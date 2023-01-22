 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   Top border official has no understanding of boundaries, repeatedly crosses line   (nbcnews.com) divider line
3
    More: Creepy, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Tony Barker, United States Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Border Patrol, career appointee, CBP's point person, Border Patrol, CBP spokesperson  
•       •       •

227 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Jan 2023 at 6:35 AM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



3 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BiffSpiffy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Well, he's a dickhead for sure...
 
H31N0US
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If he was that way with US citizens, one can only imagine how he treated the senoritas who crossed his path.

Send him south and let the cartels give him an education.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Farking cops.
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.