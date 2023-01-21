 Skip to content
(Legacy.com)   Lets all tip one back for Jean Fark and her expired TotalFark subscription   (legacy.com) divider line
    More: Sad  
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
God speed funny woman.

/Thank god none of her grandkids are named Fark
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Godspeed and thank for all the nuts.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You buried the lede there, subby.  Her dad's name was Fark and her mom's maiden name was Duke! Fark married Duke!
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

The Third Man: You buried the lede there, subby.  Her dad's name was Fark and her mom's maiden name was Duke! Fark married Duke!


Er, her husband was Fark.  And her mom was Duke.

Still uncomfortably close for Fark and Duke there.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

The Third Man: The Third Man: You buried the lede there, subby.  Her dad's name was Fark and her mom's maiden name was Duke! Fark married Duke!

Er, her husband was Fark.  And her mom was Duke.

Still uncomfortably close for Fark and Duke there.


Fark Dukes!
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Peoria Journal Star had a reporter named Leslie Fark, until she got married and changed her name.
There were a couple of Fark headlines mentioning her name, around 2006.
I met her a couple of times, and told her about her notoriety on Fark.com.
She was amused.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

The Third Man: You buried the lede there, subby.  Her dad's name was Fark and her mom's maiden name was Duke! Fark married Duke!


And Fark farked Duke
 
ScrimBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Isn't this the second Fark to die in just the last few months?
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

The Third Man: The Third Man: You buried the lede there, subby.  Her dad's name was Fark and her mom's maiden name was Duke! Fark married Duke!

Er, her husband was Fark.  And her mom was Duke.

Still uncomfortably close for Fark and Duke there.


Now she's pushing up her Daisy Dukes.
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So...she was not news
 
Markus5
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"Moe's Tavern"
"Jean Fark, please"
"I wanna see Jean Fark.  Anyone seen Jean Fark?"
"HaHa"
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
She was from Centralia?

That's hot. 🔥
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Like a true totalfarker, she submitted a link that you can't see unless you disable your adblocker.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's not an obituary, it's Fark
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"Larry Fark" definitely sounds like a gimmick account
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Well, we're ALL Farked now
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

The Third Man: You buried the lede there, subby.  Her dad's name was Fark and her mom's maiden name was Duke! Fark married Duke!


Drew inconsolable.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: Well, we're ALL Farked now


Not unless Keith Richards dies.  But that's not for another three hundred years.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: MaudlinMutantMollusk: Well, we're ALL Farked now

Not unless Keith Richards dies.  But that's not for another three hundred years.


He's still in the bloom of youth

/For his species
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

The Third Man: You buried the lede there, subby.  Her dad's name was Fark and her mom's maiden name was Duke! Fark married Duke!


I have a guess as to why he married her.
 
