vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He must feel violated.
Good
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Everyone who consumes those guys content should be on a watch list and banned from society
 
Summoner101
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Republicans and their foreign equivalents are mad.
But they will get him back on a TV show or in a political position of some sort.
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I mean, I'm not sure I buy the whole pizza box selfpwn thing but gotdam is this some funny shiat. What IS true is that all this went down because some limpdick felt the need to smack talk an autistic 19 year old girl.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Incel in cell.

/Nees at 11
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So the initial detention was ordered for 30 days "during the investigations", and now it has been extended 30 more days presumably because the investigation is still ongoing.  I would think that a complete investigation into whatever these guys were doing will take quite some time to get a full picture that is sufficiently organized to present in court.  They were doing human trafficking, which probably also gets into the realm of cybercrime and financial fraud as well.  That seems like the sort of thing that could take a year+ to unravel.

Is this just the norm for Romania, and maybe other european countries, where they have to keep revisiting this periodically and frequently to justify extension of pretrial detention (as opposed to the US where they can just be like "here's your dank hole, see you sometime")?
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Pimpin' ain't easy.
 
