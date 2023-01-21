 Skip to content
(New York Daily News)   It's gotten to the point where you can't even have sex on the subway without it getting all weird and violent   (nydailynews.com) divider line
    More: Sad, Police, Train, Train station, Rail transport, Conductor, Andre Boyce, Police officers, Upper West Side station platform  
•       •       •

bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Tom Cruise and Rebecca De Mornay unimpressed.
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I've been having this weird thought as I jerk off non-stop to videos of public sex acts. Basically, if I'm walking down the street and you're having sex for the intention of fulfilling a public shame kink (or any of that stuff, exhibitionism, etc.) - since I haven't consented to being a part of your sexual gratification isn't that a low level form of sexual assault/abuse?

If someone is just out living their life and suddenly find themselves as an unwilling participant in your fetish, isn't it?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay, can a fellow NY farker parse/define this word?

"At the station Friday afternoon, Joe Correa, a 30-year-old doorman who lives in Astoria, said the crime is proof positive straphangers have to be careful at all times."
 
Do you know the way to Mordor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The carriage was spinning
We were up on the floor
She was whirling like a dervish
I was whirling like a fool
My reactions were dimming
Like an alcoholic haze
I could hear people clapping
I was stumbling in a daze
I was stumbling in a daze
My eyes tried to focus
I was suddenly aware
She was newborn naked
I was altogether bare
There were shouts all around us
There were clothes on the floor
As I tried to find my senses
I was sliding down the door

10cc - Shock On The Tube
Youtube ewEflvnK2TM
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mangoose: I've been having this weird thought as I jerk off non-stop to videos of public sex acts. Basically, if I'm walking down the street and you're having sex for the intention of fulfilling a public shame kink (or any of that stuff, exhibitionism, etc.) - since I haven't consented to being a part of your sexual gratification isn't that a low level form of sexual assault/abuse?

If someone is just out living their life and suddenly find themselves as an unwilling participant in your fetish, isn't it?


No
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It's New York," he said. "You've got to keep your eyes open."

Just in case you accidentally find yourself to be a homeless, gay man having sex with someone who later wants to kill you.

/the more you know
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"So I'm looking to take my conductor exam," the worker said. "It's rough on the stations right now. Everyone is banging dope."


It's so tough to keep up these days, but I believe he's saying that their riders are pretty cool people
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hyjamon: Okay, can a fellow NY farker parse/define this word?

"At the station Friday afternoon, Joe Correa, a 30-year-old doorman who lives in Astoria, said the crime is proof positive straphangers have to be careful at all times."


https://www.google.com/search?q=straphangers&ie=utf-8&oe=utf-8&client=firefox-b-1-m
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hyjamon: Okay, can a fellow NY farker parse/define this word?


NYC subways have straps that hang from the ceiling so if you can't find a seat you can stand and hold on to the strap.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hyjamon: Okay, can a fellow NY farker parse/define this word?

"At the station Friday afternoon, Joe Correa, a 30-year-old doorman who lives in Astoria, said the crime is proof positive straphangers have to be careful at all times."


Fark user imageView Full Size


/ not a NYer
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine getting a blowjob one minute then fighting for your life the next.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mangoose: I've been having this weird thought as I jerk off non-stop to videos of public sex acts. Basically, if I'm walking down the street and you're having sex for the intention of fulfilling a public shame kink (or any of that stuff, exhibitionism, etc.) - since I haven't consented to being a part of your sexual gratification isn't that a low level form of sexual assault/abuse?

If someone is just out living their life and suddenly find themselves as an unwilling participant in your fetish, isn't it?


Yes - it is.  And yes, dragging people into your kink/fetish non-consensually is always bullshiat
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

wait, is...is that farking santos?!
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Insane Subway Sex is the name of my Plasmatics/Bowie mashup band.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: Imagine getting a blowjob one minute then fighting for your life the next.


You've met my ex?
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: Imagine getting a blowjob one minute then fighting for your life the next.


you mean tuesday?
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny queso: [Fark user image image 425x570]
wait, is...is that farking santos?!


Didn't you know that in addition to being a Congressman, he's an active-duty NYC transit cop?
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
johnny queso
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Mangoose: I've been having this weird thought as I jerk off non-stop to videos of public sex acts. Basically, if I'm walking down the street and you're having sex for the intention of fulfilling a public shame kink (or any of that stuff, exhibitionism, etc.) - since I haven't consented to being a part of your sexual gratification isn't that a low level form of sexual assault/abuse?

If someone is just out living their life and suddenly find themselves as an unwilling participant in your fetish, isn't it?


you should try masturbating in public while watching vids of people having sex in public

that's hot
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: Imagine getting a blowjob one minute then fighting for your life the next.


That's why you always leave a tip
 
stuffy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Hyjamon: Okay, can a fellow NY farker parse/define this word?

"At the station Friday afternoon, Joe Correa, a 30-year-old doorman who lives in Astoria, said the crime is proof positive straphangers have to be careful at all times."

[Fark user image 425x578]

/ not a NYer


Wouldn't touch one of those with 3 pairs of gloves.
 
Biser
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: Okay, can a fellow NY farker parse/define this word?

"At the station Friday afternoon, Joe Correa, a 30-year-old doorman who lives in Astoria, said the crime is proof positive straphangers have to be careful at all times."


https://www.shutterstock.com/image-photo/1202017-brooklyn-ny-new-york-transit-564794686

The steel loops hanging from the ceiling that you hold onto used to be straps back in the old days.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 640x634]


I thought it was pretty simple.  If you need a whole book on it, it's not simple.
I can tell you everything you need to know on a post it.
1. Have him/her clean that area real good
2. Tounge punch his/her fart box
3. Eating ass doesn't mean chew. Don't chew.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

johnny queso: [Fark user image image 425x570]
wait, is...is that farking santos?!


came here to post this
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 700x709]


For the record, that's a Chicago L train.

I can't explain why. I mean...at least it's not ketchup.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: Okay, can a fellow NY farker parse/define this word?

"At the station Friday afternoon, Joe Correa, a 30-year-old doorman who lives in Astoria, said the crime is proof positive straphangers have to be careful at all times."


Nickname for train riders in NYC, because of the straps hanging off the top handrail so shorter people can hang on if they can't reach the rail.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

trappedspirit: "It's New York," he said. "You've got to keep your eyes open."

Just in case you accidentally find yourself to be a homeless, gay man having sex with someone who later wants to kill you.

/the more you know


You would not believe how often that happens!
 
chitownmike
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

MythDragon: steklo: [Fark user image image 640x634]

I thought it was pretty simple.  If you need a whole book on it, it's not simple.
I can tell you everything you need to know on a post it.
1. Have him/her clean that area real good
2. Tounge punch his/her fart box
3. Eating ass doesn't mean chew. Don't chew.


But hemorrhoids have a nice taffy texture
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

johnny queso: [Fark user image image 425x570]
wait, is...is that farking santos?!


No, it's Sean Astin.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Hyjamon: Okay, can a fellow NY farker parse/define this word?

"At the station Friday afternoon, Joe Correa, a 30-year-old doorman who lives in Astoria, said the crime is proof positive straphangers have to be careful at all times."

Nickname for train riders in NYC, because of the straps hanging off the top handrail so shorter people can hang on if they can't reach the rail.


Thanks. I know about the holders other farkers posted pictures of , coupled with the fact the murder allegedly occurred on the platform and not on the train itself.

So I didn't understand how the term it was being used in this reference/context vs "riders" or "being in a subway station"
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It seems Bros 2 Electric Boogaloo apparently is a suspense thriller rather than a RomCom.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Hyjamon: Okay, can a fellow NY farker parse/define this word?

"At the station Friday afternoon, Joe Correa, a 30-year-old doorman who lives in Astoria, said the crime is proof positive straphangers have to be careful at all times."

Nickname for train riders in NYC, because of the straps hanging off the top handrail so shorter people can hang on if they can't reach the rail.

Thanks. I know about the holders other farkers posted pictures of , coupled with the fact the murder allegedly occurred on the platform and not on the train itself.

So I didn't understand how the term it was being used in this reference/context vs "riders" or "being in a subway station"


If you are going to be a pedantic ass about it riders wouldn't apply either
 
