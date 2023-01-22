 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Prince Andrew is going to launch a dramatic bid to overturn the multi-million-pound settlement he struck with the woman who accused him of sexual assault. Poor baby wants his privileges back   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not how settlements work, your Lowness.
 
englaja
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The Duke of York is hoping to overturn his sex abuse deal"

Is that a deal for prior or moving forward? Maybe he thinks he paid too much for both.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Oh darn one of the luckiest men in the world doesn't like his exile to a castle.
 
Mock26
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The settlement was for $16 million. She should agree to Prince Andrew's request, for the sum of $32 million.
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Keep it up, Andy. Keep Streisanding yourself and the monarchy. We see you.
 
