 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   Florida woman decides to administer alternative pain control for terminally ill husband. It was super effective   (npr.org) divider line
5
    More: Florida, Volusia County, Florida, 76-year-old woman shot, elderly woman, Daytona Beach, Florida, Murder, U.S. Route 1 in Florida, 77-year-old husband, Wife  
•       •       •

172 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Jan 2023 at 5:05 AM (25 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
OblivionToad [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
High velocity lead poisoning?
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A friend studies addictive drugs. At times when she has to put down a lab rats, she uses the "more coke" or "more meth" cages.   A mouse friendly "more drugs" button and a very happy rat until the end.  But we let people  do that for some reason.
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
What, was her husband an Onyx and she blew bubbles at him?
 
johnphantom
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
You should have the right to end your life whenever you want. It is your life, you get to decide if you want to die.
 
OrionXVI
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

johnphantom: You should have the right to end your life whenever you want. It is your life, you get to decide if you want to die.


Yea, but Jesus Republicans want you to suffer, so they stop right-to-die laws.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.