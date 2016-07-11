 Skip to content
(WWLP)   "The checkpoint will be operated during varied hours and the selection of cars will not be random." Suggesting that all cars will not be pulled over AND you WILL be profiled. What part of the constitution is being violated here   (wwlp.com) divider line
57
•       •       •

57 Comments     (+0 »)
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's poorly written, but I think what they mean is EVERY car will be checked if you're on the checkpoint route. That's how most DUI checkpoints work.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Am I being detained?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somacandra: Am I being detained?


I'm not driving, I'm travelling. I don't have to follow their rules, also they had better not violate my rights.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
no part of the constitution is being violated, Subbs.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This whole concept is absurd because when it got challenged, the courts were all like, "If you stop one car without probable cause, it's illegal, but if you stop ALL the cars, that's totally fine," as long as you announce it in advance.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd guess that not random means for cause
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, uh, I'd like a little more information over the non-randomness of these searches, because holy hell does that sound unconstitutional when phrased that way.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: This whole concept is absurd because when it got challenged, the courts were all like, "If you stop one car without probable cause, it's illegal, but if you stop ALL the cars, that's totally fine," as long as you announce it in advance.


As long as everyone gives up their rights, then it's totally fair!
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But but but mah constitutional rights, I think it's the 3rd one...

Ma'am put the Prosecco bottle down, turn off the ignition, and step out of the car.  Where were you on January 6th
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somacandra: Am I being detained?


Ma'am stop resisting. Ma'am step out of the car.
 
caguru
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: The Dog Ate My Homework: This whole concept is absurd because when it got challenged, the courts were all like, "If you stop one car without probable cause, it's illegal, but if you stop ALL the cars, that's totally fine," as long as you announce it in advance.

As long as everyone gives up their rights, then it's totally fair!


As opposed to people giving their right to be alive because you want to protect drunk drivers. Good job mate!
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Generally a check point stops all traffic so it's not random, it's every vehicle traveling down that particular sidewalk.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: It's poorly written, but I think what they mean is EVERY car will be checked if you're on the checkpoint route. That's how most DUI checkpoints work.


This makes sense, that's how they happen here. Cone off the road, and have every driver speak into the "mic" through their window.

Although we don't get prior announcements, they're just magically there one day which is a better system. A prior announcement seems like it would only catch the stupidest of people, and none of the "smart" drink drivers.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

caguru: austerity101: The Dog Ate My Homework: This whole concept is absurd because when it got challenged, the courts were all like, "If you stop one car without probable cause, it's illegal, but if you stop ALL the cars, that's totally fine," as long as you announce it in advance.

As long as everyone gives up their rights, then it's totally fair!

As opposed to people giving their right to be alive because you want to protect drunk drivers. Good job mate!


Careful with that strawman--it's an antique.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We gave up our rights for the illusion of $afety.  MADD and the cops can go fark themselves.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: But but but mah constitutional rights, I think it's the 3rd one...

Ma'am put the Prosecco bottle down, turn off the ignition, and step out of the car.  Where were you on January 6th


If she's quartering army personnel in her trunk with her permission, then everything is in order and she ought to be allowed to keep driving.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: We gave up our rights for the illusion of $afety.  MADD and the cops can go fark themselves.


I dunno, RIDE stops seem like a good use of policing, to me. We know that lots of people drive under the influence of stuff. We know they have shiatty reflexes. We know they get into a lot of accidents.

The public interest is not just drunks scrunching their own cars around a tree. It's also in the insurance rates that everybody pays for. It's in the expensive road designs everybody pays for, because of the accident rate on whatever corner, or whatever intersection. It's also the businesses that exist expressly ot drive people home, like taxis, ubers, lyfts, Girl Scouts, transporter chiefs, losing their business to idiot drivers, and bars that give free drinks to Designated Drivers losing money only to be backstabbed by their customers.

Like...it's hard to see how, with all this infrastructure in place to stop DUIs, it is somehow the police and MADD who are going too far.
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: It's poorly written, but I think what they mean is EVERY car will be checked if you're on the checkpoint route. That's how most DUI checkpoints work.


Or they might stop every 10th car. That is not random, if that's what they defined ahead of time, whether you know it or not. Your being the 10th car is random for you, but not for their math.
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SecondaryControl: I'd guess that not random means for cause


Exactly, only pull over cars that are speeding, swerving, operating without lights, driving extremely slowly........

as compared to interviewing the driver of every fifth car.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Jeebus Saves: We gave up our rights for the illusion of $afety.  MADD and the cops can go fark themselves.

I dunno, RIDE stops seem like a good use of policing, to me. We know that lots of people drive under the influence of stuff. We know they have shiatty reflexes. We know they get into a lot of accidents.

The public interest is not just drunks scrunching their own cars around a tree. It's also in the insurance rates that everybody pays for. It's in the expensive road designs everybody pays for, because of the accident rate on whatever corner, or whatever intersection. It's also the businesses that exist expressly ot drive people home, like taxis, ubers, lyfts, Girl Scouts, transporter chiefs, losing their business to idiot drivers, and bars that give free drinks to Designated Drivers losing money only to be backstabbed by their customers.

Like...it's hard to see how, with all this infrastructure in place to stop DUIs, it is somehow the police and MADD who are going too far.


Once you decide that the act of being on the road is enough to stop someone just to make sure they're not breaking the law, you've gone too far.

Results of my towns last DUI crackdown...

213 seat belt tickets
16 speeding tickets
4 suspended/revoked/no driver's license arrests
41 miscellaneous traffic violations
 
tekmo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Warrantless, suspicionless stops and searches are explicitly unconstitutional.

I can read. That's what it says.

The fact that SCOTUS evidently cannot read is no excuse for their inventing novel ways to allow cops break the law.

Fark the lot of 'em.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

dyhchong: This makes sense, that's how they happen here. Cone off the road, and have every driver speak into the "mic" through their window.

Although we don't get prior announcements, they're just magically there one day which is a better system. A prior announcement seems like it would only catch the stupidest of people, and none of the "smart" drink drivers.


From my high school civics class a lifetime ago, they have to make a prior announcement.  Back then they did it with a back page add in the newspaper, now they probably make an announcement on Twitter... and really, who follows their local police departments twitter feed?

If they don't make an announcement it violates the 4th amendment according to a supreme court ruling if I'm remembering correctly.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Fancy_Bear: only pull over cars that are speeding, swerving, operating without lights, driving extremely slowly........


So, most of them.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
This is a clear violation of my 21st Amendment rights.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: Lsherm: It's poorly written, but I think what they mean is EVERY car will be checked if you're on the checkpoint route. That's how most DUI checkpoints work.

Or they might stop every 10th car. That is not random, if that's what they defined ahead of time, whether you know it or not. Your being the 10th car is random for you, but not for their math.


I guess it could be either/or. I've been through a few, though, and they always checked every car. I suppose if they were stupid enough to set one up on a really busy thoroughfare they might need to thin out the checks a bit.
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: Lsherm: It's poorly written, but I think what they mean is EVERY car will be checked if you're on the checkpoint route. That's how most DUI checkpoints work.

Or they might stop every 10th car. That is not random, if that's what they defined ahead of time, whether you know it or not. Your being the 10th car is random for you, but not for their math.


They might stop the next car for which an officer is available. So they let the traffic flow while they're processing stopped cars, and when an officer is done then the next car which arrives will get stopped. Nobody is choosing a car at random, as they're stopping every car which they are able to process.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

caguru: As opposed to people giving their right to be alive because you want to protect drunk drivers. Good job mate!


I'm not advocating for drunk driving.  I take an Uber when I even go to a bar that isn't walking distance from my house.

But still, what you're saying is basically "If you've done nothing wrong what do you have to fear citizen?".
 
CruiserTwelve
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Lsherm: It's poorly written, but I think what they mean is EVERY car will be checked if you're on the checkpoint route. That's how most DUI checkpoints work.


Here's the actual news release:  It will be operated during varied hours, the selection of vehicles will not be arbitrary, safety will be assured, and any inconveniences to motorists will be minimized with advance notice to reduce fear and anxiety.

They used the word "arbitrary," meaning the selection will be based on a system, not on the whims of the personnel involved. A completely different meaning than the article implies by changing one word.
 
Dryad
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

SecondaryControl: I'd guess that not random means for cause


Using past data, one could more accurately conclude that not random means not white
 
Dryad
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: WelldeadLink: Lsherm: It's poorly written, but I think what they mean is EVERY car will be checked if you're on the checkpoint route. That's how most DUI checkpoints work.

Or they might stop every 10th car. That is not random, if that's what they defined ahead of time, whether you know it or not. Your being the 10th car is random for you, but not for their math.

They might stop the next car for which an officer is available. So they let the traffic flow while they're processing stopped cars, and when an officer is done then the next car which arrives will get stopped. Nobody is choosing a car at random, as they're stopping every car which they are able to process.


TSA used to say they did the same thing.
But travelers noticed that with beard, 'random' happened 2/3 of the time for middle aged males. Clean shaven, it happened never.
They eventually changed that to something less blatant, but only because people noticed.
SAYING they have a non-arbitrary metric they apply does not mean anyone can ever verify it. Like drug sniffing dogs, its simply just gives them cover for profiling.
 
Mongo No.5
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

austerity101: Yeah, uh, I'd like a little more information over the non-randomness of these searches, because holy hell does that sound unconstitutional when phrased that way.


I means that if you're violating a petty thing*, they'll pull you over for an instant breath test.  Snow on your car, pulled over.  a little dirt on your license plate, pulled over.

*must be non-white to qualify
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: WelldeadLink: Lsherm: It's poorly written, but I think what they mean is EVERY car will be checked if you're on the checkpoint route. That's how most DUI checkpoints work.

Or they might stop every 10th car. That is not random, if that's what they defined ahead of time, whether you know it or not. Your being the 10th car is random for you, but not for their math.

They might stop the next car for which an officer is available. So they let the traffic flow while they're processing stopped cars, and when an officer is done then the next car which arrives will get stopped. Nobody is choosing a car at random, as they're stopping every car which they are able to process.


Until they specify their method, we have no reason to trust them that they're not profiling anyone. We have many, many reasons not to, in fact.

/abolish the police.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"State police insure the purpose of sobriety checkpoints is to further educate drivers and raise the public's awareness for finding and removing drivers who operate under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs."

It will also educate drivers and raise the public's awareness that cops can do whatever they feel like to f*ck with you, and if you question it they'll f*ck with you twice as hard out of retribution.
 
Dryad
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: They used the word "arbitrary," meaning the selection will be based on a system, not on the whims of the personnel involved. A completely different meaning than the article implies by changing one word.


All it really means is that the cops need to create some level of plausible deniability so they can keep using the whims of personnel.
Doesn't mean anything substantial has actually changed.
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: Lsherm: It's poorly written, but I think what they mean is EVERY car will be checked if you're on the checkpoint route. That's how most DUI checkpoints work.

Here's the actual news release:  It will be operated during varied hours, the selection of vehicles will not be arbitrary, safety will be assured, and any inconveniences to motorists will be minimized with advance notice to reduce fear and anxiety.

They used the word "arbitrary," meaning the selection will be based on a system, not on the whims of the personnel involved. A completely different meaning than the article implies by changing one word.


Well I've watched and listened to the video up top and the news lady says they will be random. So we have journalism with alternative facts.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Somacandra: Am I being detained?

I'm not driving, I'm travelling. I don't have to follow their rules, also they had better not violate my rights.


*Breaking glass sound*
*Loud protestations*
*Taser sound*
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Lsherm: It's poorly written, but I think what they mean is EVERY car will be checked if you're on the checkpoint route. That's how most DUI checkpoints work.


Even "every 3rd/10th/whateverth car" makes it "not random"
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It's really farking simple.

This whole checkpoint is a non-issue if you don't consume any alcohol before getting behind the wheel.

I get the sense there are a lot of 'I only had one, I'm fine' drivers making snide comments.
 
Mongo No.5
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Excelsior: Lsherm: It's poorly written, but I think what they mean is EVERY car will be checked if you're on the checkpoint route. That's how most DUI checkpoints work.

Even "every 3rd/10th/whateverth car" makes it "not random"


I mean with a large enough sample size you can get close to localized randomness.  finite randomness is tough to do
 
TheYeti
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

DeathByGeekSquad: It's really farking simple.

This whole checkpoint is a non-issue if you don't consume any alcohol before getting behind the wheel.

I get the sense there are a lot of 'I only had one, I'm fine' drivers making snide comments.


Wait, I don't have to stop and be questioned by the police at a paramilitary checkpoint if I haven't been drinking?  I'll be sure to let them know the next time i see one when they ask for my papers.
 
kindms
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

DeathByGeekSquad: It's really farking simple.

This whole checkpoint is a non-issue if you don't consume any alcohol before getting behind the wheel.

I get the sense there are a lot of 'I only had one, I'm fine' drivers making snide comments.


actually you are forcing people to have to interact with the state for no other reason other than a fishing expedition

its an issue i dont want to have to deal with the police for any reason. i do that by not breaking laws. now you are forcing me to not only wait for them so i can be on my way, i am now potentially subject to an investigation on the whims of a police officer if im not being subservient enough when interacting with them

on top of the fact that you are treating everyone as guilty and stopping people not for breaking the law but for being on road X. im well aware that the courts say this is totally fine because reasons but they also say women dont get autonomy over their bodies so...
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: Lsherm: It's poorly written, but I think what they mean is EVERY car will be checked if you're on the checkpoint route. That's how most DUI checkpoints work.

Here's the actual news release:  It will be operated during varied hours, the selection of vehicles will not be arbitrary, safety will be assured, and any inconveniences to motorists will be minimized with advance notice to reduce fear and anxiety.

They used the word "arbitrary," meaning the selection will be based on a system, not on the whims of the personnel involved. A completely different meaning than the article implies by changing one word.


Fair enough. I'm not sure "arbitrary" is a better word choice, as it can lead to exchanges like this:

"Did you stop cars in an arbitrary manner?"
"Oh, absolutely not. We only stopped the ones with black drivers."
 
chitownmike
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

austerity101: The Dog Ate My Homework: This whole concept is absurd because when it got challenged, the courts were all like, "If you stop one car without probable cause, it's illegal, but if you stop ALL the cars, that's totally fine," as long as you announce it in advance.

As long as everyone gives up their rights, then it's totally fair!


YOU DO NOT HAVE A RIGHT TO DRIVE A CAR!
 
Dryad
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Excelsior: Lsherm: It's poorly written, but I think what they mean is EVERY car will be checked if you're on the checkpoint route. That's how most DUI checkpoints work.

Even "every 3rd/10th/whateverth car" makes it "not random"



if every 10th car contains a brown person, that also makes it "not random"
 
ansius
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: Lsherm: It's poorly written, but I think what they mean is EVERY car will be checked if you're on the checkpoint route. That's how most DUI checkpoints work.

Here's the actual news release:  It will be operated during varied hours, the selection of vehicles will not be arbitrary, safety will be assured, and any inconveniences to motorists will be minimized with advance notice to reduce fear and anxiety.

They used the word "arbitrary," meaning the selection will be based on a system, not on the whims of the personnel involved. A completely different meaning than the article implies by changing one word.


And when the article uses the word insure rather than ensure ("State police insure the purpose of sobriety checkpoints is to further educate drivers and raise the public's awareness for finding and removing drivers who operate under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.") you can be pretty sure that their editor (if there is one) isn't worried about whether their choice of words is meant to clarify the precise constitutionality of the sobriety checks.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

DeathByGeekSquad: It's really farking simple.

This whole checkpoint is a non-issue if you don't consume any alcohol before getting behind the wheel.

I get the sense there are a lot of 'I only had one, I'm fine' drivers making snide comments.


And there it is...
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Kyle Butler: CruiserTwelve: Lsherm: It's poorly written, but I think what they mean is EVERY car will be checked if you're on the checkpoint route. That's how most DUI checkpoints work.

Here's the actual news release:  It will be operated during varied hours, the selection of vehicles will not be arbitrary, safety will be assured, and any inconveniences to motorists will be minimized with advance notice to reduce fear and anxiety.

They used the word "arbitrary," meaning the selection will be based on a system, not on the whims of the personnel involved. A completely different meaning than the article implies by changing one word.

Well I've watched and listened to the video up top and the news lady says they will be random. So we have journalism with alternative facts.


The important thing is to trust the cops. They'd never lie to us.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: This whole concept is absurd because when it got challenged, the courts were all like, "If you stop one car without probable cause, it's illegal, but if you stop ALL the cars, that's totally fine," as long as you announce it in advance.


The government has the right to override personal rights in all sorts of situations if it's in the public's interest.  The courts decided that the interest of getting drunk drivers off the road was more important than the right of people to be checked for sobriety.

Now, that said, I'd say you could make a strong argument that checkpoints should be limited in scope as much as possible.  See if the person is drunk, you arrest them.  It shouldn't extend to warrant checks or any other sort of search.
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

kindms: DeathByGeekSquad: It's really farking simple.

This whole checkpoint is a non-issue if you don't consume any alcohol before getting behind the wheel.

I get the sense there are a lot of 'I only had one, I'm fine' drivers making snide comments.

actually you are forcing people to have to interact with the state for no other reason other than a fishing expedition

its an issue i dont want to have to deal with the police for any reason. i do that by not breaking laws. now you are forcing me to not only wait for them so i can be on my way, i am now potentially subject to an investigation on the whims of a police officer if im not being subservient enough when interacting with them

on top of the fact that you are treating everyone as guilty and stopping people not for breaking the law but for being on road X. im well aware that the courts say this is totally fine because reasons but they also say women dont get autonomy over their bodies so...


View it as a regulatory procedure for your ability to purchase and consume alcohol.  Gun owners follow a large number of regulations and procedures due to the actions of a small number firearm carriers.

Alcohol is a leading factor in tens of thousands of preventable deaths each year, in addition to a catalyst for violent crime (assault, abuse, etc).  A simple delay on your commute home sure seems like a small price to pay for the health of society, don't you agree?
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I like to always be sober while in public because a small percentage of pigs can smell that I'm Jewish and they generally treat me like I'm not White.
 
