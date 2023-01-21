 Skip to content
(Axios)   Survey asks Gen Z want they want to be when they grow up. They will be quite disappointed when they find out the answer is "societal collapse survivor on a nearly uninhabitable planet"   (axios.com) divider line
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Join the club.  Try growing up in the Reagan years under the constant threat of getting nuked.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Jake Havechek: Join the club.  Try growing up in the Reagan years under the constant threat of getting nuked.


Well we survived. But will they?
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Future headline: Gen Z doesn't like cars and uses shopping carts instead.
 
E.S.Q. [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'd be happy if they just want to be kind when they grow up.
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Jake Havechek: Join the club.  Try growing up in the Reagan years under the constant threat of getting nuked.


That threat actually never went away and is recently getting worse. Have a nice day.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: Jake Havechek: Join the club.  Try growing up in the Reagan years under the constant threat of getting nuked.

Well we survived. But will they?


I don't know.  I consider the time after the hair trigger nuclear standoff between the US and USSR ended to be bonus time.  Lately I haven't been too sure of that.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Jake Havechek: Join the club.  Try growing up in the Reagan years under the constant threat of getting nuked.


That would have been better than this slow slide.

and yes, reverendjim is correct.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
How about government employees? Those are usually stable jobs. As someone once told me for a state job it doesn't pay well but it is a good life.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"not screwed" surprisingly absent...
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Jake Havechek: ParallelUniverseParking: Jake Havechek: Join the club.  Try growing up in the Reagan years under the constant threat of getting nuked.

Well we survived. But will they?

I don't know.  I consider the time after the hair trigger nuclear standoff between the US and USSR ended to be bonus time.  Lately I haven't been too sure of that.


I hear you. At least  I always knew I would have been gone in a flash. I lived in an area  that would have been turned into a sheet of glass for sure.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ultimately China will beat us because American parents ask their kids "what do you want to be when you grow up?" While Chinese parents ask their kids "how do you want to serve your country when you grow up?"
 
shinji3i
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Join the club.  Try growing up in the Reagan years under the constant threat of getting nuked.


Bback then the threat of being instantly killed via nuke depended on one of two world leaders deciding to end the world. Gen Z gets to deal with "A majority of the global society decided that climate change isn't worth dealing with because the effects aren't immediately affecting them and would result in minor inconveniences, so we and our children will certainly get to deal with the slow and deadly fallout after you're gone."
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey man they're just following the nihilistic pattern that we GenXers created
 
englaja
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: Jake Havechek: ParallelUniverseParking: Jake Havechek: Join the club.  Try growing up in the Reagan years under the constant threat of getting nuked.

Well we survived. But will they?

I don't know.  I consider the time after the hair trigger nuclear standoff between the US and USSR ended to be bonus time.  Lately I haven't been too sure of that.

I hear you. At least  I always knew I would have been gone in a flash. I lived in an area  that would have been turned into a sheet of glass for sure.


Living in Australia, nuclear war doesn't scare me.

I have plenty of experience surviving in a post-apocalyptic hellscape where everything is trying to kill you.

So it's either blessed release or business as usual.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kalyco Jack: Ultimately China will beat us because American parents ask their kids "what do you want to be when you grow up?" While Chinese parents ask their kids "how do you want to serve your country when you grow up?"


china is finished. ask peter zeihan
 
ZeroPly
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shinji3i: Jake Havechek: Join the club.  Try growing up in the Reagan years under the constant threat of getting nuked.

Bback then the threat of being instantly killed via nuke depended on one of two world leaders deciding to end the world. Gen Z gets to deal with "A majority of the global society decided that climate change isn't worth dealing with because the effects aren't immediately affecting them and would result in minor inconveniences, so we and our children will certainly get to deal with the slow and deadly fallout after you're gone."


I'm solidly in Gen X, but I'm hopeful about climate change. There's been a sea change in the last 10 years or so - very few people are claiming "climate change isn't real", like the dumbf*ck who brought a snowball into Congress. Even the "it's not man made" camp is very muted these days. The conservatives seem to have retreated to the "solutions have to be realistic and painless" line.

Protect Our Winters has made alliances with politicians in red states, including West Virginia. They're phrasing it as an immediate matter, as in ski resorts not having snow in 10 years, rather than long term sea level rises. And with the mega drought and unrelenting news of water shortages in Arizona, very few Republicans are stupid enough to not at least pretend to be interested.

I think within the next 5-10 years there just won't be much political resistance to realistic solutions.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Freaking kids.  Look, responding to a survey doesn't do anything.  You can't just write in "societal collapse survivor" and expect something to change.

You need to get out there and burn all the coal you can find.  Then eat tons of fatty foods and release the methane within.  If you can manage it, get in a position of power and launch the nukes.

That's what turns the world into a post apocalyptic steampunk paradise.  Not some stupid poll.
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Coder / It anything are wildly, and I mean fundamentally in all respects, wildly different. Most IT folks can't code their way out of anything more complicated that a batch file.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

recondite cetacean: Coder / It anything are wildly, and I mean fundamentally in all respects, wildly different. Most IT folks can't code their way out of anything more complicated that a batch file.


Ask a kid nowadays if they can build a computer from scratch. For extra giggles, ask them how to reconfigure the BIOS.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It's always been an idiotic question to ask a child and tying identity and worth to a job is even more idiotic, but we do it because otherwise rich masters wouldn't be as rich.

And that would be terrible.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm a Millennial, and I want to tell the youngsters that I had my career goals figured out at age 6: Spiderman.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Snarcoleptic_Hoosier: I'm a Millennial, and I want to tell the youngsters that I had my career goals figured out at age 6: Spiderman.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Cowboy Astronaut!
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

E.S.Q.: I'd be happy if they just want to be kind when they grow up.


They'll grow up to be just like every other generation.

A third of them will be kind, caring, empathetic and will go out of their way to be considerate to others.

Another third will be generally civil as long as they're reasonably content and will mostly mind their own business.

The final third would happily send their own grandmother and everyone else along to be raped and murdered just to gloat over the suffering they caused.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
...the idea of doing the minimum required to keep their jobs is pretty or extremely appealing [to GenZ]

.
They've got that right.

Forty-hour weeks blow.
 
Fereals
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: How about government employees? Those are usually stable jobs. As someone once told me for a state job it doesn't pay well but it is a good life.


Federal park ranger.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I don't see these kids having the 20 years of experience required to get a job in societal collapse survival.
 
Spermbot
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

shinji3i: Jake Havechek: Join the club.  Try growing up in the Reagan years under the constant threat of getting nuked.

Bback then the threat of being instantly killed via nuke depended on one of two world leaders deciding to end the world. Gen Z gets to deal with "A majority of the global society decided that climate change isn't worth dealing with because the effects aren't immediately affecting them and would result in minor inconveniences, so we and our children will certainly get to deal with the slow and deadly fallout after you're gone."


Cheer up - we're in the steep, exponential portion of the sixth mass extinction, so it's going to get ugly and done real quick.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Stephen_Falken: Hey man they're just following the nihilistic pattern that we GenXers created


Daisy, 1964 Lyndon Johnson ad
Youtube uO0R4k1tVMs
 
