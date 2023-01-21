 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Future Darwin award winner goes to dizzying heights for selfies by scaling the world's tallest buildings without any equipment (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Skyscraper, Willis Tower, social media sensation, world's tallest buildings, second tallest building, social media content, free-climber Angela Nikolau, Daily Star  
mistahtom [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's cool that she can do that.
 
SecretAgentWoman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"She explained that she takes the weather, her health and whether she got enough sleep into consideration before climbing." - as she poses with a knee brace. Huh.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Hope her cool and quirky and oh so independent corpse doesn't cause much damage when she buys it.
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

SecretAgentWoman: "She explained that she takes the weather, her health and whether she got enough sleep into consideration before climbing." - as she poses with a knee brace. Huh.


Histrionic attention seeker caught lying histrionically for attention! News at 11!
Histrionic attention seeker falls off large historical landmark! News at 12!
 
scanman61
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

mofa: Hope her cool and quirky and oh so independent corpse doesn't cause much damage when she buys it.


Looking at the picture I gotta wonder: if she fell, would there be any way to ID the body aside from DNA?
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
You couldn't get me to sit there even if I came up on the elevator on the inside.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Russian free-climber


Always. What is it with them and skyscraper selfies? At least she's holding on to stuff with a hand instead of those knuckleheads who do stuff like hang by their hands off cranes.
 
mrwknd
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I climb the elevator, the some steps, a ladder, the I break into the service access to the roof, change clothes, take photo, then shop it.


/Meh.
 
Crankpot
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
*Spoiler alert* She poops her pants BEFORE she starts to climb
 
drewogatory
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I mean, if you aren't scared of heights or can rationalize the danger, 35' or 3500' is all the same if you fall.
 
Cythraul
‘’ less than a minute ago  

drewogatory: I mean, if you aren't scared of heights or can rationalize the danger, 35' or 3500' is all the same if you fall.


It surely isn't the same to your body.

People who do stuff like this seem suicidal to me.
 
