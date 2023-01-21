 Skip to content
(Ranker)   Farts in mailboxes, a Jesus butt plug, and so much other drivel from NextDoor, the app that makes Twitter look like the sophisticated repartee of the Algonquin Round Table   (ranker.com) divider line
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Social media for busybodies.

I saw a thread for my neighborhood once where some busybody was complaining about a shawarma truck that started parking at a local gas station.  Nowhere near to our residential areas.  "These people pay no rent and are a drain on local businesses.  It has to stop!  Next thing you know those Mexicans will be in our subdivisions."

She got rightly flamed.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Some masochistic streak led me sign up for this looney bin.  I thought I might find someone close by that had an interesting perspective on my neighborhood.

Nope, just tons of busybodies and jerks.  Complete confirmation of my suspicions.  I have unsubscribed at least twice and still those damned notifications keep filling up my junk email.

I'm sticking with Fark for my weirdos.
 
Some Bass Playing Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cherryl taggart: I'm sticking with Fark for my weirdos.


We're definitely a better class of weirdo.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
NextDoor is a real estate app designed to sell "community" to prospective buyers.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Gonk!

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
NextDoor is the lost dog/coyote alert/somebody stole my catalytic convertor app.

Plus positive reviews about local nail salons.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I made a food-safe mold I use to make Jesus chocolate bars and Jesus ice cubes.  Get a mason jar, two shots of vodak, a cherry juice Jesus ice-cube, and top it off with seltzer and you've got a treat.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The Algonquin Round Table?

Can I be Dorothy Parker?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

foo monkey: I made a food-safe mold I use to make Jesus chocolate bars and Jesus ice cubes.  Get a mason jar, two shots of vodak, a cherry juice Jesus ice-cube, and top it off with seltzer and you've got a treat.


No you don't, you have watered down pink vodak
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This thread needs to be merged with the HOA thread.

And people wonder why I bought a house on 30 acres surrounded by thousands of acres of undevelopable woods with the closest neighbor 1/4 mile down a private road.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

foo monkey: I made a food-safe mold I use to make Jesus chocolate bars and Jesus ice cubes.  Get a mason jar, two shots of vodak, a cherry juice Jesus ice-cube, and top it off with seltzer and you've got a treat.


th.bing.comView Full Size
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I made the mistake of signing up a few years ago. Just the channel that covers "neighborhood crime" alerts stuff. After seeing a few "ZOMG, some sketchy black guy just drove down our street three times!" types of posts, I bailed.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Our local has a nutter who keeps claiming there are drones surveilling him. He posts pictures. FFS, we're north of DFW airport and they're planes. Don't know if he's serious or just taking the piss. I ended up completely blocking anything he posts.

And don't get me started on trying to sell/give anything away. People are just flakes.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: Some masochistic streak led me sign up for this looney bin.  I thought I might find someone close by that had an interesting perspective on my neighborhood.

Nope, just tons of busybodies and jerks.  Complete confirmation of my suspicions.  I have unsubscribed at least twice and still those damned notifications keep filling up my junk email.

I'm sticking with Fark for my weirdos.


I did the same thing years ago when we bought our forever home. Thought that people in the area would share interesting stuff like good local restaurants, great parks or places of interest to visit, local businesses to trust and shop at, tips on reliable contractors in the area, help each other out during power outages or hurricanes etc, Nope, just a bunch of nosey ass Karen's biatching about every damn thing their bored lives could come up with.

Killed my account less than 2 weeks after I signed up.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I stopped reading after this because the author obviously hasn't got a sense of humour or a sarcasm detector.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Thosw: Our local has a nutter who keeps claiming there are drones surveilling him. He posts pictures. FFS, we're north of DFW airport and they're planes. Don't know if he's serious or just taking the piss. I ended up completely blocking anything he posts.

And don't get me started on trying to sell/give anything away. People are just flakes.


Let me guess, he lets everyone know the drones are out there via his smartphone on FB, TicToc and Insta.
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I am on NextDoor and it is generally uneventful and as noted above, lots of lost pet posts.  I have noticed that there is a large number of individuals on the site that do not get humor and in particular, dry humor.  This is not necessarily bad as their responses are often as funny or more so than the original joke.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Trapping farts in small containers is my love language.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The "butt plug" is something else, but the name escapes me. But I have indeed heard of one being used that way.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I want to meet the guy who's LARPing Monty Python.  I bet he's a blast.

And the first one about Christmas lights up at Halloween?  Yeah, I'll second that
 
JZDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I had never heard of it until I found an invitation in my mailbox from a neighbor. One of the Boobiess I saw was someone looking to borrow a couple of eggs for something she was baking. That was followed by at least a couple dozen posts flaming her for being a mooch. I haven't paid attention to it since.

I find the Ring Neighbors' video posts of nearby bears and coyotes much more interesting
 
real_kibo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ZMugg: The Algonquin Round Table? Can I be Dorothy Parker?


My dear, you can grow up to be whatever you want to be.

I have my sights set on being Robert Benchley, so that I can wear a tuxedo while performing surreal comedy on the radio. (He was like the version of John Hodgman you'd purchase from the Big & Tall store.)

Either that, or I want to grow up to be Reaper from "Overwatch". I'd still insist on having a radio show, though, and it would consist entirely of me yelling "DIE! DIE! DIE!"

/ and then I want to combine "Overwatch" with "Undertale" to see whether they cancel each other out completely, or merge into one doubly-obnoxious fanbase.
 
TenJed_77
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Some Bass Playing Guy: cherryl taggart: I'm sticking with Fark for my weirdos.

We're definitely a better class of weirdo.


LoL
SummonBevetsCard.jpg
 
real_kibo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
(For those unfamiliar with the humor of Robert Benchley in literature, radio, and film, this is one my my favorite filmed pieces he did:)

"Why Daddy?"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l_vNTY6zAmc
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
NextDoor? They misspelled "ISawABlackPerson".
 
VictoryCabal
‘’ less than a minute ago  
My favorite regular Nextdoor post is always "Was that gunshots or fireworks?"
 
