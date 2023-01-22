 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Buzzfeed News)   Twitter apparently hearts sex traffickers   (buzzfeednews.com) divider line
9
    More: Fake, Twitter, misogynist influencer Andrew Tate, fake Twitter accounts, Elon Musk, The Matrix, social media, Social media, bot accounts  
•       •       •

367 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Jan 2023 at 6:05 AM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Makes you wonder if Mr. Horses-for-Handjobs is a fan. He did buy the Twitter to get rid of the bots, after all.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I have issues with Tate, but the reporting party is biased.

/side note, I feel that the growth journey of Buzzfeed to be interesting. They seem to be reinventing themselves again
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
You should see how many coordinated bots posted in favor of Bernie Sanders on Reddit in 2016.
 
Animatronik
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Because other social media never had any fake bots tweeting bullshiat ever, so Twitter is now human trafficking central?

You keep doing you, Fark progressives.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Who do they think they are, a fictional pizza parlor basement?
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Animatronik: Because other social media never had any fake bots tweeting bullshiat ever, so Twitter is now human trafficking central?

You keep doing you, Fark progressives.


Have you ever read a non-sequiter so bad you felt compelled to jab a salad fork into your own eyes?
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Animatronik: Because other social media never had any fake bots tweeting bullshiat ever, so Twitter is now human trafficking central?

You keep doing you, Fark progressives.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
why? seems like a waste of money. are the police watching to see whats trending and will release him in he gets too popular?
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Meanwhile my account @the_wagstaff is permabanned for calling a Trumphumper a pussy and a snowflake. Apparently that is considered encouraging violence against a protected class.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.