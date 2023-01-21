 Skip to content
(Zillow)   House for sale. Water sold separately   (zillow.com) divider line
45
•       •       •

45 Comments     (+0 »)
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
At $36/ft2 it's rare to hear someone say it's overpriced now days.

Foundation is 9ft from the riverbank that looks at least a dozen feet high.

It's overpriced.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Wanebo: At $36/ft2 it's rare to hear someone say it's overpriced now days.

Foundation is 9ft from the riverbank that looks at least a dozen feet high.

It's overpriced.


Riverfront property at that low of a price probably means it was a meth house.
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
No water. Solid waste violation issued by the county. Outbuilding filled with hoarder's trash. In fact, the entire place is filthy and should probably be razed and start over. Huge erosion risk, no real way to access river running just a few feet from the house.

This might be the worst Zillow house that I've seen that was not fire-damaged. Yuck.
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

meat0918: Wanebo: At $36/ft2 it's rare to hear someone say it's overpriced now days.

Foundation is 9ft from the riverbank that looks at least a dozen feet high.

It's overpriced.

Riverfront property at that low of a price probably means it was a meth house.


The outbuilding would make an ideal Meth lab, but would need to be cleaned out first.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Where would the van be parked?
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

meat0918: Wanebo: At $36/ft2 it's rare to hear someone say it's overpriced now days.

Foundation is 9ft from the riverbank that looks at least a dozen feet high.

It's overpriced.

Riverfront property at that low of a price probably means it was a meth house.



"Are we in the meth business, or the money business?"

img.washingtonpost.comView Full Size


fathersonholygore.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
-ly
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
*Looks at photos*

They just ran a pump from the runoff-heavy creek, didn't they?
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

BigMax: This might be the worst Zillow house that I've seen that was not fire-damaged. Yuck.


Plus you'd never get the smell out.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That place could be fixed.

By a fire, flood, and earthquake.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Even if the place was in better condition and all the trash was removed, I atill wouldn't want to live there if I had children.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't fapinance to this.
 
You Bet Your Ass [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It's got a lot going for it.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Any guesses on the rat-to-snake ratio?
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Walter isn't included?
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
When you see the big  flag, you know that they're tasteful people and probably have a lot of  nice stuff that you could sell, despite whatever happened to them.
But it's going to fall in the river  in the next flood, so I guess not.

Fark user imageView Full Size


You just wonder, How do people come to live this way? they must have had jobs, they had money, they had a big house.
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
From the looks of the drop to the river, that house is just a couple years from seeing all the water it will ever need.
 
Farkenhostile
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I wouldn't take that place for free. Its going to end up in the river within the next few years max I would bet.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Is the trailer full of garbage included?
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Ya know, fire is a great cleanser of many things.
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I don't usually root for floods, but...
 
Summoner101
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: When you see the big  flag, you know that they're tasteful people and probably have a lot of  nice stuff that you could sell, despite whatever happened to them.
But it's going to fall in the river  in the next flood, so I guess not.

[Fark user image 511x340]

You just wonder, How do people come to live this way? they must have had jobs, they had money, they had a big house.


Sometimes it's just because no one taught them the right way.

/mental illness checks too
//or drugs
///fire is the only way to be sure
 
Summoner101
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Barnhawk72: I don't usually root for floods, but...


Imagine how more tolerable people might be if the flood had taken Noah rather than everyone else.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The lot is useless even after razing the buildings.
 
cefm
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
No water service, needs to be trashed out. And they have the gall to ask for even $1?

That shiat is worthless.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: Any guesses on the rat-to-snake ratio?


Probably low.  The snakes would eat the rats.
 
Klippoklondike [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Selling that should be illegal.  The place should be condemned and razed
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It's like the agent took photos just to dissuade anyone from looking at it.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That house is one flood away from having a lifetime supply of free water.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: [Fark user image 511x340]

You just wonder, How do people come to live this way? they must have had jobs, they had money, they had a big house.


Alcohol and drug use. Perhaps some developed mental illness brought on by having children.

/I have 3 kids
//they drive my farking crazy with their shenanigans
///slash me!
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: When you see the big  flag, you know that they're tasteful people and probably have a lot of  nice stuff that you could sell, despite whatever happened to them.
But it's going to fall in the river  in the next flood, so I guess not.

[Fark user image image 511x340]

You just wonder, How do people come to live this way? they must have had jobs, they had money, they had a big house.


I know a few hoarders. Raised by them.

It starts a little at a time. Just one more knick knack. One more "this should be nice to use" once or never.

The place probably started clean. But no one wanted to get rid of anything. And once you have mesas, plateus, and mountains of stuff no one uses, no one will notice when a spill or pet accident happens.
 
Xythero [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This pricing history seems a little suss.  It sold for $200k and then for $20k a few months later?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Iczer
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

cefm: No water service, needs to be trashed out. And they have the gall to ask for even $1?

That shiat is worthless.


Don't forget the fact it's going to at least partially be *very* waterfront property shortly.
 
COVID19
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
a MUCH better deal nearby
https://www.zillow.com/homedetails/2375-Sparrow-Loop-Kelso-WA-98626/67033065_zpid/
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: You just wonder, How do people come to live this way? they must have had jobs, they had money, they had a big house.


Maybe she got depressed when her kid fell in the river.
 
nartreb
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Wanebo: At $36/ft2 it's rare to hear someone say it's overpriced now days.

Foundation is 9ft from the riverbank that looks at least a dozen feet high.

It's overpriced.


And the house is on the outside of a bend in the river, just downstream from where the bend starts.  I give it two years, maybe three.
 
ScrimBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Walter isn't included?


He's parked out by the shed. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
AppleOptionEsc:I know a few hoarders. Raised by them.
It starts a little at a time. Just one more knick knack. One more "this should be nice to use" once or never.
The place probably started clean. But no one wanted to get rid of anything. And once you have mesas, plateus, and mountains of stuff no one uses, no one will notice when a spill or pet accident happens.

I always wonder about that stuff because my ex-husband is mentally ill, and yeah, he was a borderline hoarder, couldn't get organized, would do things like fill up a bookcase, then just put another one in front of it.  I came to believe that how you keep your house is a sign of what shape your head is in.  Like you can hide it--my ex was personally very clean and clean-shaved, wore decent clothes.  But once you got in the house.....

I used to watch that Hoarders show, as well as some of those other freak shows they had on, and it was enough to make you cry.  Those people lost everything for their piles of trash.

Our son has some of  the same shiatty housekeeping habits, and he knows all about the connection.  I don't think he disagrees with it, but when he deals with his childhood, I bet he'll become a much better housekeeper.  I tried and tried.  But he does not want his surroundings to be better.

It has something to do with how we feel about ourselves.  I clean compulsively when i feel bad, or I feel like  somebody might hurt me or looks down on me  something (I have my own issues.)

/your car also gives you away. Mine is surprisingly nasty for someone so concerned about cleaning.  I blame it on the dog.
 
bloop287 [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Just shared this with my son and wife on Zillow (currently looking to buy their first home) - it's a bit of a commute though
 
MrBeetle
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Manfred J. Hattan: cryinoutloud: You just wonder, How do people come to live this way? they must have had jobs, they had money, they had a big house.

Maybe she got depressed when her kid fell in the river.


Well, that turned dark...

That being said, it only lost 16 ft of yard in 10 years.  The house should be good for another 4 or 5
 
nartreb
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Manfred J. Hattan: cryinoutloud: You just wonder, How do people come to live this way? they must have had jobs, they had money, they had a big house.

Maybe she got depressed when her kid fell in the river.


That does sound like the same house.  If so, the bank moved 16 feet in ten years.  I'll have to raise my estimate and give it three to five years before the house is undermined.
 
JZDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Their staging company stinks.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The realtor did a remarkable job staging the photos.
 
atomic-age [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: cryinoutloud: When you see the big  flag, you know that they're tasteful people and probably have a lot of  nice stuff that you could sell, despite whatever happened to them.
But it's going to fall in the river  in the next flood, so I guess not.

[Fark user image image 511x340]

You just wonder, How do people come to live this way? they must have had jobs, they had money, they had a big house.

I know a few hoarders. Raised by them.

It starts a little at a time. Just one more knick knack. One more "this should be nice to use" once or never.

The place probably started clean. But no one wanted to get rid of anything. And once you have mesas, plateus, and mountains of stuff no one uses, no one will notice when a spill or pet accident happens.


It sold in 2022.
 
jmr61
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Typical foreclosure. I've seen them a hundred times.

That's how deadbeats leave their homes when they finally get kicked out.
 
