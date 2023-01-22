 Skip to content
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Corned beef and cabbage in the instapot. Cooked it 3 days ago in 20 oz dark beer and added extra spice besides the baby pack they give you. Cooked the corned beef for an hour and a half after taking the time to dry and sear it on all sides. Cooked the cabbage, onions, carrots and potatoes in the left over liquid for 1/6th of an hour in the instapot. Best corned and beef I ever made. Gonna do it again next week.
Sorry about the hour measurements, My spell check can not correct the way I spell minuits. Want a mint candy after eating?
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

The spice I added was a little bit of whole pepper corn, some ground pickle spice, paprika, 2 oz maple syrup, pinch of nutmeg, pinch of allspice, pinch of ground cloves, and 1 table spoon of butter to the veggies.

By the way the reason it is called corned beef is that they added large grains of salt (corned salt) to the beef to persevere it so salt is not needed.
 
brachiopod [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
When the kids were small, I planned and executed meals like clockwork. After a big day out we got home around 5:30 and I got to work on the pizzas. In those days it was 40 minutes to make from scratch and bake.

Oven on first as high as it would go; mixed the dough, rolled it out, sauce, cheese, etc. and opened the oven to install the first pie. And the oven was stone cold. Ah, the glow igniter failed. No problem, just swap in the broiler igniter.

Except that the two igniters weren't interchangeable. So plan B (C?): use the gas grill. Got that fired up while the kids were getting increasingly hungry and antsy. I could barely close the lid over the pie - it was the same diameter. But it fit. After ten minutes, I triumphantly brought it in and we got ready to feast.

Which entered the family lore as "That Time Dad Destroyed a Pizza." It was cooked - on the bottom. The crust was well and truly blackened underneath. The cheese was barely warm. It was inedible and beyond hope. I admitted defeat.

I now keep a spare igniter in the drawer.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My ex made a "chicken piccata" that tasted like lemon pledge. I refused to eat it and she got violent. In hindsight I think she was trying to poison me, she didn't eat it.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Years ago, I saw an apple pie recipe that involved applesauce and a can of biscuits.  I had the ingredients so I gave it a try.  Totally awful, I think even the trash can didn't want it.  Haven't even tried to make an apple pie since then.  I now relay on other people and bakeries if I have an apple pie craving.
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I wanted to see if my Mom didn't know how to cook liver and onions or if it's just a horrible meal to make in general.

/do not recommend.
 
smokewon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
My mom and stepdad got drunk while cooking thanksgiving dinner so we proceeded to have a food fight. It was an absolute disaster.
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Oh my. You know, I often make mention of my culinary background. I've worked in restaurants all over the place. But my start was hardly under the best auspices.

I remember the first time I tried to make eggs. I can tell you I didn't have eggs that day. What I did have is a very fine batch of carbon! Apparently it is a bad idea to set your stove to "Krakatoa", and a worse idea to leave your spatula in the pan when you're not actively stirring, and worse even yet to get distracted rummaging in the cabinet for spices while doing the first two things.

So yeah, it caught fire, and it took me a minute to find a pot lid big enough to cover and smother it.

That carbon turned out great, though!
 
olorin604
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Made "biscuits" got baking soda and powder mixed up.
 
ingo
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Adventure in Substitution

Way back when I was a poor student I decided to make macaroni and cheese (casserole style) one night.  I was a little low on ingedients and had to make some substitutions.

The only cheese I had in the fridge was a block of dry mozzarella.  OK, I can use that.

Macaroni was a bit more difficult.   Only had a handful left.  So I thought about it and finally settled on a penne-like substitute - fresh green beans.

Gave it a good seasoning with oregano and a bit of garlic powder and it actually turned out to be edible, if a bit cheesy-stringy.   The leftovers didn't take well to reheating in the pan, so they ended up keeping me supplied with green bean toasted cheese sandwiches for the rest of the week.
 
Brawndo [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This one time, I was having my boss over for a luncheon and to my horror, the roast I was preparing was ruined. Fortunately, I was able to go to the fast food joint around the corner and passed off some hamburgers as an old family recipe. All in all, it was a successful day.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
No-knead bread in a cast iron dutch oven. Flour, warm water, salt, yeast, and a little olive oil. Mix in a bowl, cover and let it rise a couple hours. Set the dutch oven on middle rack of the oven, preheat to 450. Take out the dutch oven it's when good and hot, lightly oil the inside, drop in the dough. Cover and bake 30 minutes. Remove lid and continue baking another 10 minutes or so.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

ingo: Adventure in Substitution

Way back when I was a poor student I decided to make macaroni and cheese (casserole style) one night.  I was a little low on ingedients and had to make some substitutions.

The only cheese I had in the fridge was a block of dry mozzarella.  OK, I can use that.

Macaroni was a bit more difficult.   Only had a handful left.  So I thought about it and finally settled on a penne-like substitute - fresh green beans.

Gave it a good seasoning with oregano and a bit of garlic powder and it actually turned out to be edible, if a bit cheesy-stringy.   The leftovers didn't take well to reheating in the pan, so they ended up keeping me supplied with green bean toasted cheese sandwiches for the rest of the week.


Alright I'll go ahead and admit that's pretty damn clever for "shiat I had left I guess...?" cooking.  10 points
 
astroman05
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
When I was a kid I once made toast with what was intended to be cinnamon and sugar, but instead I poured a ton of mustard powder on it.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

olorin604: Made "biscuits" got baking soda and powder mixed up.


Heh- a few years back someone (not me, honest) filled our sugar container with salt.

The cookies I made weren't very good
 
Shirley Eaton
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
1. In college I called my mom and asked "what's a clove of garlic?"
"Why?!! What are you cooking?!"
(Yes, I thought a clove might be the whole bulb.)

2. When I first started eating a vegetarian diet, I visited mom and she was proudly making a vegetable stir-fry for me.  I was outside when I suddenly realized what her recipe might include- I ran inside just in time to stop her from putting chicken stock in it.
"There's no chicken in it - it's just stock."
"Mom, it's *melted* chicken."
She was so grossed out she never bought it again.
 
VanBurenBoy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
My first attempt at smoked brisket.  It was the best thing I had anyone has ever eaten.

I was 45 years old and prior to that the only way I'd ever had brisket was corned beef or pot roast.  I think back at all the brisket misadventures I was subject to in my youth and feel like I need some counselling to deal with the loss.
 
jimjays
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Visiting Sister, I'm talking in the living room with her husband while she cooks. She, surprisingly calmly, calls me into the kitchen to show me a significant grease fire on the stove. "What do I do?" I, even more calmly, reach for the salt container and douse it out in a second or two. "That's incredible! How did you know to do that?" (I have a long family reputation for kitchen incompetence, not cooking anything that involves more than just a few steps.) "It's no coincidence that many families keep their salt on the ledge of the stove there...Now you know why they do that, despite many of them people like yourself that find it unhygienic."

I basked in my heroism and unexpected knowledge for most of the visit, didn't admit until late that I only knew from a grease fire at my place --while older than she was at the time of hers--in which I'd poured water on it--which put it out but splattered grease and stained every surface in the small kitchen. (It's a miracle my fire starter GF and I weren't hurt.) That the women at work had spent a week laughing at me, each and every one of them patiently and kindly coaching me on kitchen safety...
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I smoked a turkey for Thanksgiving a few years ago. It was incredible how good it came out. Melt in your mouth tender, not just moist but juicy, not too much smoke, great herb flavor. 8 people killed the entire 24lbs of turkey in one sitting, there was nothing left to save or make sandwiches with.

Need to do that again soon.

/Damn it, now I am hungry.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
When my sister was about 14, she convinced my mother and grandmother to let her cook the Thanksgiving turkey.  She bastes it for half a day, the skin is lovely and golden brown.  She attempts to cut it, and hits bone, and hits bone, and goes into a full blown panic.

She'd put it in the oven upside down, and no one thought to tell her.  Then the family rallied together and told her that it was the moistest turkey they'd all ever tasted... which was a lie, it was still overcooked... which was the style at the time.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It's dismal outside. Grey, cold, wet.
I've had far too much soup this week, I'm sick of it, and any chicken, pizza, related product or Mexican.
Maybe burgers, or something Greek.
I need to make bread.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I was going through a baking phase and decided to make angel food cakes - using my new, fancy-shaped Bundt pants.

I really hated saying goodbye to those Bundt pans, but there was no saving them after that.
 
Allivymar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Back in the day I used to watch The Food Channel, with all those dessert shows. One day one of the shows did eclairs. "Ooo, that looks easy and interesting," I thought. So I went out, bought all the ingredients and went to make eclairs from scratch (including scraping vanilla beans).

What I forgot was this was a half hour show and everything was premade. And I lived in a small apartment, so I had limited baking tools. Between making the pâte à choux, cleaning the bowls and measuring tools, making the pastry cream, cleaning the bowls, etc, making the chocolate glaze, it took FOUR frickin hours and my kitchen looked like a bakery truck hit it.

They came out delicious, but never again.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
apoptotic
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Success: the lemon bars I made with the lemons from the Dwarf Meyer tree that I babied for years in my living room.

Disaster: when I was about 10 I decided to bake cream puffs, but I wanted them right now so I decided to make them in the microwave. We almost had to throw out the whole kitchen.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I started a kitchen fire boiling water for spaghetti.  I exploded boiled eggs, left on simmer for 20 minutes, instead of the 2 minutes as instructed.  Ramen noodles defeat me, can openers and microwave ovens trick me.

I'm well known for my cooking disasters, but one thing I can make is a killer red velvet cake.  I have no idea why it always turns out and nothing else I ever attempt does, but that baby is always moist, rich, and chocolatey.  I icing is pure sugar and butter, nothing else and yes, you will gain weight just looking at it.

The best thing for me to make is reservations.
 
Omnivorous [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I often read the Sunday CSBs and think, "I don't have a good story for this one."  Until I let the theme roll around in my head for a while. This is one from our younger married days:

How NOT to Make Eggrolls

We had mastered the technique of putting together any kind of eggroll, then deep frying them at just the right temperature.  What could be more fun than having a group of friends over and putting together some eggrolls?

We had a great center island in the kitchen that made it easy for a group of people to work simultaneously.  We set out a dozen different ingredients and got people to choppping and dicing ... and drinking ... at the same time.  We were about 90 minutes into the evening and it was time to stuff, roll and fry the eggrolls.  But everyone had too much to drink and had lost interest (and the ability to be around hot frying oil).  And us with bowls of chopped onions, cabbage, mushrooms, shrimp, pork, chicken, eggs and spices all over the kitchen.

I'd still do it for a party theme.  But do a mis en place so that all that remains is rolling up the wrappers and deep frying.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
If you have the opportunity, I'd recommend hotroot soup. It's a delicacy found in the Redwall Cookbook, and is a favorite of otters and hares from Marshank to Salamandastron.

Shrimp, ginger, curry powder, vegetable stock, red potatoes, leeks, mushrooms, hot peppers, cream, and served with "crusty bread". I used pumpernickel bread- it was quite crumbly.

When I made it a few weeks ago, it was so amazingly good. The fresh mushrooms married well with the potatoes and I dumped (accidentally) half my jar of curry powder in. The pumpernickel added an interesting flavor profile. I'm looking forward to making it again soon!

Amazon link
 
Oneiros
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Disaster?

Okay, I had been teaching my neighbor (who I've known since high school) to cook. He had watched 'Tyler's Ultimate' on Food Network the week before, and they had made fried chicken, which was one of his wife's favorites.

So the plan was exactly what was on the episode... fried chicken, green beans, mashed potatoes, and I think something else.  The potatoes are boiling, the green beans stewing with tomatoes, the oil heating up for frying, etc.  I think I was doing more of the knife work, and John was manning the stove.

When we finally get ready to add the chicken, I notice the dutch oven is about 2/3 full of oil.  I mention that I've never filled the pot more than 1/2 full before, and it seems a bit high.

John says no, he watched the episode, and Tyler had the exact same pot.  (So it was probably a mistake giving them some Le Creuset when I saw a set cheap on Amazon years before, as it's NOT the huge size they tend to use on Food Network.)

So I put in the first batch of chicken... and it immediately boils over ... and then catches fire.

But every burner is occupied, so I had to put things in the oven so there was space to move the pot of oil over to the side.  I put the lid over the burner, but it's one of the electric coil type stove, and there's enough airflow underneath that the fire still has oxygen.  There's a popping noise as the wires heat up and lose insulation and start shorting out.  We pull the stove away from the wall, which now has a sooty mark up it.

I ask John where the baking soda is to I can smother the fire... but he doesn't really cook, so he didn't know.  So I run to my house, and grab my fire extinguisher, and run back.  By the time I'm getting back, John has retrieved his extinguisher and is spraying it down.

The only good news from the story is that a couple of weeks before, one of John's friend's parents had decided to renovate their kitchen, and I got their stove.  Which I didn't like as the back was so tall that I couldn't hang most of my tools behind my stove.  And I hadn't yet disposed of my old one, so it was still in my garage.  So I gave them the new one and switched back to my old stove.

So I guess it wasn't a huge disaster, as it didn't cost us anything other than ruining dinner.  (I think?  Maybe we saved some of it?)  John and I still argue over whose fault it was that their house almost burned down.

The burn mark was there for another year or two 'til they did some renovations on the house and moved the kitchen.
 
olorin604
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'd gotten away with not poking the potatoes a few times so decided it didn't really matter... Found out that when it matters it really matters.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Shirley Eaton: When I first started eating a vegetarian diet, I visited mom and she was proudly making a vegetable stir-fry for me.  I was outside when I suddenly realized what her recipe might include- I ran inside just in time to stop her from putting chicken stock in it.
"There's no chicken in it - it's just stock."
"Mom, it's *melted* chicken."
She was so grossed out she never bought it again.


What melted chicken may look like:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waffledonkey
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I made zucchini bread out of cucumbers once - couldn't tell which was which when both were in the frig.
 
fzumrk [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Brawndo: This one time, I was having my boss over for a luncheon and to my horror, the roast I was preparing was ruined. Fortunately, I was able to go to the fast food joint around the corner and passed off some hamburgers as an old family recipe. All in all, it was a successful day.


I see-more or less what you did there.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
A couple years ago, I decided I would start cooking for myself. It went okay at first, but I gradually got lazier and lazier. It reached the point now where last week for my lunches, I just fried a pound of ground beef, put it on top of some pasta, and poured beef gravy on it.

I was like, "There. It's a beef-noodle-gravy thing, I guess."
 
fzumrk [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

brachiopod: When the kids were small, I planned and executed meals like clockwork. After a big day out we got home around 5:30 and I got to work on the pizzas. In those days it was 40 minutes to make from scratch and bake.

Oven on first as high as it would go; mixed the dough, rolled it out, sauce, cheese, etc. and opened the oven to install the first pie. And the oven was stone cold. Ah, the glow igniter failed. No problem, just swap in the broiler igniter.

Except that the two igniters weren't interchangeable. So plan B (C?): use the gas grill. Got that fired up while the kids were getting increasingly hungry and antsy. I could barely close the lid over the pie - it was the same diameter. But it fit. After ten minutes, I triumphantly brought it in and we got ready to feast.

Which entered the family lore as "That Time Dad Destroyed a Pizza." It was cooked - on the bottom. The crust was well and truly blackened underneath. The cheese was barely warm. It was inedible and beyond hope. I admitted defeat.

I now keep a spare igniter in the drawer.


That would have worked if you just flipped it over half way through.
 
