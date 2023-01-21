 Skip to content
What are their Fark handles?
12
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I found one of them...
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: I found one of them...


Well, I'll be Dingled
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I heard Drew and Mike had a road trip planned.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Depends who's on mod duty whether we are allowed to name farkers or not
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vodak from a pharmacy almost beats toilet wine.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: I found one of them...


Well played.
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: I found one of them...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"We are a one-way-in, one-way-out town,"

Most of my girlfriends said that, too.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Vodak from a pharmacy almost beats toilet wine.


I saw a blind taste test the other day of basic liquor store vodkas, and f**king POPOV won.
So I don't know any more.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

jso2897: BitwiseShift: Vodak from a pharmacy almost beats toilet wine.

I saw a blind taste test the other day of basic liquor store vodkas, and f**king POPOV won.
So I don't know any more.


When I was at my bottom, I was going thru a handle of vodak a day, and you bet your sweet ass I tried every bottle <$10 on the shelf to find the one that left me with the least hangover the next day.

This shiat won:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Popov wasn't bad tasting, but it left me feeling like I had been attacked by a hammer the next day.

The worst tasting and most debilitating was Kamchatka.  OMFG.  You gotta be desperate to drink that.

/some more premium brands were almost as bad
//Deep Eddy Ruby Red, I loved but it was pretty abusive
///Absolut was garbage, too
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

bughunter: jso2897: BitwiseShift: Vodak from a pharmacy almost beats toilet wine.

I saw a blind taste test the other day of basic liquor store vodkas, and f**king POPOV won.
So I don't know any more.

When I was at my bottom, I was going thru a handle of vodak a day, and you bet your sweet ass I tried every bottle <$10 on the shelf to find the one that left me with the least hangover the next day.

This shiat won:

[Fark user image image 150x150]

Popov wasn't bad tasting, but it left me feeling like I had been attacked by a hammer the next day.

The worst tasting and most debilitating was Kamchatka.  OMFG.  You gotta be desperate to drink that.

/some more premium brands were almost as bad
//Deep Eddy Ruby Red, I loved but it was pretty abusive
///Absolut was garbage, too


I found a store brand called Karkov to be palatable in my heavy drinking days

I don't recommend large quantities of plastic bottle vodak in one sitting. Glad I got better
 
Turbo Cojones [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: I found one of them...


Yeah, doing your Mom
 
