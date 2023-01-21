 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   The Phantom Pooper strikes Tukwila   (kiro7.com) divider line
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They were just visiting.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Klippoklondike [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It's just a late, poo-rly thought out secret santa gift
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hickory-smoked
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The Illinois Enema Bandit
Youtube sRqlQgOnQaA
 
migueldelascervezas
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
He's really more of a driftwood sculptor...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DrowningLessons
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Think I saw their work on Cap Hill, 15th just north of Denny, while I was on my morning walk
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The phantom sh*tter was a thing in the Navy back in the day.  See "Flight Of The Intruder".
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zerkalo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
How could you notice?
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Police nicknamed the suspect the "Phantom Pooper" after they left behind some DNA evidence in the sink.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Last time I got high, I told my wife that if I was made of poop, my name would be Turdburt.
 
