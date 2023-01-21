 Skip to content
(CNN)   Bubbles is expanding his empire   (cnn.com) divider line
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
What's the incidence of homelessness compared to previous years?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Dartmouth public workers spent two years corralling more than 100 Walmart carts scattered around town

That's an impressive amount of hardly working right there.
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Eh, Aldi sells them for a quarter if I ever need a nice one.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
You know you're not exactly a leader in a criminal underworld if you're really leading in the stolen shopping carts racket....

Also, at $73k, it sounds like it would be simpler to hire someone for about 30k whose job is only to round up shopping carts.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

North_Central_Positronics: Eh, Aldi sells them for a quarter if I ever need a nice one.


I came here to mention those, but pretty sure I've seen US Farkers getting pretty pissed off about the concept. They're pretty common in the UK, not just at Aldi.

Do y'all got the ones with a locking wheel that triggers when you try to cross a perimeter around the shop? Not quite sure how they work, guess it must be a solenoid in the wheel that triggers from some kind of induction when you try to push it over the line
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

iron de havilland: North_Central_Positronics: Eh, Aldi sells them for a quarter if I ever need a nice one.

I came here to mention those, but pretty sure I've seen US Farkers getting pretty pissed off about the concept. They're pretty common in the UK, not just at Aldi.

Do y'all got the ones with a locking wheel that triggers when you try to cross a perimeter around the shop? Not quite sure how they work, guess it must be a solenoid in the wheel that triggers from some kind of induction when you try to push it over the line


I've seen those that allegedly do that, I wasn't sure how they'd work (And didn't drag one out to the line to test out, either). It was at a target in Issaquah, WA, oddly enough.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

mistahtom: What's the incidence of homelessness compared to previous years?


I sympathize with the homeless, but they hold on to their carts, so they aren't the problem here. The problem people are people without cars or a means to get their groceries back to wherever they live, so they push the cart to where they need to go and then just leave it. Common courtesy would dictate they'd bring the cart back the next time they came to the store, but NOOOOOOO! This is why we can't have nice things.

Homeless people? Homeless people will protect a shopping cart like it's a house on wheels, because for most of them, it is.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Bootleg: iron de havilland: North_Central_Positronics: Eh, Aldi sells them for a quarter if I ever need a nice one.

I came here to mention those, but pretty sure I've seen US Farkers getting pretty pissed off about the concept. They're pretty common in the UK, not just at Aldi.

Do y'all got the ones with a locking wheel that triggers when you try to cross a perimeter around the shop? Not quite sure how they work, guess it must be a solenoid in the wheel that triggers from some kind of induction when you try to push it over the line

I've seen those that allegedly do that, I wasn't sure how they'd work (And didn't drag one out to the line to test out, either). It was at a target in Issaquah, WA, oddly enough.


They have signs in parking lots here that say that the wheel will lock if you cross a painted line.

Multiple times I've seen people wheel right past the line.

I compare it to signs in apartment complex parking lots that say "This Lot Patrolled" with a pic of a tow truck. No one is patrolling an apartment complex lot, and as far as I can tell, those shopping cart wheels never lock.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: Bootleg: iron de havilland: North_Central_Positronics: Eh, Aldi sells them for a quarter if I ever need a nice one.

I came here to mention those, but pretty sure I've seen US Farkers getting pretty pissed off about the concept. They're pretty common in the UK, not just at Aldi.

Do y'all got the ones with a locking wheel that triggers when you try to cross a perimeter around the shop? Not quite sure how they work, guess it must be a solenoid in the wheel that triggers from some kind of induction when you try to push it over the line

I've seen those that allegedly do that, I wasn't sure how they'd work (And didn't drag one out to the line to test out, either). It was at a target in Issaquah, WA, oddly enough.

They have signs in parking lots here that say that the wheel will lock if you cross a painted line.

Multiple times I've seen people wheel right past the line.

I compare it to signs in apartment complex parking lots that say "This Lot Patrolled" with a pic of a tow truck. No one is patrolling an apartment complex lot, and as far as I can tell, those shopping cart wheels never lock.


I've seen them lock up at the line, though. Whether the one you saw was just not working or it's the 'beware of watchdog' sign on the house with no dog thing you saw, some work, some don't. I knew drug dealers that had D.A.R.E. bumper stickers on their cars too!
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
tse4.mm.bing.netView Full Size

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


JFC, America, this is not a difficult concept.
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iron de havilland: North_Central_Positronics: Eh, Aldi sells them for a quarter if I ever need a nice one.

I came here to mention those, but pretty sure I've seen US Farkers getting pretty pissed off about the concept. They're pretty common in the UK, not just at Aldi.

Do y'all got the ones with a locking wheel that triggers when you try to cross a perimeter around the shop? Not quite sure how they work, guess it must be a solenoid in the wheel that triggers from some kind of induction when you try to push it over the line


I dunno, but I've had carts lock up on me within the marked boundaries before, and it's f*cking obnoxious. I do nothing wrong and you brick my shopping cart? F*ck off, businesses.
 
chapmangregio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stores should put a pickup phone number on carts, so people who pass an abandoned cart can call to let them know where their cart is.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shopping carts keep wandering away from their stores, draining taxpayers' coffers

That's a really weird way to phrase that, since I'm pretty sure my tax dollars don't buy the carts for the stores.

Also, this is just another symptom of poverty. You want people to stop stealing your carts? Pay them more, and give them money. Until you're willing to do that, you're not actually serious about solving this problem.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iron de havilland: North_Central_Positronics: Eh, Aldi sells them for a quarter if I ever need a nice one.

I came here to mention those, but pretty sure I've seen US Farkers getting pretty pissed off about the concept. They're pretty common in the UK, not just at Aldi.

Do y'all got the ones with a locking wheel that triggers when you try to cross a perimeter around the shop? Not quite sure how they work, guess it must be a solenoid in the wheel that triggers from some kind of induction when you try to push it over the line


>sigh< The Target in San Diego's Mission Valley Mall has those, but only at the door that leads into the main mall. Apparently the mall got tired of finding them all over the place. Now people roll them right up to the door and when the wheels lock they just leave the cart there creating a wall of cartage in front of the door.

/We can't have nice things.
//Not even at Targét.
///meh
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: [Fark user image 425x201]

JFC, America, this is not a difficult concept.


Local ALDI's have been doing it for decades.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Proving having homeless people isn't free. It would actually be cheaper to help humans who don't have homes.
 
gonegirl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People keep abandoning shopping carts in my building's parking lot. I assume it must be residents bringing their groceries home from somewhere, because we're not really that close to anywhere with shopping carts. It's a huge pain to navigate the parking lot. It also means that I don't always notice the homeless folks who set up camp there sometimes with their shopping carts o' stuff. Me and a guy sleeping behind the dumpster scared the shiat out of each other the other morning when I took my trash out.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The systematic problem is that most places are car-centric and support systems, including decent mass transit, is woefully inadequate.
However, this is America and we only treat the symptoms never the problem.
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: iron de havilland: North_Central_Positronics: Eh, Aldi sells them for a quarter if I ever need a nice one.

I came here to mention those, but pretty sure I've seen US Farkers getting pretty pissed off about the concept. They're pretty common in the UK, not just at Aldi.

Do y'all got the ones with a locking wheel that triggers when you try to cross a perimeter around the shop? Not quite sure how they work, guess it must be a solenoid in the wheel that triggers from some kind of induction when you try to push it over the line

I dunno, but I've had carts lock up on me within the marked boundaries before, and it's f*cking obnoxious. I do nothing wrong and you brick my shopping cart? F*ck off, businesses.


this
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Plus, the every person looking for the carts needs all the training and a manual. Don't want someone to return a Target cart to a WalMart. The mayhem would be tragic

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Markus5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My car cupholder always has a few Aldi quarters in it.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: Bootleg: iron de havilland: North_Central_Positronics: Eh, Aldi sells them for a quarter if I ever need a nice one.

I came here to mention those, but pretty sure I've seen US Farkers getting pretty pissed off about the concept. They're pretty common in the UK, not just at Aldi.

Do y'all got the ones with a locking wheel that triggers when you try to cross a perimeter around the shop? Not quite sure how they work, guess it must be a solenoid in the wheel that triggers from some kind of induction when you try to push it over the line

I've seen those that allegedly do that, I wasn't sure how they'd work (And didn't drag one out to the line to test out, either). It was at a target in Issaquah, WA, oddly enough.

They have signs in parking lots here that say that the wheel will lock if you cross a painted line.

Multiple times I've seen people wheel right past the line.

I compare it to signs in apartment complex parking lots that say "This Lot Patrolled" with a pic of a tow truck. No one is patrolling an apartment complex lot, and as far as I can tell, those shopping cart wheels never lock.


Krogers here has them, and they do lock up past the parking lot..  store employees have a hand held device to unlock the wheels ( one wheel per cart)... usually someone will push it a block or two away and flat-spot the wheel, then abandon it... and of course no punishment for stealing carts...
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: mistahtom: What's the incidence of homelessness compared to previous years?

I sympathize with the homeless, but they hold on to their carts, so they aren't the problem here. The problem people are people without cars or a means to get their groceries back to wherever they live, so they push the cart to where they need to go and then just leave it. Common courtesy would dictate they'd bring the cart back the next time they came to the store, but NOOOOOOO! This is why we can't have nice things.

Homeless people? Homeless people will protect a shopping cart like it's a house on wheels, because for most of them, it is.


They're probably the mass-transit/"everybody should live in the cities" fans on Fark who always act confused whenever I bring up trunk-loads of bulk goods and groceries.  It's easy to get by if they're just stealing shopping carts.
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: Shopping carts keep wandering away from their stores, draining taxpayers' coffers

That's a really weird way to phrase that, since I'm pretty sure my tax dollars don't buy the carts for the stores.

Also, this is just another symptom of poverty. You want people to stop stealing your carts? Pay them more, and give them money. Until you're willing to do that, you're not actually serious about solving this problem.


The taxpayer money comes from picking the carts out of the local streams, or the weeds along the street 3 miles from the store, and then having to dispose them properly or return them to the store.

I would go so far to say most of these rogue carts aren't about homelessness or poverty; they're about people pushing their groceries home and then abandoning the cart instead of returning it to the store next time.

I live in an apartment building adjacent to a grocery store, and within a mile of three more and a Target (plus other big-box retail that might have their own carts). There are carts from at least three different stores hanging about in the parking garage. It's not a poor area either.
 
LiberalConservative [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

North_Central_Positronics: Eh, Aldi sells them for a quarter if I ever need a nice one.


You Americans get everything cheaper. They're a $2 coin over here.
 
Knight without armor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Plus, the every person looking for the carts needs all the training and a manual. Don't want someone to return a Target cart to a WalMart. The mayhem would be tragic

[media-amazon.com image 364x500]


lol, it's real https://www.amazon.com/Stray-Shopping-Carts-Eastern-America/dp/0810955202
 
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: mistahtom: What's the incidence of homelessness compared to previous years?

I sympathize with the homeless, but they hold on to their carts, so they aren't the problem here. The problem people are people without cars or a means to get their groceries back to wherever they live, so they push the cart to where they need to go and then just leave it. Common courtesy would dictate they'd bring the cart back the next time they came to the store, but NOOOOOOO! This is why we can't have nice things.

Homeless people? Homeless people will protect a shopping cart like it's a house on wheels, because for most of them, it is.


My comment is in reference to year-over-year increase in homelessness and therefore there would be an increase cart theft from newly homeless.
 
jimmyjackfunk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Had the son not introduced me and the wife to this show, I wouldn't have gotten this reference.
As far as Aldis goes, when they opened up in our town, wife went in and they were passing out key fobs that hold a single quarter for getting their carts.  Compared to the other stores in town that don't seem to care where their carts end up, I prefer going to Aldis.
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My local store has those locking wheels but they activate if the cart goes out the door without going through the checkout line first.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wxboy: austerity101: Shopping carts keep wandering away from their stores, draining taxpayers' coffers

That's a really weird way to phrase that, since I'm pretty sure my tax dollars don't buy the carts for the stores.

Also, this is just another symptom of poverty. You want people to stop stealing your carts? Pay them more, and give them money. Until you're willing to do that, you're not actually serious about solving this problem.

The taxpayer money comes from picking the carts out of the local streams, or the weeds along the street 3 miles from the store, and then having to dispose them properly or return them to the store.


Hence why I said it was a weird way of phrasing that, not that they were wrong.

I would go so far to say most of these rogue carts aren't about homelessness or poverty; they're about people pushing their groceries home and then abandoning the cart instead of returning it to the store next time.

You should read your sentence again, because you're basically saying it's not about poverty, yet explaining a situation that exclusively applies to poor people. It isn't comfortable suburbanites walking these things home, after all.

I live in an apartment building adjacent to a grocery store, and within a mile of three more and a Target (plus other big-box retail that might have their own carts). There are carts from at least three different stores hanging about in the parking garage. It's not a poor area either.

Oh, well I'm that case, I guess your anecdote matters more. Since you know how much money your neighbors make.
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mistahtom: My comment is in reference to year-over-year increase in homelessness and therefore there would be an increase cart theft from newly homeless.


Yes, but the article was about abandoned shopping carts.

I know, I know, it's Fark, why read the article.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:
"...retailers lose an estimated tens of millions of dollars every year replacing lost and damaged carts, say shopping cart experts."

I had no idea that was a thing.  Is there a degree or some sort of certification program to verify the level of shopping cart expertise?
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: The systematic problem is that most places are car-centric and support systems, including decent mass transit, is woefully inadequate.
However, this is America and we only treat the symptoms never the problem.


Well, I'm not carrying five sacks of groceries, a gallon of milk and a jug of laundry detergent on the bus.
 
Brokenseas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB:

Back in the mid-'90s Muchmusic put a pop-rock band called Sandbox on high rotation with their song Curious:

Sandbox - Curious - 1995
Youtube cL0WeNtsS_4


I saw them play in a small club here in Calgary.  I was right in front of the stage where their guitarist was playing -- really good guitarist but kind of a strange-looking fellow.  That struck me and made the show memorable even years later.  They ended up releasing two really good albums.

Years and years later, the Trailer Park Boys hiat it big, they had their hilarious episode where they kidnapped Alex Lifeson, and I ended up reading about the cast.

Bubbles was the guitarist!  He got his start in show-business playing guitar for Sandbox!
 
olorin604
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: [Fark user image image 425x201]

JFC, America, this is not a difficult concept.


The Karen brigade would not stand for it and would screech about how it is vilolating their third amendment rights
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This is just some shiatstory that Lahey cocked up. Who wants some peperronies?
 
Lumber Jack Off
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: You know you're not exactly a leader in a criminal underworld if you're really leading in the stolen shopping carts racket....

Also, at $73k, it sounds like it would be simpler to hire someone for about 30k whose job is only to round up shopping carts.


I once lived in what one might call a bedroom community in Florida where there was a large amount of small cinderblock homes and not much else (95k people with the last bastion of affordable homes and barely any storefronts). Anyways the two grocery stores were a Publix and Walmart and seeing as how mass transportation was also non existent people without cars would regularly just take the carts home with them and then maybe bring them back with them next time they went to the store. It wasn't uncommon to see a truck towing a flatbed trailer driving around full of shopping carts that were collected around the community. They apparently had some kind of deal with those two stores as I did see them offloading carts at the publix once so they weren't just scrapping them. I know, csb.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Lsherm: mistahtom: What's the incidence of homelessness compared to previous years?

I sympathize with the homeless, but they hold on to their carts, so they aren't the problem here. The problem people are people without cars or a means to get their groceries back to wherever they live, so they push the cart to where they need to go and then just leave it. Common courtesy would dictate they'd bring the cart back the next time they came to the store, but NOOOOOOO! This is why we can't have nice things.

Homeless people? Homeless people will protect a shopping cart like it's a house on wheels, because for most of them, it is.

They're probably the mass-transit/"everybody should live in the cities" fans on Fark who always act confused whenever I bring up trunk-loads of bulk goods and groceries.  It's easy to get by if they're just stealing shopping carts.


When I was relying on mass-transit, I was seriously considering ordering one of these to help out with hauling groceries:
i5.walmartimages.comView Full Size

Instead I just lugged the bags to the apartment.

/Benefits of living in the city: There was a grocery store ~2 blocks away from my apartment, one ~3 away, one ~4 away. All in different directions.
//At least one had a bus stop at it
///Pretty sure I could have hauled a shopping-cart's worth of groceries home via bus if I needed to.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The wheel lock things work much like the wireless electric training fences for dogs.   There is a wire buried around the parking lot and there is a battery operated circuit in the wheel housing.

Around here the large chains tend to join an industry group that runs a hotline with a monthly draw for people to report lost carts.  That hotline has become an app and they give away $1,000 over a few cities per month so it isn't costing much.
 
scumm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
i find 2-3 a year on my block, even reported them to the store.  they never get picked up. i just report them to a guy i know who finds them handy at his job, voila, gone.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
There was a period of several months about a year ago where my local grocery store had almost no carts. They'd all been stolen. I had to carry around all the stuff I wanted to buy, which limited my one time purchasing power.
 
wxboy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

austerity101: wxboy: austerity101: Shopping carts keep wandering away from their stores, draining taxpayers' coffers

That's a really weird way to phrase that, since I'm pretty sure my tax dollars don't buy the carts for the stores.

Also, this is just another symptom of poverty. You want people to stop stealing your carts? Pay them more, and give them money. Until you're willing to do that, you're not actually serious about solving this problem.

The taxpayer money comes from picking the carts out of the local streams, or the weeds along the street 3 miles from the store, and then having to dispose them properly or return them to the store.

Hence why I said it was a weird way of phrasing that, not that they were wrong.

I would go so far to say most of these rogue carts aren't about homelessness or poverty; they're about people pushing their groceries home and then abandoning the cart instead of returning it to the store next time.

You should read your sentence again, because you're basically saying it's not about poverty, yet explaining a situation that exclusively applies to poor people. It isn't comfortable suburbanites walking these things home, after all.

I live in an apartment building adjacent to a grocery store, and within a mile of three more and a Target (plus other big-box retail that might have their own carts). There are carts from at least three different stores hanging about in the parking garage. It's not a poor area either.

Oh, well I'm that case, I guess your anecdote matters more. Since you know how much money your neighbors make.


Or, you know, people who don't see the sense in driving when the trip is less than a mile. Like the adjacent grocery store I mentioned, there's at least one cart that's hanging out next to the elevators in my apartment building. That's not people who are too poor to drive while living in a $2000/month building; it's people using the cart to carry groceries from their car in the underground garage to their apartments instead of buying their own solution or making multiple trips. We've gotten more than one email from the office about the store complaining about it, but nothing has changed.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

LiberalConservative: North_Central_Positronics: Eh, Aldi sells them for a quarter if I ever need a nice one.

You Americans get everything cheaper. They're a $2 coin over here.


come on over and buy a lawn mower, automobile, jewelry and so much more. the USA market has the highest prices in the world. especially for imported goods.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
One of the most impressive things I've seen recently was a contractor retrieving shopping carts wheel a stray cart up to the back of his stake bed truck...

... and then Ollie the thing right up onto the bed in one smooth motion.

I wanted to applaud.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The Cart Boy (1995) short film
 
Larva Lump
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Joe Smith's back?

Camper Van Beethoven - The History of Utah
Youtube aMqu28D41Xk
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.