had to do was send an email explaining her situation and getting an exemption, and he couldnt be bothered


Yeah, this.  TFA and headlines make it seem as if the court is doing something wrong, as if they should be going around and visiting potential jurors to determine their health.

There is a process to get out, and it wasn't followed.  It's not as if some judge was advised of the situation and decided not to excuse her.  Of course they'd let her out - if the son had simply responded to the summons.
 
Aquapope
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If cops had shown up, would they have taken her in?  Canadian cops, so maybe not.  "Hey Sarge, this lady is almost dead in a hospital bed, and she's plugged into some doctor gizmos.  Should we bring her in, eh?"  And then the Sarge has a moment of clarity and tells them to come back to the cop shop without her.  It could happen, in Canada.

In America she'd be shoved in a wagon and rattled around all the way to lockup where she freezes to death an hour later, while 'resisting arrest'.
 
Thoreny [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Headline is misleading.
 
Unsung_Hero [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Aquapope: If cops had shown up, would they have taken her in?  Canadian cops, so maybe not.  "Hey Sarge, this lady is almost dead in a hospital bed, and she's plugged into some doctor gizmos.  Should we bring her in, eh?"  And then the Sarge has a moment of clarity and tells them to come back to the cop shop without her.  It could happen, in Canada.

In America she'd be shoved in a wagon and rattled around all the way to lockup where she freezes to death an hour later, while 'resisting arrest'.


It's Quebec, so it's still possible, especially since it seems the people involved are all Anglophones in a province where they have a law that essentially says doctors have to let you die rather than speak English to you (Bill 96, passed in June of last year).
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
My house-bound, nearly bed-ridden, dementia patient mother got a jury summons. My brother called the court to find out what documents they needed to exempt her. He describes her situation and they say "we'll take her off the list." We had been fully prepared, if necessary, to wheel her into the courthouse, loudly announcing "[Unobtanium's mom] reporting for jury duty!"
 
johnphantom
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Yeah around 1995 I got a jury summons living in Warren, MA. It had my grandfather's name on it, John Robert L. without his Sr. designation. I am John Vincent L., so I sent it back with "Deceased" checked. They sent a notice back that I was excused because I was dead.
 
Turbo Cojones [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Any one of the people complaining about the unfairness of it all could have spent a fraction of that time to pen a note to the court requesting exemption.  Even without the POA they would accept it.
 
Hermione_Granger
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: I live in a high income area so I never get summoned.


My real name, ironically, much like my user name, sounds extra white but I am in fact Black. Jury Duty and job interviews are always two things I guarantee someone is going to be shocked when I show up.

Trying to weed me out wth a phone interview isn't helpful either. I used to get called for Jury Duty a lot but I was never picked. My daughter got called twice (yep her name sounds white too) before they finally quit.

There is serious bias in jury selection.
 
SuperSeriousMan
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Concrete Donkey: So all her kid had to do was send an email explaining her situation and getting an exemption, and he couldnt be bothered


From TFA:

"Richuk said he emailed her son, who lives in Florida and is legally responsible for Lenko. But he said her son never responded to the summons, failing to ask for an exemption."

The guy in the article is her son-in-law, not son, and doesn't have her power of attorney.

/ I know, reading the article is against the unwritten Fark rules
 
Unsung_Hero [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: My house-bound, nearly bed-ridden, dementia patient mother got a jury summons. My brother called the court to find out what documents they needed to exempt her. He describes her situation and they say "we'll take her off the list." We had been fully prepared, if necessary, to wheel her into the courthouse, loudly announcing "[Unobtanium's mom] reporting for jury duty!"


I once got summoned.  I had a rock solid reason for not serving, nobody was ever going to select me.  The summons said to let the sheriff know of any issues, so I called the number and tried.  Nope, they made me show up, saying "only the judge could excuse me".  I don't know why they provide the number...  but anyway, I show up, no big deal, my employer kept paying me and the court's closer to my home than work.

I get up before the judge and explain and the freaking JUDGE leaves me in the pool.  And then for the next couple of days I get stood up in front of every stupid case and predictably refused as a juror by every single defense attorney.

Because of bureaucracy, they wasted my time and had me filling a spot in the pool that could have been taken by someone they'd actually have accepted as a juror.  And these dumbasses (judges included) are the people who get to decide what happens to your life if you end up as a defendant in court.  Very disillusioning.

/I worked for the cops at the time.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

SuperSeriousMan: Concrete Donkey: So all her kid had to do was send an email explaining her situation and getting an exemption, and he couldnt be bothered

From TFA:

"Richuk said he emailed her son, who lives in Florida and is legally responsible for Lenko. But he said her son never responded to the summons, failing to ask for an exemption."

The guy in the article is her son-in-law, not son, and doesn't have her power of attorney.

/ I know, reading the article is against the unwritten Fark rules


I think you are confused.  Concrete Donkey has it correct.  Perhaps read the article.

Both the son and son-in-law are mentioned in the article.  The son, who is in Florida, does have power of attorney, and he is the one who failed to respond to the court - couldn't be bothered.

The thing is, you can even tell a court, hey, I'm going to a drunken bachelor party in Vegas, the trip was planned a month ago, the airline tickets are non-refundable, the deposit on the stripper is non-refundable, I'm not going to be in town, and they will likely let you out.

So long as you actually contact them and let them know.
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Man On A Mission: ...Yep, the one guy who wants to serve on a jury never gets called.


I must be the other guy then.  Got picked for a Federal Case in Chicago recently that lasted 8 days.  During Jury Selection, everyone  in the Jury Pool (42 people) had to stand up in the Court one at a time and answer questions on a sheet.

The Judge initially mentioned that he was aware that none of us were "thrilled be there".
When I got up to answer my questions, I mentioned I watched The People's Court every day, so I was in fact THRILLED to be there!   That got some laughs from the Jury Pool and a chuckle from the Judge.

Of course I was selected.

If I was 99 years old and bedridden, and called into Jury Duty, I would INSIST that someone drag me to the Courthouse so I could have a chance to do it again.
 
