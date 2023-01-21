 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Metro)   King Charles 'to ditch traditional silk stockings and breeches' for his coming coronation. No word yet on whether he's getting his nipples pierced to hang medals for the event   (metro.co.uk) divider line
30
    More: Interesting, Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, Buckingham Palace, King Charles, Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon, Monarch, more long-winded elements of the coronation, Mary of Teck, George V of the United Kingdom  
•       •       •

411 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Jan 2023 at 3:46 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Won't he just dangle them from his Prince Albert, in line with Royal tradition?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Alternate headline: BRITAIN ENTERS MILITARY DICTATORSHIP
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I actually wonder what kind of way the death of the monarch and coronation would be handled had this happened much earlier. People mocked the length of time and how serious they took it but the last time it happened was the 1950s when the UK was still in the Empire Mindset.

I wonder if things will get simplified like the Vatican did with (no longer used) papal coronation.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Aar1012: I actually wonder what kind of way the death of the monarch and coronation would be handled had this happened much earlier. People mocked the length of time and how serious they took it but the last time it happened was the 1950s when the UK was still in the Empire Mindset.

I wonder if things will get simplified like the Vatican did with (no longer used) papal coronation.


From what they have said, it will be vastly simplified.  The actual "required" bits are pretty short, but over time the process has gotten longer and longer as each generation added another layer of fol-de-rol.  I don't think Charles will pare it back to the "swear three oaths and then slaughter the commoner population of London" that Willie the Bastard had, but the hours of interminable prayers and musical numbers while peers perform cirque du soleil in silken knickers will probably get cut.

I'm interested in whether they show the actual oath or not.  The televised most of E2's but cut the feed at that point, before resuming afterwards.  Will C3 follow Mummy's lead or just freeball it?
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He usually wears a frock, doesn't he?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
South Park - The Canadian Royal Wedding
Youtube XcUbNoRqQTo


//who really gives a shiat?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

mjjt: He usually wears a frock, doesn't he?

[Fark user image 438x495]


They call that "a beard".

The kilt he wears all the time.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cretinbob: mjjt: He usually wears a frock, doesn't he?

[Fark user image 438x495]

They call that "a beard".

The kilt he wears all the time.


We all know what a "beard" is
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remembrance On Xantiar | Adam Buxton
Youtube W5xnznFzLek
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thx, Subby. I've been meaning to get new medals for this.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Royal Wedding
Youtube 4bfs9qklqkU
Grand Prix - YouTube
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The source dismissed claims the coronation will be a 'scaled down affair' and promised a ceremony which will 'knock your socks off'.

Having my socks knocked off would really annoy me.  I've been wearing socks indoors all winter even to bed and it bothers me if one of them falls off which they sometimes do.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phalamir: Aar1012: I actually wonder what kind of way the death of the monarch and coronation would be handled had this happened much earlier. People mocked the length of time and how serious they took it but the last time it happened was the 1950s when the UK was still in the Empire Mindset.

I wonder if things will get simplified like the Vatican did with (no longer used) papal coronation.

From what they have said, it will be vastly simplified.  The actual "required" bits are pretty short, but over time the process has gotten longer and longer as each generation added another layer of fol-de-rol.  I don't think Charles will pare it back to the "swear three oaths and then slaughter the commoner population of London" that Willie the Bastard had, but the hours of interminable prayers and musical numbers while peers perform cirque du soleil in silken knickers will probably get cut.

I'm interested in whether they show the actual oath or not.  The televised most of E2's but cut the feed at that point, before resuming afterwards.  Will C3 follow Mummy's lead or just freeball it?


If I were Scottish, I wouldn't loan back the Stone of Scone unless they got another independence referendum.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: mjjt: He usually wears a frock, doesn't he?

[Fark user image 438x495]

They call that "a beard".

The kilt he wears all the time.


They're both going commando

/you're welcome for the diet assist
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because the thing I want to read before having a nice meal is about some inbred German octogenarian rocking some nasty ass silk stockings.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HempHead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://penji.co/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/bloody-marvellous.png


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

My Sober Alt: The source dismissed claims the coronation will be a 'scaled down affair' and promised a ceremony which will 'knock your socks off'.

Having my socks knocked off would really annoy me.  I've been wearing socks indoors all winter even to bed and it bothers me if one of them falls off which they sometimes do.


If you are wearing them to bed I don't think they are falling off so much as trying to escape your nasty feet
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

HempHead: https://penji.co/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/bloody-marvellous.png


[Link][Fark user image image 532x640]


Taking an entire train that is solely dedicated to your personal use is not the dunk you think it is.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

cretinbob: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/XcUbNoRqQTo?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]

//who really gives a shiat?


My mom does. She's like 90. She loves this stuff.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: Won't he just dangle them from his Prince Albert, in line with Royal tradition?


No, he left that at home, where he keeps his Prince Albert in a can.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Trocadero: phalamir: Aar1012: I actually wonder what kind of way the death of the monarch and coronation would be handled had this happened much earlier. People mocked the length of time and how serious they took it but the last time it happened was the 1950s when the UK was still in the Empire Mindset.

I wonder if things will get simplified like the Vatican did with (no longer used) papal coronation.

From what they have said, it will be vastly simplified.  The actual "required" bits are pretty short, but over time the process has gotten longer and longer as each generation added another layer of fol-de-rol.  I don't think Charles will pare it back to the "swear three oaths and then slaughter the commoner population of London" that Willie the Bastard had, but the hours of interminable prayers and musical numbers while peers perform cirque du soleil in silken knickers will probably get cut.

I'm interested in whether they show the actual oath or not.  The televised most of E2's but cut the feed at that point, before resuming afterwards.  Will C3 follow Mummy's lead or just freeball it?

If I were Scottish, I wouldn't loan back the Stone of Scone unless they got another independence referendum.


It's an irrelevancy.  It is symbolic at best, and not sitting on it doesn't change Charles' status one bit.  There is no separate Scottish monarchy and hasn't been since 1707 - both the monarchy of England and the monarchy of Scotland simply ceased to exist with the Act of Union and the creation of the monarchy of Great Britain.  And if you are going to be pissy about the whole thing, nothing is going to stop the British military from just trundling up there and physically carting it back.  The Scottish highwater mark militarily was getting ass-raped at Culloden, and the English didn't have heavy munitions back then.
 
SecretAgentWoman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Article fails without picture of said breeches and stockings.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
As long as he still wears the white powdered wig.  Pip pip, tally-ho!
 
1funguy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Really?

George Santos wore them to his.

Who does he think he is?? The king??
 
minorshan
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Alternate headline: BRITAIN ENTERS MILITARY DICTATORSHIP


Don't give Alex Jones any more ideas.


Strike that. PLEASE let him get this idea!
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
What's going on in this sexy, silky thread?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
minorshan
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

SecretAgentWoman: Article fails without picture of said breeches and stockings.

[Fark user image image 786x914]


Charles would look more like this, but even funnier:
Fark user imageView Full Size
Ed VII, 1901 coronation
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
But will he actually have a crown put on his head? Not all European monarchies still bother with this step at their coronations.

"Heavy is the head that wears the crown" is more than a metaphor, and the weight of the crown on Charles' head will make for an uncomfortable and possibly harmful  ceremony.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Alien Robot: HempHead: https://penji.co/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/bloody-marvellous.png


[Link][Fark user image image 532x640]

Taking an entire train that is solely dedicated to your personal use is not the dunk you think it is.


It is when you can spend the entire time yelling "CHOO CHOO!" And no one can stop you.
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.