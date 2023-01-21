 Skip to content
(Big E Radio)   Noise Factor comes to you at 10:30PM ET and tonight is chock full of some new discoveries this week. RebelMatic, Pale Mare, Sanity Control, Chivo Negro, and more. Upcoming tour news, and a saucy number from a viral video that was here on Fark   (bigeradio.com) divider line
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It suddenly occurred to me that I shamefully didn't check the archives earlier in the week to see if the latest show was up.  I just did & it is.  "Sadly" (evil chuckle) MrsRT is taking a nap on the couch right behind me as I started up last week's show ... we'll see how long either the nap or the show lasts (she does have this one particular way of distracting me from listening ... so we'll see...).

One way or another, I've got three hours of new Noise Factor waiting for me over the next few days & that's a great thing.  But once again, I doubt that it will be 'live'.  So you guys have fun this evening.
 
Lord Bear
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Is that 'Minions' song the unofficial closer of Kerry's show, the unofficial start of yours, or just random station filler that has been used many weeks in a row?

In any case, I like that song.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Lord Bear: Is that 'Minions' song the unofficial closer of Kerry's show, the unofficial start of yours, or just random station filler that has been used many weeks in a row?

In any case, I like that song.


Apparently, at one point in time, there were only basically two tracks tagged to air between Kerry's show and mine, and Minions was one of them.

And it still continues. Lol.
 
