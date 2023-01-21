 Skip to content
(The Root)   If detectives can't trust eyewitness they are having secret affairs with to tell the truth, then who are they supposed to be cheating with?   (theroot.com) divider line
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So, prosecutors went ahead with a case, knowing there was a plausible counter-narrative, on the basis of an eye witness identification they knew was wobbly.

Sure. Why not?
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Clarence Brown: So, prosecutors went ahead with a case, knowing there was a plausible counter-narrative, on the basis of an eye witness identification they knew was wobbly.

Sure. Why not?


Have you never met prosecutors?  Ever?  Welcome to your first day on Earth; nice to meet you.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Witness tampering on Caturday.

i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

phalamir: Clarence Brown: So, prosecutors went ahead with a case, knowing there was a plausible counter-narrative, on the basis of an eye witness identification they knew was wobbly.

Sure. Why not?

Have you never met prosecutors?  Ever?  Welcome to your first day on Earth; nice to meet you.


My favorite part of Law & Order is when they say "the DA's office wants justice not wins"

/it's called fiction for a reason
 
olorin604
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
In Missouri he is lucky as hell that the state ag wasn't fighting to keep him in jail despite proof of his innocence.
 
stuffy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
And this is one reason why I don't like the death penalty.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

stuffy: And this is one reason why I don't like the death penalty.


Oh, I like it - because there are definitely some donkeyfarkers who need it.  I just know that those will be the donkeyfarkers administering it to others to get a stiffy, and so can't countenance using it like that.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Cop Explains How It Feels To Live Every Day In Fear Someone Might Record You Brutalizing A Civilian
Youtube K5CCUdu7xFI
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Does it matter? Juries and the general public assume everyone is guilty.
I'll prove it.

60% of people doing time are wrongly convicted.

Cue people saying that is impossible.
 
RatMaster999
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
slantmagazine.comView Full Size


Seems justified to me...
 
fzumrk [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: [YouTube video: Cop Explains How It Feels To Live Every Day In Fear Someone Might Record You Brutalizing A Civilian]


They get bonus points for making the fictional cop from my local PD.
 
