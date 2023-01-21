 Skip to content
(AP News)   News outlets sue for access to police bodycam evidence, are told the files are right next to the Epstein client spreadsheet   (apnews.com) divider line
Snort
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
They are on display in the bottom of a locked filing cabinet stuck in a disused lavatory with a sign on the door saying 'Beware of the Leopard.
 
oldfool
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
100 years from now there won't be one sad sick fark to look at any of this what keeps you going?
 
Unsung_Hero [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Body cams and recordings need to be controlled by an arms-length 3rd party that reports to the courts, not the police.

Cops should be able to request - through the courts - that some recordings not be subject to release until a court case is concluded.  Nor should video unrelated to a specific incident be subject to release.   No making FOI requests for what a particular cop did over their last six shifts or anything like that.  You should have to be a recognized journalist looking into a specific incident, or an involved person to get your hands on it.

This agency should be required to track when officers don't use their cameras, when cameras are suspiciously broken, etc, and report this to both the media and the crown / DA / whatever your country uses.  Not the internal discipline system of the police.

Video should also subject to standard retention schedules.  At least a year.  Beyond that, it should be illegal for the stored video to be subject to bulk identity or object recognition scanning - only specific things like "we're looking for this person / plate because of incident [#]" with only hits returned to the requesting officer.  And these requests should be reviewed by a different police agency to ensure they're not for stalking someone.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I think there's a backup copy on Hunter Biden's hard drive.
 
Farkenhostile
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"The coalition also includes The New York Times, The Washington Post, the Los Angeles Times, the San Francisco Chronicle, The Press Democrat, CNN, Fox News, CBS, ABC, NBC and KQED, an NPR-member radio station in San Francisco."

Why would any real news want to be associated with fox news and the rest of the propaganda networks? It just cheapens the real news when they give fox credibility.
 
1funguy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Good comment

Good luck.
 
Mock26
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Well, this will fuel the nutballs on the Right who think this guy was Paul Pelosi's lover.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
To be fair, it is definitely not okay that the police are the ones in custody of this footage. They absolutely should not the the ones archiving and maintaining it, for reasons that should be painfully obvious.
 
