(Twitter) Hero Damn Winter allergies: Plain White tears   (twitter.com) divider line
39
    More: Hero, shot  
•       •       •

39 Comments     (+0 »)
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
TheMaskedArmadillo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Got awful damn dusty in hear just now...
 
dumbandilikeit [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I hate what cutting onions does to me....
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Just.
Damn.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This gave me the feels

I hate when that happens
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hope she recovers. I'm glad the singer was willing and able to do that. It is an amazing act of kindness, and was good for everyone involved.
 
Klippoklondike [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That was very sweet.
 
Staffist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, looks like I gotta buy a Plain White T's album now.
 
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Damn.  Between a kid having cancer for FOUR years and the Plain White Ts singer meeting her in person, it's a lake in here.
//fark Cancer with a rusty chainsaw
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No dust, no onions. Just me with tears running down my cheeks. You go, Delilah!
FARK CANCER!!!
 
bobtheme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Used to change the station when I heard that song come on.

This.  This is awesome though.  Look for the helpers.
 
Azz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bobtheme: Used to change the station when I heard that song come on.

This.  This is awesome though.  Look for the helpers.


Didn't the guy in the song move to Boston and get stabbed or get a blowjob or something like that?
 
mikalmd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was great .. Fark cancer ..
 
Mokmo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The face on that little girl...
Seriously way too much onion dust in here...
 
wiredroach
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is putting fame to work in the best possible way.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That made me smile.
And sniff a little bit.
 
Madstand [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay, maybe the world-ending meteor can hold off for a little while longer.
 
ThePea
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Babies & children fighting cancer they certainly never brought on themselves is what finally turned me into an atheist; Fark the idea of any loving, all-powerful deity - if they exist & let this happen they're not worth considering, much less trusting or worshiping.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was expecting Tom Jones, but I guess that was OK.

/ I cried
// Hope she gets better
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

ThePea: Babies & children fighting cancer they certainly never brought on themselves is what finally turned me into an atheist; Fark the idea of any loving, all-powerful deity - if they exist & let this happen they're not worth considering, much less trusting or worshiping.


Stephen Fry on God | The Meaning Of Life | RTÉ One
Youtube -suvkwNYSQo
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Tom Higgenson...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Beautiful display of humanity.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Well done Tom.
 
10Speed
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Yeah but could he hit two home runs in one game like Paul O'Neill did?

Seriously, though, this was incredibly moving.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Wow, this kills me in so many different ways.

I hate being in the hospital even overnight, so any kind of visit is cool. Especially cool when it's music therapy. Even cooler when it's someone singing a song that they are dedicating to you.

Add in a recent battle with cancer and the fact that kids are my favorite kind of people, and this is just a great thing to see!
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I've gotten quite sensitive in my late thirties. As a younger man I would have thought this was sweet but I wouldn't have been moved to tears. Now though, I'm not ashamed to admit that as soon as he walked in with the guitar I farking lost it...
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Azz: bobtheme: Used to change the station when I heard that song come on.

This.  This is awesome though.  Look for the helpers.

Didn't the guy in the song move to Boston and get stabbed or get a blowjob or something like that?


Ok..Just a little difference in those two possible scenario..but..maybe both at the same time?
I mean, anything is possible I suppose...
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ThePea: Babies & children fighting cancer they certainly never brought on themselves is what finally turned me into an atheist; Fark the idea of any loving, all-powerful deity - if they exist & let this happen they're not worth considering, much less trusting or worshiping.


Epicurus figured that out over two millennia ago:

miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
0z79
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

bobtheme: Used to change the station when I heard that song come on.

This.  This is awesome though.  Look for the helpers.


You brought Fred Rogers into this? You son of a biatch, now I'm crying.
 
i_dig_chicks [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Ok I wept.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I don't care what you say, that's a hero right there.

Also the singer, he's pretty cool too.
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: I don't care what you say, that's a hero right there.

Also the singer, he's pretty cool too.


/Not to diminish her battle or anything, but Sir Terry Pratchett's words on this are worth remembering as well:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I misread the title as "Dana White allergies: plain white tears" and expected a thread about the head UFC bro being a racist in addition to a wife beater.

Instead it's about a song I have hated since the first time I heard it.

Best wishes on the cancer recovery though.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Excelsior: Not to diminish her battle or anything, but Sir Terry Pratchett's words on this are worth remembering as well:

[Fark user image image 850x400]


Cancer is a fight people can sometimes win, at least temporarily.

Alzheimers is a fight nobody ever wins.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
♥♥♥♥
 
PhoenixFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm in public for God's sake.
 
PhoenixFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Excelsior: Gyrfalcon: I don't care what you say, that's a hero right there.

Also the singer, he's pretty cool too.

/Not to diminish her battle or anything, but Sir Terry Pratchett's words on this are worth remembering as well:

[Fark user image image 850x400]


Fail
 
PhoenixFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: Excelsior: Not to diminish her battle or anything, but Sir Terry Pratchett's words on this are worth remembering as well:

[Fark user image image 850x400]

Cancer is a fight people can sometimes win, at least temporarily.

Alzheimers is a fight nobody ever wins.


Also fall
 
PhoenixFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ThePea: Babies & children fighting cancer they certainly never brought on themselves is what finally turned me into an atheist; Fark the idea of any loving, all-powerful deity - if they exist & let this happen they're not worth considering, much less trusting or worshiping.


Intrinsic pontine glioma is the specific one that's doing it for me.
 
