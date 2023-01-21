 Skip to content
(ABC7 Los Angeles)   Ain't Nothin' Gonna Happen ¯\_(ツ)_/¯   (abc7.com) divider line
30
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
FTFA: "Local law enforcement believe they have identified the man, but an arrest has not been made yet."

Why the hell not? There's more than enough video evidence and people he's assaulted. He could at least be brought in for questioning.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

casey17: FTFA: "Local law enforcement believe they have identified the man, but an arrest has not been made yet."

Why the hell not? There's more than enough video evidence and people he's assaulted. He could at least be brought in for questioning.


Must be a cop.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

casey17: FTFA: "Local law enforcement believe they have identified the man, but an arrest has not been made yet."

Why the hell not? There's more than enough video evidence and people he's assaulted. He could at least be brought in for questioning.


No idea if it's actually the issue here, I'm just pointing out that there can be a large difference between knowing who a person is, and where a person is.
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: casey17: FTFA: "Local law enforcement believe they have identified the man, but an arrest has not been made yet."

Why the hell not? There's more than enough video evidence and people he's assaulted. He could at least be brought in for questioning.

No idea if it's actually the issue here, I'm just pointing out that there can be a large difference between knowing who a person is, and where a person is.


Yeah, but in the last thread it seems like I remember folks saying that Tesla had some way of tracking where his car had been. And if cops have a name, I'm sure they should be able to come up with an address or find out if someone with that name purchased a Tesla from one of the local dealerships that matches the description of the vehicle involved.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: casey17: FTFA: "Local law enforcement believe they have identified the man, but an arrest has not been made yet."

Why the hell not? There's more than enough video evidence and people he's assaulted. He could at least be brought in for questioning.

Must be a cop.


Angry Tesla Cop in the Closet is my Smiths coverband name
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

casey17: Noticeably F.A.T.: casey17: FTFA: "Local law enforcement believe they have identified the man, but an arrest has not been made yet."

Why the hell not? There's more than enough video evidence and people he's assaulted. He could at least be brought in for questioning.

No idea if it's actually the issue here, I'm just pointing out that there can be a large difference between knowing who a person is, and where a person is.

Yeah, but in the last thread it seems like I remember folks saying that Tesla had some way of tracking where his car had been. And if cops have a name, I'm sure they should be able to come up with an address or find out if someone with that name purchased a Tesla from one of the local dealerships that matches the description of the vehicle involved.


That doesn't mean he's at home.  If he has any level of low cunning at all, he's not going to be sitting on his own couch in his tighty-whities eating cheerios directly out of the box.  And considering he's covering his face, he isn't a complete mush-brain.  Knowing his name and even his home address doesn't help if he's staying at some random motel - or a friend's house with the car in a garage.

There is little to indicate the LAPD are slow-playing this for the lulz.  They hate it when someone beats the tar out of random people - that's their schtick and they do not condone freelancers.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Knives Out: Glass Farker
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

phalamir: casey17: Noticeably F.A.T.: casey17: FTFA: "Local law enforcement believe they have identified the man, but an arrest has not been made yet."

Why the hell not? There's more than enough video evidence and people he's assaulted. He could at least be brought in for questioning.

No idea if it's actually the issue here, I'm just pointing out that there can be a large difference between knowing who a person is, and where a person is.

Yeah, but in the last thread it seems like I remember folks saying that Tesla had some way of tracking where his car had been. And if cops have a name, I'm sure they should be able to come up with an address or find out if someone with that name purchased a Tesla from one of the local dealerships that matches the description of the vehicle involved.

That doesn't mean he's at home.  If he has any level of low cunning at all, he's not going to be sitting on his own couch in his tighty-whities eating cheerios directly out of the box.  And considering he's covering his face, he isn't a complete mush-brain.  Knowing his name and even his home address doesn't help if he's staying at some random motel - or a friend's house with the car in a garage.

There is little to indicate the LAPD are slow-playing this for the lulz.  They hate it when someone beats the tar out of random people - that's their schtick and they do not condone freelancers.


He's not covering his eyes or his haircut. He's not wearing bulky clothing to hide his form. And if the cops have his name, they can probably trace him to more than a few people and possibly his cell phone.

This guy isn't smart or he wouldn't have done any of this (especially in broad daylight) to begin with. I'm willing to bet he's got pics / videos on his Instas. He strikes me as having an Andrew Tate IQ level.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

west.la.lawyer: [Fark user image 850x516]

Knives Out: Glass Farker


some pretty scary pic matching websites out there right now - there is no reason why they should not be closing in on this guy - here are three pics - the first from TFA, the second from one face match site and a third from another - the third linked to a website called uptowndate (gah).  NOW, the nose appears to get bigger and shoulders smaller, so who the fark knows - but it seems with more than 3 to 5 minutes of farking around, people should be at this guy's work waiting for him by now

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

casey17: phalamir: casey17: Noticeably F.A.T.: casey17: FTFA: "Local law enforcement believe they have identified the man, but an arrest has not been made yet."

Why the hell not? There's more than enough video evidence and people he's assaulted. He could at least be brought in for questioning.

No idea if it's actually the issue here, I'm just pointing out that there can be a large difference between knowing who a person is, and where a person is.

Yeah, but in the last thread it seems like I remember folks saying that Tesla had some way of tracking where his car had been. And if cops have a name, I'm sure they should be able to come up with an address or find out if someone with that name purchased a Tesla from one of the local dealerships that matches the description of the vehicle involved.

That doesn't mean he's at home.  If he has any level of low cunning at all, he's not going to be sitting on his own couch in his tighty-whities eating cheerios directly out of the box.  And considering he's covering his face, he isn't a complete mush-brain.  Knowing his name and even his home address doesn't help if he's staying at some random motel - or a friend's house with the car in a garage.

There is little to indicate the LAPD are slow-playing this for the lulz.  They hate it when someone beats the tar out of random people - that's their schtick and they do not condone freelancers.

He's not covering his eyes or his haircut. He's not wearing bulky clothing to hide his form. And if the cops have his name, they can probably trace him to more than a few people and possibly his cell phone.

This guy isn't smart or he wouldn't have done any of this (especially in broad daylight) to begin with. I'm willing to bet he's got pics / videos on his Instas. He strikes me as having an Andrew Tate IQ level.


Which all take time.  Unlike CSI Texaco, warrants and compliance with warrants take time.  And checking out people you know takes even more time.  The cops don't just pop into existence at your exact location like they got loaded into GTA V

And "his haircut and eyes"?  Really?  That only narrows it down to every Aryan Brother and Aryan Brother wannabe in So Cal.  Not exactly individually distinctive
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

west.la.lawyer: west.la.lawyer: [Fark user image 850x516]

Knives Out: Glass Farker

some pretty scary pic matching websites out there right now - there is no reason why they should not be closing in on this guy - here are three pics - the first from TFA, the second from one face match site and a third from another - the third linked to a website called uptowndate (gah).  NOW, the nose appears to get bigger and shoulders smaller, so who the fark knows - but it seems with more than 3 to 5 minutes of farking around, people should be at this guy's work waiting for him by now

[Fark user image 221x465][Fark user image 582x597][Fark user image 850x558]



And with as blatant as he seems to be, I can't imagine it isn't all over whatever soc. media sites he's on. He strikes me as someone who would post his "badass activities" for everyone to ooh and ahhh over.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If the police are willing to publicly announce that they know the identity of a suspect, then they already have more than enough information for an arrest warrant and an actual arrest.

And if they haven't even tried to arrest him yet, it's because they don't want to. He's either a cop, is cop-adjacent, or is sufficiently well-connected that it would be politically disadvantageous for the cops to arrest him or even publicly name him.... or they just agree with what he's doing and want him to go unpunished.


/plus he's white, and rich enough to own a Tesla
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King Something: If the police are willing to publicly announce that they know the identity of a suspect, then they already have more than enough information for an arrest warrant and an actual arrest.

And if they haven't even tried to arrest him yet, it's because they don't want to. He's either a cop, is cop-adjacent, or is sufficiently well-connected that it would be politically disadvantageous for the cops to arrest him or even publicly name him.... or they just agree with what he's doing and want him to go unpunished.


/plus he's white, and rich enough to own a Tesla


You're assuming he owns the Tesla. He might, or maybe he drives it for an employer. As for ID, right now all the cops have is this guy's name from three TikTokers who say it's the guy, but if they're going to arrest him they need to prove he's actually the guy. If he doesn't own the Tesla then they somehow need to prove he was in the car at the time, which might take more time.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

casey17: west.la.lawyer: west.la.lawyer: [Fark user image 850x516]

Knives Out: Glass Farker

some pretty scary pic matching websites out there right now - there is no reason why they should not be closing in on this guy - here are three pics - the first from TFA, the second from one face match site and a third from another - the third linked to a website called uptowndate (gah).  NOW, the nose appears to get bigger and shoulders smaller, so who the fark knows - but it seems with more than 3 to 5 minutes of farking around, people should be at this guy's work waiting for him by now

[Fark user image 221x465][Fark user image 582x597][Fark user image 850x558]


And with as blatant as he seems to be, I can't imagine it isn't all over whatever soc. media sites he's on. He strikes me as someone who would post his "badass activities" for everyone to ooh and ahhh over.


I wish he would do his "badass activities" in South Central LA, East LA, or Compton.
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

hugram: casey17: west.la.lawyer: west.la.lawyer: [Fark user image 850x516]

Knives Out: Glass Farker

some pretty scary pic matching websites out there right now - there is no reason why they should not be closing in on this guy - here are three pics - the first from TFA, the second from one face match site and a third from another - the third linked to a website called uptowndate (gah).  NOW, the nose appears to get bigger and shoulders smaller, so who the fark knows - but it seems with more than 3 to 5 minutes of farking around, people should be at this guy's work waiting for him by now

[Fark user image 221x465][Fark user image 582x597][Fark user image 850x558]


And with as blatant as he seems to be, I can't imagine it isn't all over whatever soc. media sites he's on. He strikes me as someone who would post his "badass activities" for everyone to ooh and ahhh over.

I wish he would do his "badass activities" in South Central LA, East LA, or Compton.


Heh - for all we know he does & it hasn't been connected yet  ;-)
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

phalamir: casey17: Noticeably F.A.T.: casey17: FTFA: "Local law enforcement believe they have identified the man, but an arrest has not been made yet."

Why the hell not? There's more than enough video evidence and people he's assaulted. He could at least be brought in for questioning.

No idea if it's actually the issue here, I'm just pointing out that there can be a large difference between knowing who a person is, and where a person is.

Yeah, but in the last thread it seems like I remember folks saying that Tesla had some way of tracking where his car had been. And if cops have a name, I'm sure they should be able to come up with an address or find out if someone with that name purchased a Tesla from one of the local dealerships that matches the description of the vehicle involved.

That doesn't mean he's at home.  If he has any level of low cunning at all, he's not going to be sitting on his own couch in his tighty-whities eating cheerios directly out of the box.  And considering he's covering his face, he isn't a complete mush-brain.  Knowing his name and even his home address doesn't help if he's staying at some random motel - or a friend's house with the car in a garage.

There is little to indicate the LAPD are slow-playing this for the lulz.  They hate it when someone beats the tar out of random people - that's their schtick and they do not condone freelancers.


I bet he's with the LA Sheriff's Dept.  The LAPD is extending so e professional courtesy.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
On the contrary, I think we're in for a quagmire this Friday. Something huge must be about to drop.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

casey17: Noticeably F.A.T.: casey17: FTFA: "Local law enforcement believe they have identified the man, but an arrest has not been made yet."

Why the hell not? There's more than enough video evidence and people he's assaulted. He could at least be brought in for questioning.

No idea if it's actually the issue here, I'm just pointing out that there can be a large difference between knowing who a person is, and where a person is.

Yeah, but in the last thread it seems like I remember folks saying that Tesla had some way of tracking where his car had been. And if cops have a name, I'm sure they should be able to come up with an address or find out if someone with that name purchased a Tesla from one of the local dealerships that matches the description of the vehicle involved.


Just follow the trail of bodies that the Tesla has run over with its automated driving...
 
Summoner101
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Betty White?
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
They need to start checking Crossfit gyms.
 
hammettman
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Tesla driver.  Probably

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
so car with plates obscured.

driver randomly jumps out and approaches vehicle behind him with a weapon.

would be a shame if said vehicle brakes failed and experienced sudden acceleration.
 
Special Guest
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: so car with plates obscured.

driver randomly jumps out and approaches vehicle behind him with a weapon.

would be a shame if said vehicle brakes failed and experienced sudden acceleration.


Not 'Murica enough. Shoot him, then run him over.
 
Dryad
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

casey17: FTFA: "Local law enforcement believe they have identified the man, but an arrest has not been made yet."

Why the hell not? There's more than enough video evidence and people he's assaulted. He could at least be brought in for questioning.


All that means is that he is a fellow cop.
White, male, crew cut, anger issues, violence toward people who do not defer to him/respect his authority, total lack of fear of any repercussions or identification.
Do I need to go on? Guy is cop.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm no internet tough guy, but I think if I was stuck like the screenshot in the article and the guy in front of me came out of his car with what looks like a weapon. Pretty sure I'd have pinned him on that jersey barrier.
 
RufusLake
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm just surprised he hasn't been shot.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Sooner or later he'll hit the wrong car and someone will claim self defense as they pop a cap in his dumb ass ..
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: casey17: FTFA: "Local law enforcement believe they have identified the man, but an arrest has not been made yet."

Why the hell not? There's more than enough video evidence and people he's assaulted. He could at least be brought in for questioning.

Must be a cop.


Or DOJ? Can't rush this.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: west.la.lawyer: [Fark user image 850x516]

Knives Out: Glass Farker

some pretty scary pic matching websites out there right now - there is no reason why they should not be closing in on this guy - here are three pics - the first from TFA, the second from one face match site and a third from another - the third linked to a website called uptowndate (gah).  NOW, the nose appears to get bigger and shoulders smaller, so who the fark knows - but it seems with more than 3 to 5 minutes of farking around, people should be at this guy's work waiting for him by now

[Fark user image image 221x465][Fark user image image 582x597][Fark user image image 850x558]


Guy in the top has a rounder, wider head than guy in the middle. Guy on the bottom looks like you went to Craiyon and typed "douchebag."
 
Psylence
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Goddamn, Elon needs to settle down and maybe beat his slaves more instead of road ragin'.
 
