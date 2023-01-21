 Skip to content
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Circle back ? Bring on the eggs.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
30-50 of them are in my backyard as we speak!
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think we can deal with them the old-fashioned way: a few gallons of barbecue sauce, some salt, lime juice, crushed red pepper, cumin, and Tabasco over a nice hot fire.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oblig:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oblig:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
monkeyinapinata
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

As long as it is bilingual.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baronbloodbath: I think we can deal with them the old-fashioned way: a few gallons of barbecue sauce, some salt, lime juice, crushed red pepper, cumin, and Tabasco over a nice hot fire.


It's dangerous to go alone, take this:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SumoJeb [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those things are tough to hunt. Some big bounties on those pigs in some areas of the prairies.
I'd love to fill the freezer with wild pork
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ham slices.  They're ham slices.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: Ham slices.  They're ham slices.


Yep. "Canadian Bacon" is neither Canadian nor bacon. It's american ham. Two lies for the price of one.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Canadian Super Pig was the name of my Nickleback cover band.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
LEGIT QUESTION FOR RURAL CANADIANS:
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Solution:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alienated
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: I think we can deal with them the old-fashioned way: a few gallons of barbecue sauce, some salt, lime juice, crushed red pepper, cumin, and Tabasco over a nice hot fire.


Using bbq sauce on wild boar / hogs should be a crime against Humanity.
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: 30-50 of them are in my backyard as we speak!


Pics or it isn't happening!
 
johnphantom
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I won't respect Canadians until they accept it is "Canadian bacon". Argue with the International House of Pancakes, I'll believe them before any Canadian citizen.
 
dywed88
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

casey17: Kalyco Jack: 30-50 of them are in my backyard as we speak!

Pics or it isn't happening!


See them all?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Subbie's Mom something something...
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: baronbloodbath: I think we can deal with them the old-fashioned way: a few gallons of barbecue sauce, some salt, lime juice, crushed red pepper, cumin, and Tabasco over a nice hot fire.

It's dangerous to go alone, take this:

[Fark user image 425x425]


If you're being invaded you should probably strive for this:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

dywed88: casey17: Kalyco Jack: 30-50 of them are in my backyard as we speak!

Pics or it isn't happening!

See them all?
[Fark user image 850x698]


Worst. Blotter. Paper Design. EVER.
 
ongbok
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Pork chops!
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If they stay out of the garbage, bring 'em on. I love pork.

I've been meaning to stock up, too. I have my AR-15 ready, and room for at least 30-50 of them.
 
ongbok
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Stands With A Tiny Fist: foo monkey: Ham slices.  They're ham slices.

Yep. "Canadian Bacon" is neither Canadian nor bacon. It's american ham. Two lies for the price of one.


Fark user imageView Full Size


The George Santos of meats. In fact, George Santos came up with the idea of Canadian Bacon
 
