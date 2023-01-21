 Skip to content
(Popular Mechanics)   Priest has near death experience that he claims sent him to hell. Tag because he was not a priest from the church of Satan but the other guy   (popularmechanics.com) divider line
42
    Awkward, Heaven, Afterlife, Near death experience, Gerald Johnson, Don Piper, Roger Federer, Michigan-based priest, near-death experience  
•       •       •

42 Comments
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Check his basement for little kids
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He saw men walking like dogs and heard demons singing Rihanna songs.

Well, I'm convinced.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well if he went to Hell, it was probably for a good reason.  Kid diddler?
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
When a "man of God" goes to hell, he ain't no man of God.
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Recently, Johnson took to TikTok...."

steamuserimages-a.akamaihd.netView Full Size
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Jake Havechek: Well if he went to Hell, it was probably for a good reason.  Kid diddler?


He probably just played with Pokémon cards as a kid, I'm told that'll send you to hell straight away.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Jake Havechek: Well if he went to Hell, it was probably for a good reason.  Kid diddler?

He probably just played with Pokémon cards as a kid, I'm told that'll send you to hell straight away.


No, it was Ozzy Osbourne records and D&D.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

plecos: He saw men walking like dogs and heard demons singing Rihanna songs.

Well, I'm convinced.


If he REALLY went to hell, he would've heard the Kars 4 Kids jingle nonstop.
 
Lighting [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I've seen horrible things. I've been to the lake of fire
WKUK - Nail Gun
Youtube SIHHi790ldE
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
static1.srcdn.comView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Lorelle: plecos: He saw men walking like dogs and heard demons singing Rihanna songs.

Well, I'm convinced.

If he REALLY went to hell, he would've heard the Kars 4 Kids jingle nonstop.


Or strapped into a seat like in Clockwork Orange and forced to watch the dancing old man Six Flags commercial on a loop.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Jake Havechek: Lorelle: plecos: He saw men walking like dogs and heard demons singing Rihanna songs.

Well, I'm convinced.

If he REALLY went to hell, he would've heard the Kars 4 Kids jingle nonstop.

Or strapped into a seat like in Clockwork Orange and forced to watch the dancing old man Six Flags commercial on a loop.


Your mind went to a deep dark place...
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I thought the trip to hell was one-way.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

plecos: He saw men walking like dogs and heard demons singing Rihanna songs.

Well, I'm convinced.


What hell may look like:
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I choose to believe that visions of hell are manifestations of one's internal guilt and regret.

Curious as to what the skeletons in his closet look like
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Rihanna's "Umbrella" and Bobby McFerrin's "Don't Worry, Be Happy"-traditionally upbeat tunes. Only this time, demons were singing the songs to "torture" people.

Yeah, I can see that.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Tim Newcomb is a journalist based in the Pacific Northwest. He covers stadiums, sneakers, gear, infrastructure, and more for a variety of publications, including Popular Mechanics. His favorite interviews have included sit-downs with Roger Federer in Switzerland, Kobe Bryant in Los Angeles, and Tinker Hatfield in Portland."

/ I give a hearty Sensible Chuckle to an infrastructure guy holding court with a priest who went to Hell.  I thought Henry Hill as a union delegate was funny.

// On all of the lists, in all of the world, I would have bet my life that it would be impossible to rank "Interviewing a priest who went to Hell" no higher than fourth.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Getting a kick out of this - finished rewatching Good Omens last night....
 
Unsung_Hero [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If that's the experience he had... I'd say the same thing I would about someone who dreamed it under normal circumstances.  Part of their brain was firing randomly, and another part was trying to put together a narrative based on experience.

In other words, he thinks a lot about those things so he dreams about them too.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Lovesandwich: When a "man of God" goes to hell, he ain't no man of God.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So the demons were singing the songs?
What songs do they sing in hell? Is it like Green Day or Nickelback?
 
englaja
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

plecos: He saw men walking like dogs and heard demons singing Rihanna songs.

Well, I'm convinced.


Yeah, sounds terrifying.

I'm up for the dog walking thing, but the Rihanna tunes are right out.
 
AeAe
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This guy is undoubtedly farking children.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Guy hallucinates during medical emergency. So farking what
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Mugato: Rihanna's "Umbrella" and Bobby McFerrin's "Don't Worry, Be Happy"-traditionally upbeat tunes. Only this time, demons were singing the songs to "torture" people.

Yeah, I can see that.


Maybe the demons just like the songs.  Ever think of that?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Lorelle: plecos: He saw men walking like dogs and heard demons singing Rihanna songs.

Well, I'm convinced.

If he REALLY went to hell, he would've heard the Kars 4 Kids jingle nonstop.


s.yimg.comView Full Size
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: plecos: He saw men walking like dogs and heard demons singing Rihanna songs.

Well, I'm convinced.

What hell may look like:
[media.tenor.com image 498x280]


I don't like the look of where that may be going, lol.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Jake Havechek:

No, it was Ozzy Osbourne records and D&D.

Does this guy Gen-X or what?
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Well if he went to Hell, it was probably for a good reason.


Talk to an ER doctor.  As a group, none are more afraid of dying than priests.
 
Unsung_Hero [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: Guy hallucinates during medical emergency. So farking what


It's actually kind of remarkable that he didn't see the tunnel, white light, friendly face, and like he was washed over with a feeling of peace and serenity.  That's pretty much universal as the brain is shutting down, and we can actually trigger it now with a strong magnetic pulse to a specific region of the brain.

It'd be interesting to fMRI this guy and see if there's anything anatomically strange going on in there.  IF he had an actual near death experience, of course, and not just a run of the mill dream while unconscious.
 
Unsung_Hero [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Sgygus: As a group, none are more afraid of dying than priests.


I dunno, as an atheist I find the idea of dying is pretty damn scary, but death not so much.  I think priests might be especially afraid of judgement in the afterlife, and not abnormally scared of the transition from life to death itself.
 
Spiritual Pagan [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

englaja: plecos: He saw men walking like dogs and heard demons singing Rihanna songs.

Well, I'm convinced.

Yeah, sounds terrifying.

I'm up for the dog walking thing, but the Rihanna tunes are right out.


Oh it could always be worse

FULL: Roseanne Barr sings National Anthem 1990
Youtube ru2BYd3c90w
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Hypoxia induced hallucinations can be pretty intense
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

no1curr: I choose to believe that visions of hell are manifestations of one's internal guilt and regret.

Curious as to what the skeletons in his closet look like


Growth plates not fused.
 
Spiritual Pagan [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I once saw the walls of my apartment bleed green ooze.

But it may have been the acid I took
 
Obscene_CNN
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
My oh my Popular Mechanics has gone to shiat.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

nyan9mm: Martian_Astronomer: plecos: He saw men walking like dogs and heard demons singing Rihanna songs.

Well, I'm convinced.

What hell may look like:
[media.tenor.com image 498x280]

I don't like the look of where that may be going, lol.


That's because you've already watched it through to the end, which luckily for you was only about 30 seconds.
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Spiritual Pagan: I once saw the walls of my apartment bleed green ooze.

But it may have been the acid I took


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
If only more priests understood that they are going to Hell, and why.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Good thing he left before Friday.

/and Satan said, "Ooh.  You're gonna hate Fridays."
 
