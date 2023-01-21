 Skip to content
(Upper Michigan's Source)   School cafeteria worker arrested after allegedly selling homemade goods   (uppermichiganssource.com) divider line
15
607 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Jan 2023 at 5:48 PM (56 minutes ago)



15 Comments
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


School officials became suspicious after receiving complaints from parents who said their children would spend hours in their rooms listening to Pink Floyd after school.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Greatest cafeteria worker EVER!

/I wonder if she's single...
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The article didn't say she sold them to kids, so I'm not assuming she did. Unless I missed something.

But she is dressed in cafeteria work clothes, so that's the implication.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: The article didn't say she sold them to kids, so I'm not assuming she did. Unless I missed something.

But she is dressed in cafeteria work clothes, so that's the implication.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
very little meat in the gym mats, gotta do something
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"I want to commend this student who saw something and used the app to bring this threat to the attention of our school officials and law enforcement," said Tangipahoa Parish School Superintendent Melissa Stilley.


Simpsons - For the sake of Privacy Let's call her Lisa S
Youtube YJ_nBpqDcqA


no one likes a narc
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Doobies and grinders
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I wonder how they found out. High school kids are usual so good a keeping secrets.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The only scenario I would waste marijuana would be if we got a non-medical grow provision.

And I slay at gardening. The broccoli trees out front should have told you.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Adam Sandler: Lunch Lady Land - SNL
Youtube VY14zcUM9SI
 
Klippoklondike [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Lunch Lady Banned
 
benelane [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Her parents were originally going to go with Tyimperiala, but they figured Tymetrica had a more worldly feel.
 
HairBolus [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: The article didn't say she sold them to kids, so I'm not assuming she did. Unless I missed something.


This article says
https://www.wafb.com/2023/01/21/cafeteria-worker-arrested-distribution-baked-goods-laced-with-marijuana-officials-said/
Tymetrica Cohns, 45, of Kentwood, La., is charged with Distribution of CBS one, and Distribution of CBS one in a drug free zone.

where I assume the drug free zone is around a school but it doesn't necessarily involve selling to kids. If she had that is probably an additional crime that she would have been charged with.

That journalism may not be very good because it says "Distribution of CBS" -?  boolteg episodes of "Murder She Wrote"?

I think they meant CDS = "controlled dangerous substances"
 
knbwhite
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

HairBolus: Wine Sipping Elitist: The article didn't say she sold them to kids, so I'm not assuming she did. Unless I missed something.

This article says
https://www.wafb.com/2023/01/21/cafeteria-worker-arrested-distribution-baked-goods-laced-with-marijuana-officials-said/
Tymetrica Cohns, 45, of Kentwood, La., is charged with Distribution of CBS one, and Distribution of CBS one in a drug free zone.

where I assume the drug free zone is around a school but it doesn't necessarily involve selling to kids. If she had that is probably an additional crime that she would have been charged with.

That journalism may not be very good because it says "Distribution of CBS" -?  boolteg episodes of "Murder She Wrote"?

I think they meant CDS = "controlled dangerous substances"


Now I'm curious about that FARK handle you have there.
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

