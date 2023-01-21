 Skip to content
(KTUL Tulsa)   HOAs gonna (try to) HOA
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Tornado magnet.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
What the neighbors see: Big ugly metal building.
What I see: Holy shiat think of the mill, lathe, lift, bandsaws, raidal arm drill press I could fit in that.
 
Boudyro [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

khitsicker: What the neighbors see: Big ugly metal building.
What I see: Holy shiat think of the mill, lathe, lift, bandsaws, raidal arm drill press I could fit in that.


Then they'd biatch about the noise. Buddy of mine lives in a richie neighborhood, and has a small shop. No HOA, but plenty of rich assholes around. He curtailed the noise complaints by making stuff for his neighbors.

I live in a newer middle class neighborhood but had the sense to find one that didn't have an HOA.

I only have a starter shop going rn.
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

khitsicker: Holy shiat think of the mill, lathe, lift, bandsaws, raidal arm drill press I could fit in that.


I wish to subscribe to your newsletter.

/ just bought a (used) wet saw
// because it was for sale
/// now I need to figure out what to do with it
 
snowjack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My wife and I won't consider buying a house with an HOA. I'd rather risk having a jerk of a neighbor make their place look bad than risk having overbearing busybodies telling me what I can do with my own property. Also HOA horror stories have been in the news a lot lately. It would be nice if some legislation passed regulating them and making the more ridiculous scams and  power grabs illegal.

I wouldn't really care about that white building. I don't need my neighborhood to look like a golf resort. I'd be asking him what he plans to do with it. Maybe suggest building a loft bar above the shop area, and offer to help. :-)
 
snowjack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Winterlight: khitsicker: Holy shiat think of the mill, lathe, lift, bandsaws, raidal arm drill press I could fit in that.

I wish to subscribe to your newsletter.

/ just bought a (used) wet saw
// because it was for sale
/// now I need to figure out what to do with it


I used my Dad's wet saw to remodel my bathroom last year. It turned out awesome. I tore the shower out down to studs, installed hardiebacker cement board, coated it with Mapei aqua defense sealer, and tiled over that. Almost made the mistake of using the pre-mixed mortar that comes in buckets, but found out that stuff will not cure if you use a sealer under it, so you have to use the mortar that comes in bags and mix it with water.

If you do some tiling, I wholeheartedly recommend Mapei Ultracolor FA grout, one 10-pound bag at a time. Follow the directions, use the precise amount of cold water, mix it at low speed (less than 300 RPMs) then it's easy to work with and sealing it afterward is optional. I also considered using epoxy grout, but that would have been a mistake for a non-pro DIYer like me.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Boudyro: khitsicker: What the neighbors see: Big ugly metal building.
What I see: Holy shiat think of the mill, lathe, lift, bandsaws, raidal arm drill press I could fit in that.

Then they'd biatch about the noise. Buddy of mine lives in a richie neighborhood, and has a small shop. No HOA, but plenty of rich assholes around. He curtailed the noise complaints by making stuff for his neighbors.

I live in a newer middle class neighborhood but had the sense to find one that didn't have an HOA.

I only have a starter shop going rn.


no HOA here but we have noise bylaws. I keep my woodworking to normal waking hours and have had no issues.

the shop is fully insulated and you can't really hear much outside unless I'm planing something wide.

my canoe, let me show it to you.

Fark user imageView Full Size


it's all sanded for the final varnish.. gunwales go on before I do that. the rough pieces for the woodwork are ready to work on.. I laid them on the shell to get an idea of placement.

I would like a larger shop but I'm realistic... perhaps in a few years.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Tr0mBoNe: my canoe, let me show it to you.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it was me, I'd double the height of the shed.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some neighbors see the metal building as a glaring blemish on their picturesque neighborhood.

Oh, good christ... I'm sure glad I don't thirst for something to be ourtraged about.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boudyro: khitsicker: What the neighbors see: Big ugly metal building.
What I see: Holy shiat think of the mill, lathe, lift, bandsaws, raidal arm drill press I could fit in that.

Then they'd biatch about the noise. Buddy of mine lives in a richie neighborhood, and has a small shop. No HOA, but plenty of rich assholes around. He curtailed the noise complaints by making stuff for his neighbors.

I live in a newer middle class neighborhood but had the sense to find one that didn't have an HOA.

I only have a starter shop going rn.


Yeah no one wants to hear that bullshiat. Go live in the middle of nowhere if you want to play with your toys
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boudyro: khitsicker: What the neighbors see: Big ugly metal building.
What I see: Holy shiat think of the mill, lathe, lift, bandsaws, raidal arm drill press I could fit in that.

Then they'd biatch about the noise. Buddy of mine lives in a richie neighborhood, and has a small shop. No HOA, but plenty of rich assholes around. He curtailed the noise complaints by making stuff for his neighbors.

I live in a newer middle class neighborhood but had the sense to find one that didn't have an HOA.

I only have a starter shop going rn.


Literally the first criteria I gave to our real estate agent when we started searching for the house we now live in: "No HOA."

She started to say something and I just put up a hand and said, "No HOA. That's a non-negotiable. I simply will not consider a house in an HOA."

And nothing, absolutely nothing, I've heard about HOA's in the intervening years has convinced me I was wrong about that. My boss lives in a house in one down the road from me, and biatches about it - but then also says she likes living in one because her neighbors can't do some perfectly normal things with their homes.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It looks like a boat shed.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
my canoe, let me show it to you.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Approves.
 
cew-smoke [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: Boudyro: khitsicker: What the neighbors see: Big ugly metal building.
What I see: Holy shiat think of the mill, lathe, lift, bandsaws, raidal arm drill press I could fit in that.

Then they'd biatch about the noise. Buddy of mine lives in a richie neighborhood, and has a small shop. No HOA, but plenty of rich assholes around. He curtailed the noise complaints by making stuff for his neighbors.

I live in a newer middle class neighborhood but had the sense to find one that didn't have an HOA.

I only have a starter shop going rn.

Yeah no one wants to hear that bullshiat. Go live in the middle of nowhere if you want to play with your toys


Yeah, but nobody cares if it bothers you. So maybe you should move eh?
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khitsicker: What the neighbors see: Big ugly metal building.
What I see: Holy shiat think of the mill, lathe, lift, bandsaws, raidal arm drill press I could fit in that.


If I ever decided I wanted to get into a hobby that needed a lot of powered tools, I don't think I'd do that in my garage in an established neighborhood. I don't think I'd want to be "that guy" that everyone hates. Find a cheap place out in the sticks and go nuts.
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snowjack: Winterlight: khitsicker: Holy shiat think of the mill, lathe, lift, bandsaws, raidal arm drill press I could fit in that.

I wish to subscribe to your newsletter.

/ just bought a (used) wet saw
// because it was for sale
/// now I need to figure out what to do with it

I used my Dad's wet saw to remodel my bathroom last year. It turned out awesome. I tore the shower out down to studs, installed hardiebacker cement board, coated it with Mapei aqua defense sealer, and tiled over that. Almost made the mistake of using the pre-mixed mortar that comes in buckets, but found out that stuff will not cure if you use a sealer under it, so you have to use the mortar that comes in bags and mix it with water.

If you do some tiling, I wholeheartedly recommend Mapei Ultracolor FA grout, one 10-pound bag at a time. Follow the directions, use the precise amount of cold water, mix it at low speed (less than 300 RPMs) then it's easy to work with and sealing it afterward is optional. I also considered using epoxy grout, but that would have been a mistake for a non-pro DIYer like me.


I'm copy and pasting your post into a file for later reference when I start our main bathroom. Just need to finish our roof which is a total tear-off (9 layers of roof - I fark you not), replace furring strips as need (old house), decking, I&W, underlayment, and finally shingles. Slow going since it's only me and only one day a week but it's going well. Sure couldn't have done it if there was an HOA. Ick.
 
Klippoklondike [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It looks really nice.  Kind of wish I had one that size.  My shed is just big enough for my snowblower, lawnmower, and miscellaneous yard stuff.

HOA's are stupid
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cew-smoke: Karma Chameleon: Boudyro: khitsicker: What the neighbors see: Big ugly metal building.
What I see: Holy shiat think of the mill, lathe, lift, bandsaws, raidal arm drill press I could fit in that.

Then they'd biatch about the noise. Buddy of mine lives in a richie neighborhood, and has a small shop. No HOA, but plenty of rich assholes around. He curtailed the noise complaints by making stuff for his neighbors.

I live in a newer middle class neighborhood but had the sense to find one that didn't have an HOA.

I only have a starter shop going rn.

Yeah no one wants to hear that bullshiat. Go live in the middle of nowhere if you want to play with your toys

Yeah, but nobody cares if it bothers you. So maybe you should move eh?


I live where people respect their neighbors and don't feel the need to cosplay Sanford and sons or Home Improvement and just make a bunch of pointless redneck noise all day
 
alex10294
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mongbiohazard: Boudyro: khitsicker: What the neighbors see: Big ugly metal building.
What I see: Holy shiat think of the mill, lathe, lift, bandsaws, raidal arm drill press I could fit in that.

Then they'd biatch about the noise. Buddy of mine lives in a richie neighborhood, and has a small shop. No HOA, but plenty of rich assholes around. He curtailed the noise complaints by making stuff for his neighbors.

I live in a newer middle class neighborhood but had the sense to find one that didn't have an HOA.

I only have a starter shop going rn.

Literally the first criteria I gave to our real estate agent when we started searching for the house we now live in: "No HOA."

She started to say something and I just put up a hand and said, "No HOA. That's a non-negotiable. I simply will not consider a house in an HOA."

And nothing, absolutely nothing, I've heard about HOA's in the intervening years has convinced me I was wrong about that. My boss lives in a house in one down the road from me, and biatches about it - but then also says she likes living in one because her neighbors can't do some perfectly normal things with their homes.


I told the first one I contacted the same thing, and they tried to set up showings at places I found out on realtor.com had HOAs.  I dumped that realtor by email, and the other group in down got the $40,000 check about a month later.  HOAs, not even once.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cew-smoke: Karma Chameleon: Boudyro: khitsicker: What the neighbors see: Big ugly metal building.
What I see: Holy shiat think of the mill, lathe, lift, bandsaws, raidal arm drill press I could fit in that.

Then they'd biatch about the noise. Buddy of mine lives in a richie neighborhood, and has a small shop. No HOA, but plenty of rich assholes around. He curtailed the noise complaints by making stuff for his neighbors.

I live in a newer middle class neighborhood but had the sense to find one that didn't have an HOA.

I only have a starter shop going rn.

Yeah no one wants to hear that bullshiat. Go live in the middle of nowhere if you want to play with your toys

Yeah, but nobody cares if it bothers you. So maybe you should move eh?


....which is why HOA's are created, you self-absorbed, inconsiderate moose knuckle.

That guy's building has zero impact on me when I'm at home. I only would be aware of it when driving by, or thinking about it if I were someone who wanted to work myself up into a frothy state of righteous indignation.

But noise is invasive, whether it's woodworking, revving engines, thumping bass from music, etc. That shiat's not cool.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Some neighbors see the metal building as a glaring blemish on their picturesque neighborhood"

Fark user imageView Full Size


Whoa! Settle down there, Karen.
 
nitropissering
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My canoe, yeah you want one now, don't lie.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thingster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the neighbors care that much, take up a collection to pay to reside the building.

If you don't care that much, then you don't really care and are just looking for something to be angry about.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khitsicker: What the neighbors see: Big ugly metal building.
What I see: Holy shiat think of the mill, lathe, lift, bandsaws, raidal arm drill press I could fit in that.


Cars.
Lots and lots of cars

And no, that neighborhood is not " picturesque", it's standard middle class late 70's early 80's ranches

Like my neighborhood
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nitropissering: My canoe, yeah you want one now, don't lie.

[Fark user image 460x512]


My canoe don't want non unless you got guns, hun......


//how to sound even whiter in just 10 words!
 
Sensei Can You See [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khitsicker: What the neighbors see: Big ugly metal building.
What I see: Holy shiat think of the mill, lathe, lift, bandsaws, raidal arm drill press I could fit in that.


The same thing happened in Colorado Springs when I lived there. The neighborhood was one of those residential/business zone where you'll see, say, a house with an insurance company sign in the yard.

A guy checked the zoning rules and obtained the proper permits to build a 2-story metal shed that was the same size as the yard. The neighbors went apeshiat, so the city modified the zoning law to prevent it from happening again. But they refused to find some excuse to force the guy to tear the building down. I agreed with the decision; they shouldn't punish the guy for their carelessness. But (surprise!) the neighbors weren't happy with that.

That argument continued for several years until the city exasperatedly told everyone to STFU. And just like the guy in the article, the guy in COS stayed out of the argument and the spotlight.
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Boudyro: khitsicker: What the neighbors see: Big ugly metal building.
What I see: Holy shiat think of the mill, lathe, lift, bandsaws, raidal arm drill press I could fit in that.

Then they'd biatch about the noise. Buddy of mine lives in a richie neighborhood, and has a small shop. No HOA, but plenty of rich assholes around. He curtailed the noise complaints by making stuff for his neighbors.

I live in a newer middle class neighborhood but had the sense to find one that didn't have an HOA.

I only have a starter shop going rn.

no HOA here but we have noise bylaws. I keep my woodworking to normal waking hours and have had no issues.

the shop is fully insulated and you can't really hear much outside unless I'm planing something wide.

my canoe, let me show it to you.

[Fark user image 425x566]

it's all sanded for the final varnish.. gunwales go on before I do that. the rough pieces for the woodwork are ready to work on.. I laid them on the shell to get an idea of placement.

I would like a larger shop but I'm realistic... perhaps in a few years.


Love it. I'm about to walk down to the basement to start rearranging my wood shop after a two year long basement remodel. I think I'll start with something bit less ambitious for a first project in a long, long time. Looking forward to having proper lights in the shop first time ever.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My HOA is hellbent on implementing fines.

I've made it a point to make sure they don't become the lawn ruler police.

So far so good. Deadlock for 4 years now.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: cew-smoke: Karma Chameleon: Boudyro: khitsicker: What the neighbors see: Big ugly metal building.
What I see: Holy shiat think of the mill, lathe, lift, bandsaws, raidal arm drill press I could fit in that.

Then they'd biatch about the noise. Buddy of mine lives in a richie neighborhood, and has a small shop. No HOA, but plenty of rich assholes around. He curtailed the noise complaints by making stuff for his neighbors.

I live in a newer middle class neighborhood but had the sense to find one that didn't have an HOA.

I only have a starter shop going rn.

Yeah no one wants to hear that bullshiat. Go live in the middle of nowhere if you want to play with your toys

Yeah, but nobody cares if it bothers you. So maybe you should move eh?

I live where people respect their neighbors and don't feel the need to cosplay Sanford and sons or Home Improvement and just make a bunch of pointless redneck noise all day


lol.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nitropissering: My canoe, yeah you want one now, don't lie.

[Fark user image image 460x512]


I put a pirate flag on my kayak for both fun and visibility.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It guess they could just burn down the city.  It's only a century since Greenwood.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark, where everyone will hate on HOA, but also is the exact kind of neighbor that caused a HOA to be formed to begin with.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nitropissering: My canoe, yeah you want one now, don't lie.

[Fark user image 460x512]


That's the USS Missouri (BB-63). ICYWW
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The height of the door makes me think "big rig storage".
 
bubbaloo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A steam whistle would be a nice addition.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had not realized that woodworking is such a controversial hobby.  Guess I'll get rid of the tools and start a discount whorehouse and crack dealership in the shed instead.  Nobody could object to that.

/I use my great grandfather's hand tools instead of power tools, but I still don't understand how some woodworking at 2 in the afternoon is such a problem.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fatassbastard: Some neighbors see the metal building as a glaring blemish on their picturesque neighborhood.

Oh, good christ... I'm sure glad I don't thirst for something to be ourtraged about.


Also, they consider that "picturesque"? That's just depressing.
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fatassbastard: cew-smoke: Karma Chameleon: Boudyro: khitsicker: What the neighbors see: Big ugly metal building.
What I see: Holy shiat think of the mill, lathe, lift, bandsaws, raidal arm drill press I could fit in that.

Then they'd biatch about the noise. Buddy of mine lives in a richie neighborhood, and has a small shop. No HOA, but plenty of rich assholes around. He curtailed the noise complaints by making stuff for his neighbors.

I live in a newer middle class neighborhood but had the sense to find one that didn't have an HOA.

I only have a starter shop going rn.

Yeah no one wants to hear that bullshiat. Go live in the middle of nowhere if you want to play with your toys

Yeah, but nobody cares if it bothers you. So maybe you should move eh?

....which is why HOA's are created, you self-absorbed, inconsiderate moose knuckle.

That guy's building has zero impact on me when I'm at home. I only would be aware of it when driving by, or thinking about it if I were someone who wanted to work myself up into a frothy state of righteous indignation.

But noise is invasive, whether it's woodworking, revving engines, thumping bass from music, etc. That shiat's not cool.


This is adorable. Woodworking and even machine shop tools make such little noise, you probably wouldn't even hear them unless you stood next to the garage. I have a machine shop in our store - the mill, lathe, brake lathe, valve grinder and so on are not loud - not even remotely. I can stand next to the mill and talk on the phone without even raising my voice. It's not like someone is putting a lumber mill in the neighborhood. Just adorable. Really.
 
ScrimBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We have 700 homes in our neighborhood," said Berry. "And if the city is allowing this to happen, we could have 700 more of these in our neighborhood."

Well if there were 700 more, than one place would have two.  Then the other 699 of residents might complain because everyone else just has one.  No pleasing some people.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fatassbastard: But noise is invasive, whether it's woodworking, revving engines, thumping bass from music, etc. That shiat's not cool.


All of which I have no issue with during the day. It's day. Make whatever noise you want, unless it's rattling my windows or stuff's falling off my shelves. Humans make noise.

At night? Keep that sh*t down. People are trying to sleep.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See, THIS is the reason to have an HOA!
Why, without an HOA, you would be powerless to...

Berry said the HOA is looking into if covenants can have any influence, but for now, they're stuck with the shed.

Oh, so they have an HOA and the HOA is useless when they would actually help something.
It's the worst of both worlds.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LineNoise: Fark, where everyone will hate on HOA, but also is the exact kind of neighbor that caused a HOA to be formed to begin with.


See my above post.
But your terrible takes are expected.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Tweedy: This is adorable. Woodworking and even machine shop tools make such little noise, you probably wouldn't even hear them unless you stood next to the garage. I have a machine shop in our store - the mill, lathe, brake lathe, valve grinder and so on are not loud - not even remotely. I can stand next to the mill and talk on the phone without even raising my voice. It's not like someone is putting a lumber mill in the neighborhood. Just adorable. Really.


Can confirm. I grew up in the country in a state with a lot of loggers and woodworkers. Sh*t's not close to loud, unless you're in an enclosed space with them.

At one point I lived on a farm with a barn behind the house. A company of welders rented the barn. They were quieter than the horses.
 
Thingster
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

wxboy: The height of the door makes me think "big rig storage".


RV garage, most likely.

There's probably another rule saying no RVs can be parked outside.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

austerity101: fatassbastard: Some neighbors see the metal building as a glaring blemish on their picturesque neighborhood.

Oh, good christ... I'm sure glad I don't thirst for something to be ourtraged about.

Also, they consider that "picturesque"? That's just depressing.


I mean to be fair, its out of character for the neighborhood. Something like that would never get through zoning\permitting by me, because once one dude does it, some other dude goes, "Hey i can throw up a giant cheap outbuilding too and put all my shiat in it!"

I completely get the sentiment that "its your land, you should be able to do what you want", but we live in communities. He is tanking his neighbors property values, and single handedly changing the fabric of that area, in a less than positive way.

The end result is enough people make noise, the city says, "Ok, we can't let this happen again, lets get tougher on our zoning" and some dude who wants to put in a simple deck 3 years from now ends up spending a year getting variances because the way to build it that makes sense goes 6 inches over what the new ordinance says is allowed.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Some neighbors see the metal building as a glaring blemish on their picturesque neighborhood.

In Tulsa?

Fark HOAs, never, ever, for any farking reason, for any amount of money, not if you farking gave it to me, will I ever own property with an HOA again.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: I had not realized that woodworking is such a controversial hobby.  Guess I'll get rid of the tools and start a discount whorehouse and crack dealership in the shed instead.  Nobody could object to that.

/I use my great grandfather's hand tools instead of power tools, but I still don't understand how some woodworking at 2 in the afternoon is such a problem.


I dunno man, my table saw makes some good noise, i wouldn't want to hear it for hours on end every day.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Thingster: wxboy: The height of the door makes me think "big rig storage".

RV garage, most likely.

There's probably another rule saying no RVs can be parked outside.


Yep, can't have a camper trailer, boat, jet ski or RV parked in your own farking yard. Most likely can't have a pickup truck that can tow said recreational vehicles parked in your own farking driveway, all because some old Karen spends 98% of her time worried about her property value.
 
