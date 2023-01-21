 Skip to content
(WCVB Boston)   No, Virginia. We're not going to test the cookies you left for Santa for DNA   (wcvb.com) divider line
12
yahyahyah [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Cute story. I liked it. That's just how I am.

Also how I am...

'"This just in, a little girl's desire to confirm the existence of Santa Claus leads to capture of a suspect in a string of unsolved rapes up and down the eastern seaboard. Tonight Region Five News has details... "
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"I took a sample of a cookie and carrots that I left for Santa and the raindeer on Christmas Eve and I was wondering if you could take a sample of DNA and see if Santa is real?"

*sigh*
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My childhood lasted a good while longer than hers.

/lucky
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just tell her Santa always wears gloves.  It's cold in December, you know
 
peachpicker
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Chariset: Just tell her Santa always wears gloves.  It's cold in December, you know

"...a partially eaten cookie as well as a couple of gnawed-on carrot sticks..."


Does Santa also wear a dental dam?
 
Brynden Rivers
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Diogenes: "I took a sample of a cookie and carrots that I left for Santa and the raindeer on Christmas Eve and I was wondering if you could take a sample of DNA and see if Santa is real?"

*sigh*


🎶  When he sets out to slay with his rain gear on... 🎶
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Diogenes: "I took a sample of a cookie and carrots that I left for Santa and the raindeer on Christmas Eve and I was wondering if you could take a sample of DNA and see if Santa is real?"

*sigh*


I had never heard of leaving food for the reindeer. Now I wonder where that's left, outside on the roof?
 
Is_This_Us
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Diogenes: "I took a sample of a cookie and carrots that I left for Santa and the raindeer on Christmas Eve and I was wondering if you could take a sample of DNA and see if Santa is real?"

*sigh*


She's a kid. Cut her a break. She spelled it like it sounds.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Do you flat out tell her he's not real or do you tell her he is real and end up looking like a bunch of liars when she eventually finds out the truth?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

peachpicker: Chariset: Just tell her Santa always wears gloves.  It's cold in December, you know

"...a partially eaten cookie as well as a couple of gnawed-on carrot sticks..."

Does Santa also wear a dental dam?


Only when Mrs. Claus has an outbreak of her elf pox.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I tried an "experiment" much like this, putting out a glass of milk to see if Santa would take it.

Of course, my parents forgot to dispose of the milk before morning.

My mother (thinking fast) suggested that Santa was offered milk at a lot of houses and that I could not rule out his only having taken a small sip. I agreed the experiment revealed nothing useful and did not repeat it the next year.
 
