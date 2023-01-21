 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(YLE (Finland))   Finnish authorities decide that you are now allowed to name your baby Bobandy or Messis, but not Lucifer or Nat8hquhs   (yle.fi) divider line
19
    More: Amusing, list of the new names, oversight committee, first names, vast majority of first names, submitted name, part of the justice ministry, following names, Population Services Agency  
•       •       •

234 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Jan 2023 at 11:38 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Not Lucifer? I bet you can name it Jesus.
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Elon Musk inconsolable.
 
Muso
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
wetrat
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
What about Messiah and Martin? (or is that reference too obscure?)
 
Salmon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
No Sinutab?
 
Bondith
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fhqwhgads apparently still fine.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Salmon: No Sinutab?


Propecia and Seroquel are also sad.
 
GypsyJoker [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
My daughter has a very traditional Finnish name, so I'm getting a kick out of this thread.
 
peachpicker
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
My family has been playing a long and continuous game of inventing absurd baby names, just to crack each other up. Last night I could not stop laughing at the thought of naming a baby Turtle Bigot. Our favorite from last year was probably our boy's suggestion that we name a baby Actual Name Chunker. I made an ornament for little Actual Name Chunker and surprised him with it, so now ANC is immortalized.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Anna Borshin still ok?

/too dark?
 
bigmoneygrip [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
La-a.
 
RandyBobandy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Muso: [i.pinimg.com image 236x280]


Mind not posting my personal info?
 
Ersatz Hatrack
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Just don't name him Gene Masseth.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size


/obligatory
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

RandyBobandy: Muso: [i.pinimg.com image 236x280]

Mind not posting my personal info?


No, we don't mind at all.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The Prime Minister of Finland is not amused
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bread314
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I don't speak the language but it seems many of these are reasonable.  A lot of the rejected names look like alternate spellings of already existing names (Tanyá  rejected because there is already a Tanya, Rody's son rejected but  Rodyson already exists).  There are also several where they just asked for another spelling (ie Saturnius was rejected but Saturnus accepted) for new names.

Some of the new names seem really cool.  For instance Anoo is a proto-Finnish word for pleading the Gods.  Its their version of Jonathan (Hebrew for gift of Jehovah). Imagine trying to get pregnant for 3 years and then it happens.  That's a good name for a miracle baby.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Places that seriously worry about names beyond obvious hate shiat and the like or inherently derogatory stuff are huffing their own farts
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size


/also obligatory
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.