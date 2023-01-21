 Skip to content
(Irish Mirror)   Irish president Michael D. Higgins thinks that instead of doing homework, kids "should be able to use their time for other creative things"   (irishmirror.ie) divider line
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dibs on the TP
 
tbhouston
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Homework just gets in the way of drinking
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More time to contemplate joining the IRA.
/The only good republican is an Irish republican.
//not really.
///Erin Go Bragh
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's right. Kids spend enough time at school. They don't need to have the rest of their lives taken up. If they need to do an assignment, they can do it in class or during an assigned study period.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I agree.  Stop trying to make everyone a college graduate.  And stop pretending grades matter.  I got c's and d's in shiat classes but took all advanced courses and got c's in those too.

My gpa never mattered.  I was a beast in the lab, creative and sharp, and I solved real problems on real research.  So I never had a problem getting a slot at university or getting a job.  Grades only matter if you suck and need some system to tell you how capable you are.

Now stop distracting me, I have toilets to mop and walls to wax.  I do what I want!
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have never seen the President of Ireland but it seems a bit on-the-nose that he looks like a leprechaun

Fark user imageView Full Size


Not judging! Just saying that I'm hiding my lucky charms from him
 
gaspode
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He may not quite understand children.

/most of them max out creativity on 'watch crap on the tablet'
 
hershy799
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm much better at my job thanks to homework (responsibility, time management, knowledge).

I do wish that I figured out sooner that for reading-based homework, there is a switch from "read after class" to "read beforeclass".

/Teachers who assigned pointless homework is a whole different story
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gaspode: He may not quite understand children.

/most of them max out creativity on 'watch crap on the tablet'


I was gonna say, this would be great but now children just play shiat on screens all day so the creativity might not be as great as one would wish.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If one looks at the actual data, homework grades are not very well collated with test grades; homework grades are much better collated with home life. If a child has a stable home life, and stable parents, the child completes all their homework and gets an A on the homework, regardless of how well the child actually studies for the test or understands material *without* their parents' help. If a child has a terrible home life and is constantly being bounced between divorcing parents, the child routinely fails to turn in homework, but can still manage to do very well on the test and grasp the learning material.

When one assignes sides grades based primarily on homework, in primary school, what one is actually measuring is how stable the child's parents are at that particular moment in time. This is not actually a useful measurement in determining the child's future success as an independent measurement device.

Tl;Dr: homework is a waste of the child's time doing it, and waste the teacher's time grading it (at the lower levels). It does not serve a useful purpose in training the student, or provide any actionable data to the teachers. It's playacting.
 
gaspode
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ace in your face: gaspode: He may not quite understand children.

/most of them max out creativity on 'watch crap on the tablet'

I was gonna say, this would be great but now children just play shiat on screens all day so the creativity might not be as great as one would wish.


I mean 10% would use the time fantastically. 25% would do what they do now which is nothing. the rest would like suffer in academic and creative terms.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gaspode: He may not quite understand children.

/most of them max out creativity on 'watch crap on the tablet'


And? That's what they're gonna do as adults. fark that's what we're doing right now.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The times I've seen him speak on RTE (Raidió Teilifís Éireann)...I can see why he got elected.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Be creative!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unscratchable_Itch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Homework should be specific, meaningful, and focus on what is necessary. It should not be busy work, overwhelming, intended to be difficult so that there's something to discuss in class the next day, and should not be assigned merely because, "We've always done things this way." Teachers of different subjects should also coordinate such that students are not given a flood of homework one day and almost none the next.

I didn't hate doing homework, but there were many nights when there was just too damn much of it.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TorpedoOrca: I have never seen the President of Ireland but it seems a bit on-the-nose that he looks like a leprechaun

[Fark user image image 425x282]

Not judging! Just saying that I'm hiding my lucky charms from him


Looks like Robin William's in old age make up to me
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Unscratchable_Itch: Homework should be specific, meaningful, and focus on what is necessary. It should not be busy work, overwhelming, intended to be difficult so that there's something to discuss in class the next day, and should not be assigned merely because, "We've always done things this way." Teachers of different subjects should also coordinate such that students are not given a flood of homework one day and almost none the next.

I didn't hate doing homework, but there were many nights when there was just too damn much of it.


I had teachers threaten to give homework if the class was acting up, which didn't exactly inspire a curiosity of learning.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Loucifer: Be creative!

[Fark user image 700x625]


Is that Higgins from Magnum PI?
 
fngoofy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

whatshisname: Loucifer: Be creative!

[Fark user image 700x625]

Is that Higgins from Magnum PI?


Fark user imageView Full Size
No, it's Simon Brimmer from sellers Queen.
 
fngoofy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

fngoofy: whatshisname: Loucifer: Be creative!

[Fark user image 700x625]

Is that Higgins from Magnum PI?

[Fark user image image 425x323]No, it's Simon Brimmer from sellers Queen.


Ellery Queen damn it
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Sim Tree: Tl;Dr: homework is a waste of the child's time doing it, and waste the teacher's time grading it (at the lower levels). It does not serve a useful purpose in training the student, or provide any actionable data to the teachers. It's playacting.


I'm in this post and I don't like it.

Very insightful and correct in my experience. I never scored anything less than perfect on any test throughout school. I also didn't turn in a lick of homework. The grades ended up depending on how much I cared to bother the teacher about it. Which didn't end up much unless I was being threatened over the bad grades.
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"hey missnonsense where's your homework?"
"You know I don't do it. why do you keep asking?
"You you know what you'd get in this class if you did your homework?"
"Yes, it's worth 10% and I'm getting 82 so that would be 92% but honor roll starts at 80 and I test well so why would I waste my evenings doing these assignments."

This is a lesson on how to make your teacher hate you and never have any friends.
 
nakmuay
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
irishcentral.comView Full Size
 
Wobambo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Considering the world we're leaving for the little shiats maybe just let them run wild and free as nature intended.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

nakmuay: [irishcentral.com image 800x500]


Wait, the dog is president, but he has to puppeteer a human for legal purposes?
 
